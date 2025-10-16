Best Samsung smartwatches up to 68% off in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, top 10 deals from Galaxy Watch 8 to Watch 6 covered

Samsung smartwatches see major price drops in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale. Consider Galaxy Watch8, Watch7, and Watch6 for fitness, calls, and sleep tracking. Gift yourself or a loved one a premium Samsung watch this festive season.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published16 Oct 2025, 06:04 PM IST
Best Samsung smartwatch price drop deals now live on Amazon India.
Best Samsung smartwatches are on sharp price drops in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale 2025. These Samsung smartwatch deals cover Galaxy Watch8, Watch7, and Watch6, bringing Wear OS features closer to your budget. If you want the best smartwatches of 2025, these price drop deals are worth a close look.

FAQs

Pick LTE or Bluetooth, compare 40mm, 44mm, and 47mm sizes, and look for ECG, BP, SpO2, GPS, and sleep tracking. Sapphire glass and the rotating bezel on Classic add confidence. Choose the one that fits your wrist and your day, then gift it to yourself or someone you love.

Top 10 best price drop deals on Samsung smartwatches:

Galaxy Watch6 LTE 44 mm in graphite offers wrist calls, AMOLED clarity, and BP plus ECG checks. Android only. In the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale, this smartwatch is at 68% off today, making a compelling health and productivity upgrade.

In Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, Galaxy Watch6 LTE packs LTE calling, onboard GPS, sapphire crystal, 5ATM and IP68 resistance, SpO2, advanced sleep tracking, and fall detection.

Specifications

Size
44 mm
Display
AMOLED
Connectivity
LTE, Bluetooth, Wi Fi, GPS
Health
BP, ECG, SpO2, HR, sleep
Special Features
Contactless Payments, Custom Activity Tracking, Fall Detection, Gesture Control, Sleep Monitor
Battery Capacity
10 Milliamp Hours

Galaxy Watch6 Classic 47 mm pairs a tactile rotating bezel with LTE calls and fast charging up to 40 hours. Track BP and ECG, map runs via GPS, and view stats on AMOLED. Sapphire glass, IP68 durability.

Amazon Diwali Sale shows 67% off Watch6 Classic. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale highlights LTE, sleep tracking, and ECG. Shoppers searching for the best Alexa devices pair Samsung watches for health and hands free calls.

Specifications

Size
47 mm
Bezel
rotating
Display
AMOLED
Connectivity
LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS
Health
BP, ECG, SpO2, HR, sleep
Battery
up to 40 hours, fast charge
Special Features
Contactless Payments, Custom Activity Tracking, Fall Detection, Gesture Control, Sleep Monitor

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025, 47mm titanium blue, pairs a titanium case, cushion design, Quick Button, LTE CAD version with warranty, and an AMOLED face.

AI health covers ECG, BP, SpO2, heart rate, and sleep; GPS maps routes; fall detection adds safety; sapphire glass, 10ATM and IP68 boost durability; charging keeps power ready; Best Alexa devices pairing complements control. Amazon Diwali Sale offers 59% off; Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale.

Specifications

Size
47mm
Case
titanium, cushion design
Display
AMOLED
Connectivity
LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS
Health
ECG, BP, SpO2, HR, sleep, fall detection
Special Features
Advanced Health Tracking, High Performance Features, Durable Design

Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE, silver, goes adventure ready with up to 100h battery, 3nm processor, dual GPS, and a Quick Button with Siren. Amazon Diwali Sale shows 56% off, bringing titanium strength and sapphire glass to everyday wrists.

Health smarts cover BP, ECG, Energy Score, AGEs, fall detection, sleep, SpO2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale spotlights power; seekers of best Alexa devices pair Echo for calls and routine control.

Specifications

Size
47 mm
Processor
3 nm
Battery
up to 100 hours
GPS
dual band
Controls
Quick Button, Siren
Special Features
Activity Tracker, Always On Display, Blood Pressure Monitor, Contactless Payments, ECG

Power meets polish with Galaxy Watch7 44 mm green, BT+LTE. A 3nm processor speeds apps, dual GPS tracks routes, and AMOLED pops with clarity. Sapphire Glass plus Armour Aluminum add toughness. Health tools cover HR, SpO2, BP, ECG, and sleep.

Amazon Diwali Sale shows 55% off today. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale features LTE model with charge. Best Alexa devices fans can pair Echo for calls, routines and smart-home control.

Specifications

Size
44 mm
Processor
3 nm
Display
AMOLED
Glass
Sapphire
Case
Armour Aluminum
Connectivity
Bluetooth, LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS
Health
HR, SpO2, BP, ECG, sleep

Compact yet capable, Galaxy Watch8 40mm Bluetooth, graphite, adds a 3nm processor, dual GPS, Sapphire Glass, and Armor Aluminum for daily resilience. BP, ECG, IHRN, Vascular Load, and Antioxidant Index bring health insights.

Amazon Diwali Sale shows a 21% discount; Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale spotlights this 40mm model. Shoppers exploring the best Alexa devices can pair Echo for calls, while the watch covers fitness, GPS routes, sleep, and alerts.

Specifications

Size
40 mm
Processor
3 nm
Display
AMOLED
GPS
dual band
Glass
Sapphire
Health
BP, ECG, IHRN, Vascular Load, Anti-oxidant Index, SpO2, sleep
Battery
fast wireless charging

Speed meets endurance with Galaxy Watch7 44mm silver, BT+LTE. A 3nm processor keeps apps snappy; dual GPS maps routes with confidence. Sapphire Glass and Armour Aluminum boost toughness; 5ATM/IP68 adds swim-ready protection. Health tools track HR, SpO2, BP, ECG, sleep.

Amazon Diwali Sale shows a 51% discount on Watch7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale highlights LTE calling and fast charge. Shoppers exploring the best Alexa devices on Amazon can pair Echo for hands free home control.

Specifications

Size
44 mm
Display
AMOLED
Glass
Sapphire
Connectivity
Bluetooth, LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS
Health
HR, SpO2, BP, ECG, sleep
OS
Wear OS, One UI Watch

Go farther with Galaxy Watch8 44mm LTE graphite. A 3nm processor handles workouts and calls; dual GPS locks onto routes fast. Sapphire Glass plus Armor Aluminum raise durability. Health suite adds BP, ECG, IHRN alerts, Vascular Load, and an Anti-oxidant Index for deeper insights.

Amazon Diwali Sale marks a 17% discount. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale showcases LTE freedom and training metrics. Fans searching Best Alexa devices can add Echo for voice help at home.

Specifications

Size
44 mm
Display
AMOLED
GPS
dual band
Glass
Sapphire
Health
BP, ECG, IHRN, Vascular Load, Anti-oxidant Index, SpO2, sleep
Water/Dust
5ATM, IP68

Heritage look, pro internals: Watch8 Classic 46mm Bluetooth, black, blends stainless steel with a crisp AMOLED face and a power efficient 3nm chip. Dual GPS tightens tracking; Sapphire Glass resists scuffs. Wellness stack covers BP, ECG, IHRN, Vascular Load, and an Anti-oxidant Index.

Amazon Diwali Sale applies a 18% discount to Classic. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale spotlights daily health trends. Readers comparing Best Alexa devices can partner Echo for calls and home routines.

Specifications

Size
46 mm
Case
stainless steel
Glass
Sapphire
Display
AMOLED
GPS
dual band
Special Features
Activity Tracker, Blood Pressure Monitor, Contactless Payments, ECG, IHRN

Everyday training made me smarter with Galaxy Watch8 44mm LTE. The 3nm processor keeps UI fluid; dual GPS stays precise on city streets. Armor Aluminum plus Sapphire Glass adds confidence. Health features include BP, ECG, IHRN, Vascular Load, Anti-oxidant Index, SpO2, and sleep insights.

Amazon Diwali Sale reflects a 17% discount. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale puts LTE calls and safety alerts in focus. Shoppers eyeing Best Alexa devices can pair Echo for hands-free assistance.

Specifications

Size
44 mm
Display
AMOLED
Processor
3 nm
Glass
Sapphire
Health
BP, ECG, IHRN, Vascular Load, Anti-oxidant Index, SpO2, sleep
Special Features
Activity Tracker, Blood Pressure Monitor, Contactless Payments, ECG, IHRN
Battery Capacity
435 Milliamp Hours

FAQs
Galaxy Watch8, Watch7, and Watch6 with fresh price drops.
Galaxy Watch8 with dual GPS and advanced metrics.
Galaxy Watch Ultra with a long runtime.
Galaxy Watch7 LTE and Watch8 LTE models.
Galaxy Watch8 LTE with eSIM support.

