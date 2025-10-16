Best smart inverter fully automatic washing machines to shop on Amazon right now

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published16 Oct 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Smart inverter fully automatic washing machines adjust water, time, and drum movement automatically.
Make laundry days smarter and hassle-free with the best smart inverter fully automatic washing machines available on Amazon right now. These advanced machines combine intelligent washing programs, energy-efficient inverters, and superior cleaning performance to handle all your laundry needs effortlessly.

washing machines

Best value for money

Highest capacity

FAQs

ProductRatingPrice

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)View Details...

₹37,196

Check Details

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)View Details...

₹33,990

Check Details

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology With Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 80 5.0 FEFN GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid)View Details...

₹17,990

Check Details

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)View Details...

₹33,990

Check Details

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey)View Details...

₹17,790

Check Details
From delicate fabrics to heavy-duty clothes, these fully automatic washers adjust water levels, drum rotation, and washing cycles for optimal results, saving both time and electricity. With features like quick wash, smart load sensing, and multiple wash modes, you can enjoy spotless, fresh clothes every time. Whether you prefer top-load or front-load models, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals and Diwali deals make it the perfect time to bring home a reliable, high-performance washing machine.

Upgrade your laundry routine today with these smart, durable, and stylish fully automatic machines that make everyday life easier and more convenient.

The Samsung 9 kg AI Ecobubble fully automatic front load washing machine transforms laundry into a simple, stress-free task. Its smart inverter motor saves energy up to 70%, reducing electricity bills while caring for clothes gently. With 14 wash programs, hygiene steam, and quick wash options, it fits perfectly into busy routines, letting you complete laundry efficiently.

SpaceMax drum design handles larger loads without occupying extra space, making it ideal for families. Among the best smart inverter fully automatic washing machines on Amazon, it combines convenience, efficiency, and lasting performance for everyday life.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg – Suitable for large families
Motor
Digital Inverter, 1400 RPM – Faster wash and spin cycles
Wash Programs
14 – Quick Wash, Bedding, Hygiene Steam, Cotton, Wool/Delicates
Energy Efficiency
5 Star – Up to 70% energy savings
Smart Features
Wi-Fi connectivity, AI Ecobubble, SmartThings integration, AI Control LED Panel

Reasons to buy

Significant energy savings and water-efficient for cost-conscious households

Wide range of wash programs caters to all fabrics and load types

Reason to avoid

Higher upfront cost compared to basic top-load machines

Front-load models require bending to load and unload clothes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers consider this washing machine value for money, praising quiet operation, easy use, hygiene steam, energy efficiency, and mixed performance feedback.

Why choose this product?

Choose this washing machine for energy savings, smart features, fast wash cycles, and reliable cleaning for large household laundry needs.

The LG 8 kg Wi-Fi Steam Wash fully automatic front load washing machine makes laundry effortless for busy households. Its Direct Drive motor reduces vibration and noise while saving energy, helping lower electricity bills. Steam wash and 6 Motion DD technology ensure clothes stay fresh, soft, and hygienically clean, removing allergens efficiently.

With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control cycles remotely, saving time and effort. Ranked among the best smart inverter fully automatic washing machines on Amazon, it delivers reliable, energy-efficient performance while making daily laundry stress-free.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg – Ideal for large families
Motor
Direct Drive Inverter, 1200 RPM – Faster spin, reduced vibration
Wash Programs
10 – Steam, Quick 30, Cotton, Delicates, Mixed Fabric
Energy Efficiency
5 Star – Water and electricity saving
Smart Features
Wi-Fi ThinQ app control, Auto Restart, LoadSense, Tub Clean

Reasons to buy

...

Energy-efficient and water-saving for lower household bills

...

Steam wash removes up to 99.9% allergens, perfect for sensitive skin

Reason to avoid

...

Slightly smaller capacity than 9 kg options for very large households

...

Higher upfront cost compared to basic top-load models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this washing machine high-quality, with excellent cleaning, smooth operation, low noise, easy use, good value, and mixed installation and vibration feedback.

Why choose this product?

Choose this washing machine for energy efficiency, hygienic steam wash, remote control via Wi-Fi, and reliable performance for daily laundry.

The Godrej 8 kg Zero Pressure fully automatic top load washing machine makes laundry simple and efficient for busy households. Its Power Wash technology and Quadra Steel Pulsator deliver a deep clean while the Acu Wash drum treats fabrics gently, preserving clothes for longer. The 5 Star energy rating and Zero Pressure feature save electricity and water, reducing bills.

Among the best smart inverter fully automatic washing machines on Amazon, it balances powerful cleaning, ease of use, and cost efficiency for everyday laundry.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg – Ideal for large families
Motor
650 RPM with Power Wash – Faster washing and drying
Wash Programs
10 – Special Sari, Quick Wash, Cotton, Delicates, Super Dry
Energy Efficiency
5 Star – Water and electricity saving
Drum & Pulsator
Acu Wash Drum with Quadra Steel Pulsator – Gentle yet thorough cleaning

Reasons to buy

...

Affordable and energy-efficient with 5 Star rating

...

Gentle on fabrics while providing a powerful wash

Reason to avoid

...

Top-load design may require more space in tight laundry areas

...

Spin speed lower than front-load machines, slightly longer drying time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this washing machine easy to use and good value, but report mixed performance, high noise, limited wash options, and varied installation experiences.

Why choose this product?

Choose this washing machine for energy savings, gentle cleaning, versatile wash programs, and durable performance for large household laundry needs.

The Samsung 8 kg EcoBubble fully automatic front load washing machine makes laundry effortless while saving energy and water. Its Digital Inverter motor and EcoBubble technology clean clothes efficiently, even at lower temperatures, reducing electricity bills.

Hygiene Steam removes allergens, keeping clothes fresh and safe for sensitive skin. With 21 wash programs and AI Control via Wi-Fi, it adapts to your routine, making laundry faster and convenient.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg – Suitable for large families
Motor
Digital Inverter, 1400 RPM – Faster wash and spin
Wash Programs
21 – Quick Wash, Hygiene Steam, Baby Care, Bedding, Cotton
Energy Efficiency
5 Star – Up to 70% energy savings
Drum & Design
2nd Diamond Drum, stainless steel, scratch-resistant, Rat Mesh protection

Reasons to buy

...

Energy and water-efficient for lower household bills

...

Hygiene Steam removes 99.9% of germs and allergens

Reason to avoid

...

Slightly higher upfront cost than basic top-load machines

...

Front-load design requires bending to load and unload clothes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this washing machine easy to use with thorough cleaning and good value, but report mixed performance, noise, and installation experiences.

Why choose this product?

Choose this washing machine for efficient cleaning, energy savings, hygiene steam, and smart control for fast, convenient, and reliable laundry.

The IFB 7 kg AI-powered fully automatic top load washing machine simplifies laundry for small to medium households. Its DeepClean® technology with Triadic Pulsator removes tough stains while keeping fabrics gentle. Aqua Energie treats hard water, and ActivMix premixes detergent for faster, more effective cleaning, saving time and effort. Certified 5 Star for energy efficiency, it lowers electricity bills.

Among the best smart inverter fully automatic washing machines on Amazon, it combines smart load sensing, multiple wash programs, and durable design for a stress-free, efficient laundry routine.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg – Ideal for 3–4 people
Motor
720 RPM – Efficient spin for faster drying
Wash Programs
8+1 – Mix Daily, Cotton, Express 30', Baby Wear, Delicates
Energy Efficiency
5 Star – Eco-friendly and cost-saving
Technology
DeepClean® with Triadic Pulsator, Aqua Energie, ActivMix – Tough stain removal and optimised cleaning

Reasons to buy

...

Saves time and energy with AI load sensing and efficient wash actions

...

Treats fabrics gently while removing tough stains

Reason to avoid

...

Smaller capacity may not suit larger families

...

Top-load design occupies more vertical space than front-load machines

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this washing machine easy to use and good value, but report mixed performance, noisy operation, water issues, and inconsistent wash quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this washing machine for smart, energy-efficient cleaning, tough stain removal, and reliable performance tailored for small to medium households.

The Bosch 8 kg AI Active Water Plus fully automatic front load washing machine brings efficient, high-quality laundry for large families. Its AI-driven water control optimizes detergent and water use, saving energy and lowering bills.

The 15 wash programs handle everything from delicate fabrics to heavy loads. Among the best smart inverter fully automatic washing machines on Amazon, it balances performance, care, and convenience for everyday laundry needs.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg – Ideal for large families
Motor
EcoSilence Drive, 1400 RPM – Faster spin and long-lasting performance
Wash Programs
15 – Quick Wash, Steam/Anti-Bacteria, Cotton, Delicates, Sportswear
Energy Efficiency
5 Star – Eco-friendly and cost-saving
Drum & Design
Rust-resistant stainless steel, SoftCare drum, Anti-Vibration panels

Reasons to buy

...

Energy-efficient and water-saving, reducing electricity bills

...

Steam and anti-bacteria programs keep fabrics hygienic and fresh

Reason to avoid

...

Front-load design requires bending to load and unload clothes

...

Slightly higher upfront cost compared to basic models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this washing machine easy to use, quiet, and good value, but report mixed performance, installation, vibration issues, and durability concerns.

Why choose this product?

Choose this washing machine for energy-efficient, hygienic cleaning, fast drying, and versatile wash programs for large household laundry needs.

The Samsung 8 kg AI Wash fully automatic top load washing machine makes laundry effortless for large households. Its AI Wash senses fabric type and load weight, adjusting water and energy use for cleaner clothes with less wear. Ecobubble and AI Energy Mode save electricity and water, while AI VRT+ ensures quiet, stable spins. With 12 versatile wash programs and a soft-closing lid, it handles everything from delicates to heavy loads. One of the best smart inverter fully automatic washing machines on Amazon, it blends convenience, efficiency, and care.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg – Perfect for large families
Motor
700 RPM Digital Inverter – Efficient and reliable
Wash Programs
12 – AI Wash, Bedding, Delicates, Baby Care, Quick Wash
Energy Efficiency
5 Star – Reduces electricity bills
Drum & Design
2nd Diamond Drum, Rat Mesh Protection, Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy

...

AI-driven energy and water savings reduce bills and environmental impact

...

Gentle yet thorough cleaning for all fabric types

Reason to avoid

...

Top-load design may require bending for loading and unloading

...

700 RPM spin speed slightly slower than high-spin alternatives

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this washing machine budget-friendly, easy to use, and effective, but report mixed noise, installation, water usage, and washability experiences.

Why choose this product?

Choose this washing machine for smart energy-saving laundry, quiet operation, and versatile cleaning that protects fabrics and saves time.

The LG 7.5 kg Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine is ideal for families seeking efficient and thorough laundry care. Its TurboDrum and Punch+3 pulsator work in opposite directions to remove tough stains while protecting fabric.

With 8 wash programs, 700 RPM spin speed, and Smart Cleaning for tub hygiene, it ensures easy, effective washing. The soft-closing lid, digital display, and child lock enhance convenience, making it one of the best energy-efficient top load washing machines on Amazon.

Specifications

Capacity
7.5 kg – Suitable for large families
Motor & Spin
700 RPM, Smart Inverter – Efficient and durable
Wash Programs
8 – Normal, Gentle, Quick Wash, Strong, Pre-wash, Aqua Reserve, Favourite, Tub Clean
Energy Rating
5 Star – Saves electricity and water
Drum & Design
TurboDrum & Punch+3 Pulsator, Stainless Steel Drum, Soft-closing Diamond Glass Lid

Reasons to buy

...

Smart Inverter reduces energy bills without affecting wash quality

...

Powerful TurboDrum removes tough stains efficiently

...

Smart Cleaning keeps the drum hygienic

Reason to avoid

...

Smaller 7.5 kg capacity may not suit very large households

...

Spin speed is moderate at 700 RPM

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this washing machine good quality and easy to use, but report mixed functionality, limited rinse cycles, and poor spin performance.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for families seeking energy-efficient washing, powerful stain removal, and smart features with quiet and convenient operation.

The IFB 11 kg Executive Plus Front Load Washing Machine is perfect for large families seeking advanced cleaning performance. AI-powered algorithms detect fabric type and load weight for optimized wash cycles. With PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl wash, Aqua Energie for hard water, and Steam Refresh, it delivers hygienic, stain-free laundry while protecting fabric colours.

Its 1400 RPM spin speed ensures faster drying. 5-Star energy efficiency, 10+ wash programs, Wi-Fi & voice control, and an inbuilt heater make it a premium, energy-efficient, and convenient front load washing machine.

Specifications

Capacity
11 kg – Ideal for large households
Motor & Spin
Eco Inverter, 1400 RPM – Efficient and fast
Wash Programs
10+1+10 App Programs – Cotton, Baby Wear, Sports, Dark Wash, Wool, Steam, Quick Express, and more
Energy Rating
5 Star – Reduces electricity consumption
Drum Type
Crescent Moon Stainless Steel Drum – Gentle on fabrics and durable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers report that the product is currently working well and in good condition.

Why choose this product?

Best for large families seeking AI-powered cleaning, energy efficiency, quick drying, and smart Wi-Fi control for premium laundry care.

What are the benefits of a smart inverter fully automatic washing machine?

Smart inverter fully automatic washing machines offer several benefits: efficient energy usage due to inverter motors, water-saving intelligent sensors, multiple wash programs for various fabrics, and reduced noise levels. They save time by automating washing, rinsing, and spinning, eliminating manual intervention. Many models include quick wash cycles, delay timers, and child lock features. These machines ensure thorough cleaning, longer fabric life, and convenience, making them a worthwhile investment for households that want hassle-free laundry with advanced technology.

Are front-load or top-load washing machines better?

Front-load and top-load machines each have advantages. Front-load machines use less water, offer better cleaning performance, and are gentler on clothes. They are energy-efficient and often feature more advanced programs. Top-load machines are easier to load and unload, generally faster in washing cycles, and slightly more affordable. Smart inverter models are available in both types. Choosing depends on your household size, laundry frequency, and space availability. Both front and top-load machines provide excellent cleaning with smart inverter technology.

Factors to consider before buying a smart inverter fully automatic washing machine

  • Load Capacity: Choose based on household size; 6–8 kg for small families, 8–10 kg for larger households.
  • Type: Decide between front-load (better cleaning, water-efficient) or top-load (faster, easier to use).
  • Energy Efficiency: Look for inverter technology and high-star ratings to save electricity.
  • Wash Programs & Features: Check for quick wash, fabric-specific cycles, delay start, child lock, and auto detergent dispensers.
  • Budget & Brand Reliability: Consider trusted brands with good after-sales support and affordable maintenance.

Top 3 features of the best smart inverter fully automatic washing machines

Best fully automatic washing machines

Capacity

Wash Programs

Smart Features

Samsung 9 kg AI Ecobubble Front Load9 kg14 – Quick Wash, Bedding, Hygiene Steam, Cotton, Wool/DelicatesWi-Fi, AI Ecobubble, SmartThings integration, AI Control LED Panel
LG 8 kg Wi-Fi Steam Wash Front Load8 kg10 – Steam, Quick 30, Cotton, Delicates, Mixed FabricWi-Fi ThinQ app, Auto Restart, LoadSense, Tub Clean
Godrej 8 kg Zero Pressure Top Load8 kg10 – Special Sari, Quick Wash, Cotton, Delicates, Super DryPower Wash technology, Quadra Steel Pulsator, Acu Wash Drum
Samsung 8 kg EcoBubble Front Load8 kg21 – Quick Wash, Hygiene Steam, Baby Care, Bedding, CottonAI Control via Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, 2nd Diamond Drum, Rat Mesh protection
IFB 7 kg AI-Powered Top Load7 kg8+1 – Mix Daily, Cotton, Express 30', Baby Wear, DelicatesDeepClean® Triadic Pulsator, Aqua Energie, ActivMix, AI load sensing
Bosch 8 kg AI Active Water Plus Front Load8 kg15 – Quick Wash, Steam/Anti-Bacteria, Cotton, Delicates, SportswearAI Active Water Plus, EcoSilence Drive, SoftCare Drum, Anti-Vibration panels
Samsung 8 kg AI Wash Top Load8 kg12 – AI Wash, Bedding, Delicates, Baby Care, Quick WashAI Wash, AI Energy Mode, AI VRT+, Ecobubble, Soft-Closing Lid
LG 7.5 kg Smart Inverter Top Load7.5 kg8 – Normal, Gentle, Quick Wash, Strong, Pre-wash, Aqua Reserve, Favourite, Tub CleanTurboDrum & Punch+3 Pulsator, Smart Cleaning, Soft-closing Lid, Child Lock
IFB 11 kg Executive Plus Front Load11 kg10+1+10 App Programs – Cotton, Baby Wear, Sports, Dark Wash, Wool, Steam, Quick ExpressAI-powered cycles, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl Wash, Aqua Energie, Steam Refresh, Wi-Fi & Voice Control

FAQs
Yes, inverter technology optimises motor speed to reduce energy consumption.
Yes, most models have dedicated cycles for delicate fabrics like silk and wool.
It’s recommended to clean the drum and filters every 2–3 months to maintain performance.
Smart fully automatic machines use water efficiently; some front-load models consume less than semi-automatic ones.
Smart inverter machines operate quietly due to optimised motor control and reduced vibration.

Meet your Guide

Aishwarya Faraswal

I am a seasoned content and copywriter with over four years of experience in a bunch of domains such as entertainment, fashion, beauty, education and home appliances. I use my experience in covering these assorted list of industries in helping readers find the latest products for their daily use....Read more

