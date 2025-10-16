Best Samsung smartwatches up to 68% off in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, top 10 deals from Galaxy Watch 8 to Watch 6 covered

Best Samsung smartwatches are on sharp price drops in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale 2025. These Samsung smartwatch deals cover Galaxy Watch8, Watch7, and Watch6, bringing Wear OS features closer to your budget. If you want the best smartwatches of 2025, these price drop deals are worth a close look.
Pick LTE or Bluetooth, compare 40mm, 44mm, and 47mm sizes, and look for ECG, BP, SpO2, GPS, and sleep tracking. Sapphire glass and the rotating bezel on Classic add confidence. Choose the one that fits your wrist and your day, then gift it to yourself or someone you love.
Galaxy Watch6 LTE 44 mm in graphite offers wrist calls, AMOLED clarity, and BP plus ECG checks. Android only. In the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale, this smartwatch is at 68% off today, making a compelling health and productivity upgrade.
In Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, Galaxy Watch6 LTE packs LTE calling, onboard GPS, sapphire crystal, 5ATM and IP68 resistance, SpO2, advanced sleep tracking, and fall detection.
Galaxy Watch6 Classic 47 mm pairs a tactile rotating bezel with LTE calls and fast charging up to 40 hours. Track BP and ECG, map runs via GPS, and view stats on AMOLED. Sapphire glass, IP68 durability.
Amazon Diwali Sale shows 67% off Watch6 Classic. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale highlights LTE, sleep tracking, and ECG. Shoppers searching for the best Alexa devices pair Samsung watches for health and hands free calls.
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025, 47mm titanium blue, pairs a titanium case, cushion design, Quick Button, LTE CAD version with warranty, and an AMOLED face.
AI health covers ECG, BP, SpO2, heart rate, and sleep; GPS maps routes; fall detection adds safety; sapphire glass, 10ATM and IP68 boost durability; charging keeps power ready; Best Alexa devices pairing complements control. Amazon Diwali Sale offers 59% off; Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale.
Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE, silver, goes adventure ready with up to 100h battery, 3nm processor, dual GPS, and a Quick Button with Siren. Amazon Diwali Sale shows 56% off, bringing titanium strength and sapphire glass to everyday wrists.
Health smarts cover BP, ECG, Energy Score, AGEs, fall detection, sleep, SpO2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale spotlights power; seekers of best Alexa devices pair Echo for calls and routine control.
Power meets polish with Galaxy Watch7 44 mm green, BT+LTE. A 3nm processor speeds apps, dual GPS tracks routes, and AMOLED pops with clarity. Sapphire Glass plus Armour Aluminum add toughness. Health tools cover HR, SpO2, BP, ECG, and sleep.
Amazon Diwali Sale shows 55% off today. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale features LTE model with charge. Best Alexa devices fans can pair Echo for calls, routines and smart-home control.
Compact yet capable, Galaxy Watch8 40mm Bluetooth, graphite, adds a 3nm processor, dual GPS, Sapphire Glass, and Armor Aluminum for daily resilience. BP, ECG, IHRN, Vascular Load, and Antioxidant Index bring health insights.
Amazon Diwali Sale shows a 21% discount; Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale spotlights this 40mm model. Shoppers exploring the best Alexa devices can pair Echo for calls, while the watch covers fitness, GPS routes, sleep, and alerts.
Speed meets endurance with Galaxy Watch7 44mm silver, BT+LTE. A 3nm processor keeps apps snappy; dual GPS maps routes with confidence. Sapphire Glass and Armour Aluminum boost toughness; 5ATM/IP68 adds swim-ready protection. Health tools track HR, SpO2, BP, ECG, sleep.
Amazon Diwali Sale shows a 51% discount on Watch7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale highlights LTE calling and fast charge. Shoppers exploring the best Alexa devices on Amazon can pair Echo for hands free home control.
Go farther with Galaxy Watch8 44mm LTE graphite. A 3nm processor handles workouts and calls; dual GPS locks onto routes fast. Sapphire Glass plus Armor Aluminum raise durability. Health suite adds BP, ECG, IHRN alerts, Vascular Load, and an Anti-oxidant Index for deeper insights.
Amazon Diwali Sale marks a 17% discount. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale showcases LTE freedom and training metrics. Fans searching Best Alexa devices can add Echo for voice help at home.
Heritage look, pro internals: Watch8 Classic 46mm Bluetooth, black, blends stainless steel with a crisp AMOLED face and a power efficient 3nm chip. Dual GPS tightens tracking; Sapphire Glass resists scuffs. Wellness stack covers BP, ECG, IHRN, Vascular Load, and an Anti-oxidant Index.
Amazon Diwali Sale applies a 18% discount to Classic. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale spotlights daily health trends. Readers comparing Best Alexa devices can partner Echo for calls and home routines.
Everyday training made me smarter with Galaxy Watch8 44mm LTE. The 3nm processor keeps UI fluid; dual GPS stays precise on city streets. Armor Aluminum plus Sapphire Glass adds confidence. Health features include BP, ECG, IHRN, Vascular Load, Anti-oxidant Index, SpO2, and sleep insights.
Amazon Diwali Sale reflects a 17% discount. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale puts LTE calls and safety alerts in focus. Shoppers eyeing Best Alexa devices can pair Echo for hands-free assistance.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What are the best Samsung smartwatch deals today?
Galaxy Watch8, Watch7, and Watch6 with fresh price drops.
Best Samsung smartwatch deals for fitness?
Galaxy Watch8 with dual GPS and advanced metrics.
Best Samsung smartwatch deals for battery life?
Galaxy Watch Ultra with a long runtime.
Best Samsung smartwatch deals under LTE?
Galaxy Watch7 LTE and Watch8 LTE models.
Best Samsung smartwatch deals for calls?
Galaxy Watch8 LTE with eSIM support.