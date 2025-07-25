Best Rakhsha Bandhan gadget gift ideas under ₹5000 to surprise your sibling

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, and if you haven’t decided on the perfect gift yet, let me help you pick a nice gadget without stretching your ₹5,000 budget. From fitness to reading and self-care, these five popular-brand tech gifts combine style, performance and everyday usefulness, making your Rakhi gift both thoughtful and practical.

Earbuds with ANC Gift her a nice TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation to accompany her morning jog or office commute. The Sony WF-C500 earbuds are around ₹4,999 on Amazon and deliver crisp sound. It offers up to 20 hours of playback with the charging case and intuitive touch controls. Their compact, noise-isolating design means she can focus on her playlist or podcast, not on earbud fit.

Sleek fitness bands Help her stay motivated with a stylish activity tracker. The Samsung Galaxy Fit2 smart band is about ₹3,799 and boasts a full-colour AMOLED display. With 90 workout modes, sleep and stress monitoring, plus water resistance up to 50 meters, it is a perfect gift. Lightweight and comfortable, it slips on her wrist like a bracelet and discreetly tracks every step, heartbeat and calorie burned.

Portable Bluetooth speakers Bring music to any moment; study break, dance party or beach outing. The JBL Go 3 is ₹2,499 and pairs instantly. It pumps out JBL Pro Sound in stereo and its IP67 rating survives splashes and dust. For deeper bass and longer playtime, the Sony SRS-XB100 is ₹2,590 and delivers punchy extra bass and up to 6 hours of nonstop tunes. Both slip easily into a tote or backpack.

Beauty and self-care gadgets Give her some professional-grade self-care gadgets; these are not too expensive either. The Philips Kerashine Straightening Brush smooths and detangles in one pass thanks to ceramic-infused bristles and adjustable heat settings. Add the Vega Beauty Styler Hair Straightener, featuring slim, fast-heating plates and digital temperature control. If you get a good deal, both of these will fit under the ₹5,000 budget.