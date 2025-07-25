Best Rakhsha Bandhan gadget gift ideas under ₹5000 to surprise your sibling

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, and if you haven’t decided on the perfect gift yet, let me help you pick a nice gadget without stretching your ₹5,000 budget. From fitness to reading and self-care, these five popular-brand tech gifts combine style, performance and everyday usefulness, making your Rakhi gift both thoughtful and practical.
Gift her a nice TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation to accompany her morning jog or office commute. The Sony WF-C500 earbuds are around ₹4,999 on Amazon and deliver crisp sound. It offers up to 20 hours of playback with the charging case and intuitive touch controls. Their compact, noise-isolating design means she can focus on her playlist or podcast, not on earbud fit.
Help her stay motivated with a stylish activity tracker. The Samsung Galaxy Fit2 smart band is about ₹3,799 and boasts a full-colour AMOLED display. With 90 workout modes, sleep and stress monitoring, plus water resistance up to 50 meters, it is a perfect gift. Lightweight and comfortable, it slips on her wrist like a bracelet and discreetly tracks every step, heartbeat and calorie burned.
Bring music to any moment; study break, dance party or beach outing. The JBL Go 3 is ₹2,499 and pairs instantly. It pumps out JBL Pro Sound in stereo and its IP67 rating survives splashes and dust. For deeper bass and longer playtime, the Sony SRS-XB100 is ₹2,590 and delivers punchy extra bass and up to 6 hours of nonstop tunes. Both slip easily into a tote or backpack.
Give her some professional-grade self-care gadgets; these are not too expensive either. The Philips Kerashine Straightening Brush smooths and detangles in one pass thanks to ceramic-infused bristles and adjustable heat settings. Add the Vega Beauty Styler Hair Straightener, featuring slim, fast-heating plates and digital temperature control. If you get a good deal, both of these will fit under the ₹5,000 budget.
If you'd like something stylish yet personal, consider handy desk gadgets like wireless charging pads or multiport USB hubs. Products from brands like Ambrane and Anker are available under ₹5,000 in India and are perfect for organising workspaces or charging multiple devices or wirelessly.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.