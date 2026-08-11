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Best smartwatch for seniors: Top picks with health tracking, fall detection, SOS, calling and long-lasting battery life

Compare senior-friendly smartwatches with easy-to-read displays, emergency features, activity tracking and reliable connectivity for greater everyday convenience.

Nivedita Mishra
Updated11 Aug 2026, 06:15 PM IST
Senior-friendly smartwatches combine everyday connectivity with useful health and safety features.
Senior-friendly smartwatches combine everyday connectivity with useful health and safety features.(AI Generated Image)
AI Quick Read

Choosing the best smartwatch for seniors involves more than picking a model with the latest features. A good smartwatch should be easy to use, comfortable to wear and provide useful health and safety tools without making everyday tasks complicated. A clear display, simple controls, reliable battery life and convenient connectivity can make a noticeable difference.

Our PicksBest overallFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Features such as fall detection, emergency SOS, health tracking and calling support can offer added reassurance for seniors and their families. However, not every smartwatch needs every feature. The right choice depends on the wearer’s comfort, daily routine, smartphone compatibility and the features that can genuinely make staying active, connected and independent easier.

BEST OVERALL

The Noise Twist is a budget-friendly smartwatch designed for everyday health tracking, communication and convenience. Its 1.38-inch TFT display offers clear visuals, while Bluetooth calling allows users to manage calls from their wrist. Health features include heart-rate, SpO₂, sleep and stress monitoring. The 300mAh battery provides up to seven days of typical usage. With an IP68 rating, multiple watch faces and useful notifications, it offers practical functionality for everyday wear.

Specifications

Operating System
Android and iOS
Special Feature
Heart rate monitoring
Battery Capacity
300mAh battery
Connectivity Technology
USB connectivity
Wireless Communication Standard
Bluetooth connectivity

Reason to buy

Bluetooth calling support

Seven-day battery life

Reason to avoid

TFT display only

Limited advanced features

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its design, calling features, battery life and easy-to-use health tracking.

Why choose this product?

Affordable smartwatch with calling, health tracking, long battery life and a clear round display.

Our Principles

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Noise Pulse 4 Max is designed for everyday health tracking, communication and convenience. Its 1.96-inch AMOLED display delivers bright, clear visuals, while the functional crown makes navigation easier. AI Create enables personalised watch faces, and AI Search adds smart functionality. Bluetooth calling helps users manage calls from their wrist. The smartwatch also offers heart-rate, SpO₂, sleep and activity tracking, along with IP68 water resistance and up to seven days of battery life.

Specifications

Operating System
Proprietary OS, Android/iOS compatible
Special Feature
AI-powered watch faces
Connectivity Technology
Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
Wireless Communication
Standard Bluetooth communication standard

Reason to buy

Vibrant AMOLED display

AI-powered watch faces

Reason to avoid

No built-in GPS

Proprietary operating system

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its display quality, AI features, calling functionality and premium-looking design.

Why choose this product?

Large AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling and health tracking make it suitable for convenient everyday use.


The boAt Lunar Discovery is designed for everyday connectivity, navigation and health tracking. Its 1.39-inch TFT display provides a clear view of notifications, activity data and directions. Bluetooth calling lets users manage calls from their wrist, while Emergency SOS offers added reassurance. Turn-by-turn navigation, QR access and customisable watch faces add convenience. The 260mAh battery provides up to four days of working time, depending on usage, with IP67 water and dust resistance.

Specifications

Operating System
Android and iOS compatible
Special Feature
Emergency SOS support
Battery Capacity
260mAh battery
Connectivity Technology
Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
Wireless Communication Standard
Bluetooth Low Energy

Reason to buy

Emergency SOS support

Turn-by-turn navigation

Reason to avoid

TFT display only

Four-day working time

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its build quality, calling, battery life and value, though connectivity feedback is mixed.

Why choose this product?

Emergency SOS, Bluetooth calling and navigation make it a practical choice for everyday senior use.

The Noise Vortex Plus is designed for everyday health tracking, communication and convenience. Its 1.46-inch AMOLED display with Always-on Display offers clear visuals, while Bluetooth calling enables convenient call management. Health features include heart-rate, SpO₂, sleep and activity tracking. The smartwatch offers up to seven days of battery life and IP68 water resistance. Its metallic finish, multiple watch faces and intuitive controls make it suitable for everyday wear.

Specifications

Operating System
Android and iOS compatible
Special Feature
Always-on AMOLED display
Battery Capacity
300mAh battery
Connectivity Technology
Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
Wireless Communication Standard
Bluetooth Low Energy

Reason to buy

Vibrant AMOLED display

Seven-day battery life

Reason to avoid

No built-in GPS

Limited app support

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its AMOLED display, calling features, battery life and premium metallic design.

Why choose this product?

AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling and health tracking make it practical for connected everyday use.

The Fastrack Astor FS1 Pro is designed for everyday health tracking, communication and fitness. Its 1.97-inch AMOLED display offers bright visuals, while Bluetooth calling enables convenient call management. Health features include heart-rate and SpO₂ monitoring, sleep tracking and women's health tracking. It supports more than 100 sports modes and includes a functional crown for easier navigation. The 300mAh battery provides up to five days of usage, while IP68 protection adds durability.

Specifications

Operating System
Android and iOS compatible
Special Feature
100+ sports modes
Battery Capacity
300mAh lithium polymer
Connectivity Technology
Bluetooth calling connectivity
Wireless Communication Standard
Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity

Reason to buy

Vibrant AMOLED display

100+ sports modes

Reason to avoid

No built-in GPS

Five-day battery life

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its AMOLED display, calling features, design and health-tracking capabilities.

Why choose this product?

Large AMOLED display, health monitoring and Bluetooth calling make it useful for connected everyday wear.

The Pebble Qore is a screenless fitness band designed for health tracking and everyday activity monitoring. It tracks heart rate, SpO₂, stress, sleep and HRV, while supporting 100+ sports modes. Its 150mAh battery is rated for up to 45 days, reducing frequent charging. Bluetooth 5.2 enables connectivity with compatible smartphones, while smart notifications and call alerts help users stay informed. It works with both Android and iOS devices.

Specifications

Operating System
Android and iOS compatible
Special Feature
Advanced health tracking
Battery Capacity
150mAh battery
Connectivity Technology
Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
Wireless Communication Standard
Bluetooth Low Energy

Reason to buy

45-day battery life

100+ sports modes

Reason to avoid

No display included

No built-in GPS

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its long battery life and health features, though some question tracking accuracy.

Why choose this product?

Long battery life, health tracking and screen-free design make it suitable for distraction-free fitness monitoring.

The Amazfit Bip Max is designed for fitness tracking, everyday activity and health monitoring. Its 2.07-inch AMOLED display provides clear, bright visuals, while built-in GPS and offline maps support phone-free navigation. The watch offers 4GB storage, 150+ sports modes and hybrid training tools. Its 550mAh battery delivers up to 20 days of typical use, while 5 ATM water resistance supports everyday wear and workouts.

Specifications

Operating System
Zepp OS operating system
Special Feature
Built-in GPS and maps
Battery Capacity
550mAh battery
Connectivity Technology
Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
Wireless Communication Standard
Bluetooth Low Energy

Reason to buy

20-day battery life

Offline maps support

Reason to avoid

Bulky 50mm design

No cellular connectivity

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its large AMOLED display, battery life, GPS functionality and extensive fitness features.

Why choose this product?

Long battery life, GPS, offline maps and health tracking make it versatile for active everyday use.


The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic is a premium smartwatch designed for health tracking, communication and everyday activity. It features a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a durable sapphire-glass build and stainless-steel body. Advanced health tools include ECG, heart-rate, blood-pressure and vascular-load monitoring. Dual-frequency GPS supports accurate positioning, while LTE connectivity enables greater independence from a smartphone. The 445mAh battery offers up to 40 hours of usage with AOD off.

Specifications

Operating System
Wear OS powered by Samsung
Special Feature
ECG and BP monitoring
Battery Capacity
445mAh battery
Connectivity Technology
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and LTE
Wireless Communication Standard
Bluetooth 5.3

Reason to buy

Advanced health monitoring

Dual-frequency GPS

Reason to avoid

Premium price tag

Relatively heavy design

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its premium design, health features, smooth performance and rotating bezel.

Why choose this product?

Advanced health tracking, LTE connectivity and durable construction make it a comprehensive smartwatch for seniors.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is designed for everyday health monitoring, fitness tracking and active lifestyles. Its 1.41-inch AMOLED display offers clear visuals, while built-in GPS helps track outdoor activities accurately. Health features include heart-rate, Pulse Ox, sleep and stress monitoring. The rechargeable battery provides up to 11 days in smartwatch mode, reducing frequent charging. With 5 ATM water resistance and smartphone compatibility, it is suitable for everyday wear.

Specifications

Operating System
Garmin proprietary operating system
Special Feature
GPS and health monitoring
Battery Capacity
Up to 11 days
Connectivity Technology
Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity
Wireless Communication Standard
2.4GHz wireless frequency

Reason to buy

AMOLED display

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

No cellular connectivity

Limited smart features

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its AMOLED display, GPS accuracy, health tracking and long battery life.

Why choose this product?

Reliable GPS, health monitoring and long battery life make it suitable for active seniors.

The AGEasy Protec is designed specifically with senior safety and everyday monitoring in mind. Its 1.28-inch AMOLED display offers clear visuals, while 4G LTE calling and an SOS button help users stay connected during emergencies. Fall detection, GPS tracking, health monitoring and pill reminders add practical support. The 600mAh battery typically lasts up to two days with moderate use, while IP68 water resistance makes it suitable for daily wear.

Specifications

Operating System
Android and iOS compatible
Special Feature
Automatic fall detection
Battery Capacity
600mAh battery
Connectivity Technology
4G LTE and Bluetooth
Wireless Communication Standard
Bluetooth wireless connectivity

Reason to buy

Automatic fall detection

One-touch SOS button

Reason to avoid

Shorter battery life

Senior-focused feature set

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its call quality, easy interface, health tracking and senior-friendly safety features.

Why choose this product?

Fall detection, SOS, 4G calling and GPS tracking provide added reassurance for seniors and caregivers.

What is the best smartwatch for an elderly person?

For elderly users, the best smartwatch offers fall detection, SOS, health monitoring, easy controls, clear displays, calling and reliable battery life.

What is the best medical smart watch for elderly people?

The AGEasy Protec Fall Detection Smartwatch is a strong choice for elderly users, offering 4G calling, SOS, fall detection and health monitoring.

What are the benefits of smart watches for seniors?

Smartwatches help seniors monitor health, detect falls, contact family quickly, track activity, receive reminders and stay connected throughout the day.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best smartwatch for seniors

  • Easy-to-read display: Choose a bright, large screen with clear text and simple controls for effortless daily use.
  • Health monitoring: Look for heart-rate, SpO₂, sleep and activity tracking to support regular health awareness.
  • Fall detection: Automatic fall detection can alert emergency contacts when unusual movement or falls are detected.
  • Emergency SOS: A dedicated SOS button allows seniors to quickly seek help when needed.
  • Calling support: Bluetooth or 4G calling makes it easier to contact family without reaching for a phone.
  • Battery life: Choose a watch that lasts several days to minimise frequent charging.
  • Comfort: A lightweight design and adjustable strap make prolonged wear more comfortable.
  • Water resistance: IP-rated protection helps safeguard the watch against splashes, rain and everyday accidents.

3 best features of best smartwatch for seniors

ProductWater Resistance DepthClosure TypeBattery Average Life in Hertz
Noise Twist Round Dial Smart Watch1.5m for 30 minutesBuckleUp to 7 days
Noise Pulse 4 Max Smart Watch1.5m for 30 minutesBuckleUp to 7 days
boAt Lunar Discovery1m for 30 minutesBuckleUp to 4 days
Noise Vortex Plus1.5m for 30 minutesBuckleUp to 7 days
Fastrack Astor FS1 Pro1.5m for 30 minutesBuckleUp to 5 days
Pebble Qore Fitness Band1m water resistanceVelcro strapUp to 45 days
Amazfit Bip Max50m water resistancePin buckleUp to 20 days
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic50m water resistanceBuckleUp to 40 hours
Garmin Venu Sq 250m water resistanceBuckleUp to 11 days
AGEasy Protec Fall Detection Smartwatch1.5m for 30 minutesBuckleUp to 1 day

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesBest smartwatch for seniors: Top picks with health tracking, fall detection, SOS, calling and long-lasting battery life

FAQs

What features should seniors look for in smartwatches?

Choose clear displays, health tracking, SOS, fall detection and calling features.

Are smartwatches useful for elderly people?

Yes, they support health monitoring, communication, reminders and everyday safety.

Is fall detection important for seniors?

Yes, it can alert emergency contacts after detecting a potential fall.

Should seniors choose a smartwatch with GPS?

GPS can help with location tracking, navigation and emergency assistance

How long should a senior smartwatch battery last?

Choose models lasting several days to reduce frequent charging requirements.

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