Best projectors under ₹10000: Top 10 portable picks to consider

A projector can instantly elevate your movie nights, gaming sessions, or presentations, but you don't need to spend a fortune to get one. With a budget of ₹10,000, there are surprisingly good options available that cater to basic entertainment and work needs.

In this article, we've rounded up the top budget projectors that deliver great value for money. From decent resolution and brightness to reliable connectivity, these models are well-suited for everyday use. Read on to see which projector fits your needs and transforms your viewing experience without burning a hole in your pocket.

The Portronics Beem 420 is a compact, budget-friendly projector under ₹10000, ideal for small rooms and casual movie nights. It features a 480p native resolution, 2500 lumens brightness, and a 30,000-hour LED lamp life. Its 180-degree rotatable design and built-in speaker make it versatile for different viewing angles. Connectivity includes HDMI, USB, and AV, supporting multiple devices for easy streaming.

Despite its affordable price, the projector’s resolution is best suited for basic entertainment rather than detailed visuals. The lightweight build and easy setup make it a practical choice for students or families wanting an entry-level home theatre experience. However, it lacks advanced features like Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Specifications Resolution 480p native Brightness 2500 lumens Lamp Life: 30,000 hours Connectivity HDMI, USB, AV Speaker Built-in Reasons to buy Affordable and portable Rotatable design for flexible placement Reason to avoid Low native resolution No wireless connectivity Click Here to Buy Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the value for money and easy setup, but note the picture quality is basic and not suitable for large rooms.

Why choose this product?

It’s a good choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking a simple projector for small spaces.

The Crossbeats Orion Smart Projector is a feature-rich projector under ₹10000, offering Android OS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. It supports up to 1080p input and projects a screen size up to 120 inches, making it suitable for movie nights and presentations. The LED lamp promises a long lifespan, while the built-in speakers provide decent audio for small rooms.

Its compact, portable design allows for easy transport and setup. The smart features enable app downloads and wireless streaming, adding versatility for users who want more than just basic projection. However, the brightness may be insufficient for well-lit environments.

Specifications Resolution Supports 1080p input OS Android Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Screen Size Up to 120 inches Lamp Life 30,000 hours Reasons to buy Smart features with Android OS Multiple wireless connectivity options Reason to avoid Limited brightness for daylight use Built-in speakers are average Click Here to Buy Crossbeats Lumex Smart Projector 4k Ultra HD| Mini Projector for Room Support 1080P |Upto 14000 Lumens Android 13 Built-in Netflix, Prime, YouTube Portable Design 720P, Speaker WiFi 300" Wide Display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the smart connectivity and ease of use, but some mention the brightness is only suitable for dark rooms.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for smart features and wireless streaming at an affordable price.

The Zebronics Pixaplay 18 Projector is a popular choice for those searching for projectors under ₹10000, offering a 720p native resolution and 3200 lumens brightness. It supports screen mirroring via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth audio, making it convenient for streaming content from mobile devices. The projector’s compact size and electronic focus adjustment ensure easy setup and flexible placement.

The built-in speaker delivers basic audio, but external speakers are recommended for a better experience. While it’s great for home entertainment and small presentations, the fan noise can be noticeable during quiet scenes, and the remote control response is sometimes sluggish.

Specifications Resolution 720p native Brightness 3200 lumens Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Focus Electronic Speaker Built-in Reasons to buy Good brightness and wireless mirroring Easy electronic focus adjustment Reason to avoid Noticeable fan noise Remote can be unresponsive Click Here to Buy ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 22, Smart Projector, 3400 Lumens, 4K Support,160 Inch Screen Size, Supports Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, 720p Native, Powerful Speaker, Electronic Focus, APP Support, Miracast

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the wireless mirroring and picture quality for the price, but some are bothered by the fan noise.

Why choose this product?

It’s suitable for users wanting wireless streaming and decent visuals on a budget.

The GATE Automatic Projector stands out among budget friendly projectors for its 180-degree rotatable lens and automatic keystone correction, making setup simple in any room. It supports 1080p input and offers multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and AV. The built-in speaker is adequate for small gatherings, and the lightweight design is easy to move.

While the projector is user-friendly and flexible, the native resolution is lower than premium models, and the brightness is best for dark environments. It’s a solid pick for first-time users or those needing a portable solution for casual use.

Specifications Resolution Supports 1080p input Keystone Automatic correction Lens 180-degree rotatable Connectivity HDMI, USB, AV Speaker Built-in Reasons to buy Rotatable lens and auto keystone Lightweight and portable Reason to avoid Lower native resolution Limited brightness Click Here to Buy E GATE Atom 3X | Real Full HD 1080p Native, 13.0 Automatic Android Projector | 300 ISO | Rotatable Design | 4K HDR Support | Inbuilt Netflix, Prime | ARC-HDMI, USB, Wifi-6, BT, Screen Mirroring, Egate

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the easy setup and flexible lens, but wish for better brightness and native resolution.

Why choose this product?

Consider it for its portability and easy adjustment features.

The Zebronics Pixaplay 63 Projector is designed for home entertainment, offering a 720p native resolution and 3000 lumens brightness. It features multiple input options—HDMI, USB, and AV—making it compatible with laptops, consoles, and streaming devices. The electronic focus and compact build make it easy to set up in various spaces.

While the projector delivers decent visuals for its price, the built-in speaker is basic, and the fan can be loud during extended use. It’s a practical choice for those exploring projectors for casual movie viewing or presentations.

Specifications Resolution 720p native Brightness 3000 lumens Connectivity HDMI, USB, AV Focus Electronic Speaker Built-in Reasons to buy Multiple input options Good brightness for dark rooms Reason to avoid Basic audio quality Fan noise can be distracting Click Here to Buy ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 63, Smart LED Projector, 5000 Lumens, 150 Inch Screen Size, 200° Tilt Mechanism, Auto Keystone Adaptation, Android, Built-in Speaker, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, WiFi, 1080p, Miracast

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it’s easy to use and value for money, but the sound and fan noise could be better.

Why choose this product?

It’s a solid budget pick for home entertainment with versatile connectivity.

The KUNEM Projector supports 4K input and features electronic keystone correction, making it a versatile option among projectors under 10000. It offers a 1080p display, 6500 lumens brightness, and a 200-inch maximum screen size, suitable for home theaters or presentations. Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and AV, add to its flexibility.

The projector’s high brightness and large screen size are highlights, but the audio output is modest, and the unit can get warm during prolonged use. It’s ideal for users seeking a big-screen experience on a budget.

Specifications Resolution 1080p display, 4K input support Brightness 6500 lumens Keystone Electronic correction Screen Size Up to 200 inches Connectivity HDMI, USB, AV Reasons to buy High brightness and large screen support 4K input compatibility Reason to avoid Basic audio Can heat up with long use Click Here to Buy KUNEM Portable Projector 1080P, 200 ANSI, 10000 Lumens, Support 4K, WiFi 6 with 2.4/5GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, 180 Degree Flip Projectors, Android 11 Built-in System, Automatic Trapezoidal.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the big screen and brightness, but mention the sound and heating as drawbacks.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for large, bright visuals at a low price.

The Lifelong Lightbeam Projector is a compact, lightweight device with 2500 lumens brightness and 480p native resolution. It’s easy to carry and set up, making it suitable for travel or small rooms. The projector supports HDMI, USB, and AV connectivity, and features built-in Bluetooth for wireless audio.

While it’s a good entry-level choice among projectors the image clarity is best in dark rooms, and the built-in speaker is basic. It’s ideal for those seeking a budget-friendly, portable projector for occasional use.

Specifications Resolution 480p native Brightness 2500 lumens Connectivity HDMI, USB, AV, Bluetooth Weight lightweight Speaker Built-in Reasons to buy Portable and easy to use Bluetooth for wireless audio Reason to avoid Low resolution Limited brightness for daylight Click Here to Buy Lifelong Lightbeam 2 Pro Projector, Android 11 with Built-in Apps, Native 1080p Full HD with 4K Support, 4000 Lumens, 2X Brightness, Manual Focus, 3W(x2) Speaker, 150 Inch Display, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the portability and price, but note the image is only clear in dark rooms.

Why choose this product?

It’s best for portable, budget projection in small, dark spaces.

The ZDSSY 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector supports 1080p input and features dual-band Wi-Fi for fast screen mirroring. It’s compact and easy to set up, making it a good fit for users looking for projectors under 10000 with wireless capabilities. The projector offers multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and AV.

While the wireless features are convenient, the brightness and speaker quality are modest. It’s suitable for streaming movies or sharing presentations in small, dark rooms, but not for large venues or daylight use.

Specifications Resolution Supports 1080p input Connectivity 5G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, AV Screen Mirroring Yes Size Compact Reasons to buy Fast wireless screen mirroring Multiple connectivity options Reason to avoid Limited brightness Basic audio Click Here to Buy ZDSSY Hy320 Mini Portable Projector-5G Wifi 6,Bluetooth 5.0 And Android 11,Support 4K And 1080P Full Hd,12,000 Lumens,Led Projector With 4D/4P And Auto Correction,180° Rotation,Electronic Zoom

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the wireless mirroring useful, but wish for better brightness and sound.

Why Choose this product?

It’s a good pick for wireless streaming on a budget.

The WZATCO Yuva Go Projector is designed for portability, featuring a 720p native resolution and 4000 lumens brightness. It supports HDMI, USB, and AV input, and has a 180-degree rotatable lens for flexible placement. The projector is lightweight and easy to set up, suitable for home entertainment or travel.

It stands out among projectors under 10000 for its rotatable lens and decent brightness. However, the built-in speaker is basic, and the fan can be noisy. It’s best for users seeking a portable, easy-to-adjust projector.

Specifications Resolution 720p native Brightness 4000 lumens Lens 180-degree rotatable Connectivity HDMI, USB, AV Weight Lightweight Reasons to buy Rotatable lens for flexible setup Good brightness for price Reason to avoid Basic audio Noticeable fan noise Click Here to Buy WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the portability and lens flexibility, but mention the fan noise as a drawback.

Why choose this product?

It’s ideal for portable use with flexible setup options.

The Zebronics Pixaplay 22 Projector is a budget-friendly projector, offering 720p native resolution and 3500 lumens brightness. It supports screen mirroring via Wi-Fi and has multiple input options, including HDMI, USB, and AV. The projector is compact and easy to install, making it suitable for home use.

While the visuals are decent for the price, the audio quality is basic and the fan can be loud. It’s a practical choice for users wanting affordable home entertainment with wireless streaming.

Specifications Resolution 720p native Brightness 3500 lumen Connectivity Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, AV Screen Mirroring Yes Speaker Built in Reasons to buy Wireless screen mirroring Good brightness for home use Reason to avoid Basic audio Fan noise can be distracting Click Here to Buy Zebronics PixaPlay® 73 Android Smart Projector, 720p Native, Support 4K, OTT Apps (Netflix, PrimeVideo, Hotstar), 200° Rotatable, 3300 Lumens, Auto Keystone, Miracast, 3W Speaker, 130" Screen, WiFi|BT

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the wireless features and value, but some dislike the fan noise and basic sound.

Why choose this product?

It’s a budget option for home streaming with wireless support.

Factors to Consider When Buying a Projector Under ₹ 10,000 Resolution: Look for at least 720p resolution for clearer and sharper images, especially for movies or presentations.

Brightness: Aim for a projector with 1000 lumens or more to ensure visibility in moderately lit rooms.

Connectivity: Check for HDMI, USB, and AV ports to connect laptops, smartphones, or pen drives easily.

Portability: Compact and lightweight designs are ideal if you plan to move the projector frequently.

Speaker Quality: Built-in speakers are useful, but consider external ones for better sound clarity. Can a projector under ₹ 10,000 deliver good picture quality? Yes, many budget projectors under ₹10,000 offer decent picture quality, especially for casual use. While they may not match high-end models, options with at least 720p resolution can provide satisfactory visuals for movies, presentations, and basic home theatre setups.

Are cheap projectors reliable for long-term use? Budget projectors can be reliable if used properly and maintained well. Look for models with good customer reviews, decent lamp life (20,000 hours or more), and proper ventilation. Avoid using them continuously for long hours to prevent overheating and wear.

What limitations should I expect from a projector under ₹ 10,000? Expect compromises in brightness, resolution, and sound quality. These projectors may not perform well in brightly lit rooms and often need external speakers for better audio. They’re best suited for dark environments and basic use, not for professional or high-definition viewing.

Top 3 features of best projectors under ₹ 10000

Projector Name Native Resolution Brightness (Lumens) Connectivity Portronics Beem 420 480p 2500 HDMI, USB, AV Crossbeats Orion Smart Supports 1080p Not specified Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Zebronics Pixaplay 18 720p 3200 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB GATE Automatic Projector Supports 1080p Not specified HDMI, USB, AV Zebronics Pixaplay 63 720p 3000 HDMI, USB, AV KUNEM 4K Supported Projector 1080p (4K input) 6500 HDMI, USB, AV Lifelong Lightbeam 480p 2500 HDMI, USB, AV, Bluetooth ZDSSY 5G WiFi Bluetooth Supports 1080p Not specified 5G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, AV WZATCO Yuva Go 720p 4000 HDMI, USB, AV Zebronics Pixaplay 22 720p 3500 Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, AV

