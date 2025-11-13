Best smart TVs for every home: Get AI, Dolby Vision, and more for an immersive experience

Smart TVs are turning homes into entertainment hubs. It’s where weekend movie marathons happen, gaming battles get intense, and families gather for shared moments. Today’s smart TVs do a lot more than display content. With AI-powered suggestions, they know what you might enjoy next. Dolby Vision and vibrant screens make every scene pop, whether it’s a quiet drama or an action-packed game.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best smart TVLG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LAView Details
₹28,990
Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2View Details
₹38,490
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE86AFULXLView Details
₹38,990
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPINView Details
₹34,999
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2View Details
₹55,990
Some models even double as hubs for music, photos, and apps, keeping everyone entertained without juggling devices. Compact options fit snugly in bedrooms, while big screens turn living rooms into mini home theatres. In this listicle, we’ve rounded up smart TVs that mix technology, convenience, and style, proving that the right TV can change how your home experiences entertainment.
The LG 43-inch UA82 Series is a 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ideal for medium-sized living rooms or bedrooms. Known for its reliability, LG delivers stunning picture quality powered by the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8 and 4K Super Upscaling. The TV supports Dolby Atmos and HDR10 for cinematic visuals and immersive sound. It’s perfect for movie lovers and gamers alike, with ALLM, HGiG Mode, and a Game Optimiser dashboard.
Excellent AI picture processing and Dolby Atmos sound
Supports major streaming apps and voice assistants
Only one USB port
1-star energy rating could increase power usage
Buyers say that the LG 55UR7500PSC 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers excellent picture quality, rich colours, and powerful sound, making it one of the best options under ₹35,000. Its smooth interface, premium build, and reliable performance impress users, though app launching can feel slightly slow at times.
Choose this LG Smart TV for its powerful α7 AI Processor, lifelike 4K clarity, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. It offers a perfect mix of entertainment, smart features, and gaming support—ideal for families wanting a cinematic experience at home.
The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 Series 43-inch Smart TV delivers stunning 4K visuals powered by the X1 processor and 4K X-Reality PRO for exceptional clarity. Known for its premium build and reliability, Sony combines Dolby Atmos sound with HDR10 and HLG for theatre-like immersion.
With Google TV, voice control, and HDMI 2.1 gaming support, it’s ideal for living rooms or medium-sized spaces, perfect for both entertainment and gaming sessions.
Crisp 4K visuals with excellent colour accuracy and motion handling
Google TV interface with multi-assistant support
Slightly higher price compared to similar models
Limited 20W audio output without a soundbar
Buyers say the Sony TV delivers impressive picture and sound quality, with smooth app performance and easy Wi-Fi connectivity. Many praised its value for money, solid build, and multiple ports. One buyer appreciated Amazon’s timely, damage-free delivery and called it a smooth, reliable shopping experience.
Choose the Sony BRAVIA 2M2 for its unmatched picture processing, smooth performance, and rich sound. It’s a reliable all-rounder that handles movies, sports, and gaming effortlessly—ideal for those seeking premium viewing quality in a sleek, modern design.
The Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Vista Pro is a stylish Smart LED TV built for immersive entertainment in spacious living rooms. Powered by the Crystal Processor 4K, it delivers lifelike clarity with HDR10+ and PurColor technology. With built-in Alexa and Bixby, users can control everything hands-free. Enjoy cinematic sound with Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony, while SmartThings and Samsung TV Plus make this TV a complete connected home experience.
Sharp 4K visuals with HDR10+ and dynamic colour accuracy
Packed with smart home integration and hands-free voice control
Refresh rate could be higher for fast gaming
Limited USB connectivity
Buyers say the UA43UE86AFULXL TV offers impressive 4K display quality with vibrant colors, making it great for movies and gaming. The sound is clear but could use a soundbar for extra depth. They appreciated the smooth delivery but mentioned minor drawbacks like missing accessories and slightly higher power consumption.
Choose the Samsung Crystal 4K Vista Pro for its balance of style, intelligence, and clarity. With Alexa, Bixby, HDR10+, and immersive surround sound, it turns your living room into a smart entertainment hub for family streaming and gaming.
The Xiaomi 55-inch FX Pro QLED TV delivers a premium viewing experience with vibrant visuals and rich contrast, perfect for medium to large living rooms. Known for its reliable performance and sleek design, this model offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED display for stunning clarity. It’s great for watching movies, OTT shows, or playing games. With built-in Fire TV, you get 12,000+ apps and voice control via Alexa for effortless entertainment.
Excellent 4K QLED display with HDR10+ and Vivid Picture Engine 2
Alexa voice control and seamless OTT app integration
Average refresh rate for gaming
No local dimming feature
Buyers say the Xiaomi 55-inch FX Pro QLED TV offers vibrant 4K picture quality, especially while streaming content on YouTube and OTT apps. They find it value for money with rich sound and smart features. However, a few users mentioned average DTH clarity and disappointing installation services that required follow-ups and extra charges. Overall, most agree it’s a stylish and feature-packed TV worth the price.
Choose this Xiaomi TV for its premium QLED panel, immersive 34W sound, and Fire TV integration. It brings together smart connectivity, powerful visuals, and user-friendly features at an unbeatable price.
The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 55-inch TV blends picture perfection with sleek design. Ideal for large living rooms, it offers a stunning 4K LED display powered by the 4K Processor X1 for realistic detail and vibrant colour.
Known for reliability and cinematic sound, this TV delivers Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio. It’s perfect for movie lovers and gamers, with HDMI 2.1 support, ALLM, and eARC compatibility for smooth performance.
Stunning visuals with 4K Processor X1 and MotionFlow XR
Wide compatibility with voice assistants and gaming features
Only 20W sound output
Slightly higher power consumption
Buyers say the Sony TV offers excellent picture and sound quality with smooth app performance and easy connectivity. Many appreciated its neat, professional installation and timely delivery by Amazon. They also praised the TV’s fast processing, premium design, and overall value for money, calling it a reliable and satisfying purchase.
Choose this Sony TV for its unbeatable picture accuracy, cinematic sound, and smart Google TV interface. It’s perfect for families who enjoy immersive entertainment and seamless connectivity in a stylish design.
The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 65-inch is a stunning centrepiece for large living rooms, offering breathtaking visuals with its 4K Processor X1 and HDR10/HLG support. Sony’s reputation for precision colour and contrast truly shines here.
With Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound, movies and games come alive with surround clarity. The TV runs on Google TV, supports Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2, and is HDMI 2.1 ready for smooth console gaming.
Exceptional 4K clarity with MotionFlow XR and 4K X-Reality PRO
Smart connectivity with multiple voice assistants
Moderate audio output for large spaces
Slightly high power usage
Buyers praise the Sony TV for its stunning picture and sound quality, smooth smart features, and easy connectivity via Wi-Fi. Many mentioned that the delivery was safe, timely, and well-coordinated, with excellent packaging. The installation service also received appreciation for being prompt, professional, and neatly done, making it a value-for-money and satisfying purchase.
Choose this TV if you want a cinematic viewing experience at home. Its 4K clarity, immersive sound, and seamless smart interface make it perfect for families who love movies, gaming, and modern living.
The LG UA82 55-inch 4K TV delivers stunning visuals powered by the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, offering lifelike colours and clarity. Ideal for medium to large living rooms, it’s perfect for watching movies or gaming with ALLM support.
The sound impresses too Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro create an immersive experience. With webOS 25, voice control, and ThinQ AI, it’s a true smart entertainment hub for your home.
Great colour accuracy and sound balance
Smooth smart interface with Google and Apple integration
Only one USB port
2-star energy rating
Buyers say the LG 43-inch 4K TV truly delivers on quality and performance. Many appreciated its premium design, smooth UI, and impressive picture quality—especially the vibrant colors and deep blacks .Reviewers mentioned that the upscaling for SD and HD channels works remarkably well, making it a great value under ₹30K.
Choose this LG TV for its AI-powered picture processing, impressive surround sound, and easy-to-use webOS interface. It’s a reliable all-rounder for families who enjoy smart, cinematic viewing at home.
The Hisense E7Q 50-inch Smart QLED TV offers premium visuals and cinematic sound at an unbeatable price. Its Quantum Dot technology with Dolby Vision delivers vibrant, detailed pictures, while Dolby Atmos ensures immersive sound. The 120Hz refresh rate and Game Mode PLUS make it ideal for both entertainment and gaming. Powered by VIDAA OS, it supports Alexa, Hindi voice commands, and popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video, giving you a truly smart viewing experience.
Crisp, colourful display with Quantum Dot technology
Smooth gaming with VRR and ALLM support
Average speaker output for large rooms
Limited app library compared to Android TVs
Buyers say this TV offers excellent picture quality and performance that exceeds expectations for its price. Many appreciated the clear visuals, user-friendly setup, and smooth operation of the Vidaa OS. Some mentioned that while the sound is decent for most rooms, adding a soundbar can enhance the experience. One user especially loved the smart feature that automatically adjusts volume during ads.
Choose the Hisense E7Q for its brilliant picture quality, smart features, and value-for-money pricing. It’s a stylish, bezel-less QLED TV perfect for everyday binge sessions and weekend gaming marathons.
The Acerpure 65-inch Swift Series 4K UHD Smart TV is built for homes that love cinematic scale and vibrant detail. Powered by Google TV, it brings together all your favourite streaming apps in one smart interface with voice control.
The 4K HDR10+ display and Vivid Picture Engine 2 deliver lifelike visuals and deep contrast, while Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD sound make every scene feel immersive. A perfect mix of performance, size, and smart tech for modern living rooms.
Crisp, bright 4K HDR visuals
Google TV with built-in voice assistant
Average energy efficiency
Speakers could be louder for large rooms
Buyers have mixed opinions about Acerpure TVs. Many praise the brand for its sharp visuals, sleek design, smooth Google TV interface, and easy setup. The 4K model, in particular, impresses with vibrant colours and fast motion handling, offering great value for its price. However, a few users faced software issues with streaming apps and delays in return or replacement.
Go for the Acerpure Swift 65-inch if you want a big-screen smart TV with vivid colours, seamless Google integration, and Dolby-enhanced sound, all at an excellent price point.
Experience stunning visuals and smooth performance with the Samsung Crystal 4K Vista Pro. Powered by the Crystal Processor 4K, this TV delivers lifelike picture quality and vibrant colours through PurColor and HDR10+ support. Enjoy immersive sound with Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony, while the SolarCell remote ensures eco-friendly convenience.
With built-in Alexa, Bixby, and Samsung TV Plus, you can stream, control, and explore 100+ free channels hands-free.
Brilliant 4K picture with PurColor
Voice assistant and solar remote add convenience
50Hz refresh rate may not suit high-end gaming
Buyers say the Samsung UA43UE86AFULXL TV delivers excellent 4K picture quality with vibrant colours, especially for movies and gaming. However, some mention that the sound quality is just average and the interface can lag slightly. A few buyers also pointed out that accessories like wall brackets and cables need to be purchased separately. Still, most find it a solid, value-for-money 43-inch TV.
Perfect for compact spaces, the Samsung Crystal 4K Vista Pro blends performance, smart connectivity, and eco-friendly design, ideal for everyday entertainment and binge-watching sessions.
The ideal screen size depends on your room and viewing distance. For small bedrooms, 32–43 inches works well, while living rooms benefit from 50–65 inches or more. A general rule is to sit 1.5–2.5 times the diagonal screen size away for comfortable viewing. Choosing the right size ensures an immersive experience without straining your eyes or overwhelming the space.
Look for features that suit your lifestyle. Popular options include AI-based content recommendations, voice assistants, app stores, streaming services, screen mirroring, and compatibility with other smart devices. Some TVs offer Dolby Vision, HDR, or advanced gaming modes. Pick a model that fits your daily habits—streaming, gaming, or family viewing—so you get convenience and entertainment in one device.
Display quality is key for a clear, vibrant viewing experience. Higher resolutions like 4K or 8K offer sharper images and better detail, especially on larger screens. HDR support enhances color and contrast, making content look lifelike. For gaming or cinema lovers, features like higher refresh rates and low response time improve performance. Good display quality ensures long-term satisfaction and a more immersive home entertainment experience.
Best smart TVs
Screen Size
Resolution
Smart OS
|LG UA82 Series 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
|43 inches
|3840 × 2160 (4K Ultra HD)
|webOS 25 with LG ThinQ AI
|Sony BRAVIA 2M2 Series 43-inch Smart TV
|43 inches
|3840 × 2160 (4K Ultra HD)
|Google TV with Assistant, Alexa & Apple AirPlay
|Samsung Crystal 4K Vista Pro 55-inch Smart LED TV
|55 inches
|3840 × 2160 (4K Ultra HD)
|Tizen with Alexa, Bixby & SmartThings Hub
|Xiaomi FX Pro 55-inch QLED Smart TV
|55 inches
|3840 × 2160 (4K Ultra HD)
|Fire TV Built-in with Alexa
|Sony BRAVIA 2M2 Series 55-inch Smart TV
|55 inches
|3840 × 2160 (4K Ultra HD)
|Google TV with Assistant, Alexa & Apple AirPlay 2
|Sony BRAVIA 2M2 Series 65-inch Smart TV
|65 inches
|3840 × 2160 (4K Ultra HD)
|Google TV with Google Assistant & Alexa
|LG UA82 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
|55 inches
|3840 × 2160 (4K Ultra HD)
|webOS 25 with LG ThinQ AI
|Hisense E7Q 50-inch Smart QLED TV
|50 inches
|3840 × 2160 (4K Ultra HD)
|VIDAA OS with Alexa & Hindi voice control
|Acerpure Swift Series 65-inch Smart TV
|65 inches
|3840 × 2160 (4K Ultra HD)
|Google TV
|Samsung Crystal 4K Vista Pro 43-inch Smart LED TV
|43 inches
|3840 × 2160 (4K Ultra HD)
|Tizen with Alexa, Bixby & SmartThings Hub
5 smart TVs with voice assistants: Effortless control, seamless streaming, and smarter home integration
Price drop on LG TVs: Up to 50% off on the best smart TVs for every home that comes with modern tech and features
Get new smart TVs at 60% off to watch IPL in clarity and style: Top picks during Amazon sale from Sony, Samsung, more
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.