Best smartwatches for women that actually look like jewelry: Stylish picks you’ll love wearing daily

Smartwatches are no longer a device that does basic tasks like tracking step counting and alerting you when you get a notification. Today, they are all-in-one powerful companions that not only track your health but also help you stay connected with the world. From advanced health monitoring and workout tracking to contactless payments and real-time connectivity, modern smartwatches do it all. Modern smartwatches help you stay on top of your fitness goals, keep you informed, organised, and safe, and help you make payments online. They even let your near and dear ones track your exact location in case of emergencies. To put it simply, a smartwatch is no longer just an accessory - it’s a smart companion that simplifies your everyday tasks – this is true for most smartwatches available in the market right now.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Fire-Boltt Glitz Women Smart Watch with 1.19” AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, Rotating Crown, Always On Display, 1000 Nits Brightness, IP68 Waterproof Blush Rose Gold View Details ₹2,499 CHECK DETAILS Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker smart Watch for Women (Gold Link) View Details ₹3,499 CHECK DETAILS Boat Chrome Iris Fashion Smart Watch for Women - Elegant Ultra-Sleek Dial, Light-Weight Metal Body, 1.32" AMOLED Display, 1000 Nits, AOD, Female Wellness Tracking Watch for Woman (Metal Gold) View Details ₹3,799 CHECK DETAILS Huawei Watch GT 6 Smart Watch, 41mm, Upto 14 Days Battery Life, Smart Watches with 100+ Sports Mode, Cycling, iOS & Android Compatible, Emotional Wellbeing, Health Monitoring (Purple) View Details ₹21,999 CHECK DETAILS Fastrack Noir Pro 1.19" Super AMOLED Metal Smart Watch with 1000 Nits Brightness, BT Calling, 24/7 Health Suite, Functional Crown, Zinc Alloy Case – Smartwatch for Women (Rose Gold) ‎(68042WM01C) View Details ₹4,999 CHECK DETAILS View More

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Then what’s so special about smartwatches for women? Women’s smartwatches go a step ahead and offer additional features that are aimed at solving issues specific to women, such as tracking menstruation and reproductive health, 24 x 7 monitoring of stress levels, designated emergency contacts, and skin temperature sensors to aid in cycle tracking to name a few.

In addition to this, women’s smartwatches are also more compact, lighter, and they feature smaller and more elegant dials that are specifically designed for smaller wrists. The available options often include metal bodies, diamond-cut dials and feminine colour schemes. Simply put, women’s smartwatches are not just built for the smarts but also for style.

So, if you are planning to buy a smartwatch for yourself, your partner, your friend, your sibling or your mother, we have curated a list of the best women’s smartwatches for you. These smartwatches are loaded with features and they have a design that makes them look like an accessory. We have selected them based on the criterion mentioned above, our own expertise and user reviews on Amazon. So keep reading to find out your next best buy.

Best women’s smartwatch to buy on Amazon right now

This women's smartwatch by Fire-Boltt features a sleek, modern design that is coupled with a round display, metal chassis and a metal strap. This design coupled with its rose gold colour makes it look like a premium watch that can be used to accessories almost any look. It comes with IP68 water and dust protection for ocassional water spills. Design aside, this smartwatch comes with a large HD display and a rotating crown for smooth navigation. It offers Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes, and an intuitive UI. This watch delivers up to 7 days of battery life making it suitable for daily wear. It has received 4.1 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Display 1.19-inch AMOLED always-on-display with 390×390 resolution, 1000 nits brightness Connectivity Bluetooth calling Battery Li-ion battery, up to 7 days of battery life Health Tracking features Heart rate, SpO₂, sleep tracking, 100+ sports modes Smart Features Calling, notifications, music and camera control, alarms, weather updates Women-Focused Features Sedentary reminders, sleep and blood oxygen tracking Reasons to buy Premium design Value for money buy Good features Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its premium appearance, good features including fitness tracking, and its large display. They also appreciate its material quality. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its premium design, display and features.

2. Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker smart Watch for Women (Gold Link) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Noise Diva Smartwatch stands out with its elegant diamond-cut metal dial, metal straps and glossy metallic finish, designed to resemble a piece of jewellery rather than a typical gadget. It comes with IP67 dust and water resistance making it ideal for both rain and gym. It features a 1.19-inch vibrant AMOLED display with always-on support, which ensuring sharp visuals and premium appeal. It comes with Bluetooth calling feature and essential health tracking features including calorie tracking, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen level tracker. It has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Display 1.1-inch AMOLED always-on-display, 360 x 360 resolution, 500 nits brightness Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 230mAh battery, Up to 4 days of usage Health Tracking Features Heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, Blood oxygen level, activity tracking, calorie tracking Smart Features Bluetooth calling, 100+ watch faces, notifications, alarms, app support, voice assistant support Women-Focused Features Female cycle tracking, calorie tracker Reasons to buy Premium design Value for money buy Good features Long battery life Reason to avoid Performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its premium appearance, long battery life and good mix of features. However, its features have received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its premium design, battery life and features.

The boAt Chrome Iris smartwatch features a beautiful metal body that resembles a premium watch. It blends elegant design with smart functionality and women's health tracking feature, making it a stylish pick for women. Additionally, it comes with IP68 dust, sweat and splash resistance making it ideal for pool parties, gym, and parties. It features a vibrant AMOLED display with a circular dial. It also offers Bluetooth calling feature along with multiple sports modes, and comprehensive health tracking features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. Buyers also get dedicated female wellness tracking features, smart notifications and up to 4 days of battery life. It has received 4.8 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Display 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on-display, 1000 nits of brightness Connectivity Bluetooth Battery 180mAh battery, up to 4 days usage Health Tracking Heart rate monitor, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, sports modes Smart Features Notifications, AI watch faces, voice/chat support Women Focused Features sleep and stress tracking Reasons to buy Premium design Long battery life Good health tracking features Reason to avoid Battery life could be better with heavy usage

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its premium quality, with good battery life that charges within 30 minutes. They also value its health tracking features.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its premium design, battery life and health-tracking features.

The Huawei Watch GT 6 Smart Watch features a unique design that blends old-school sophistication with modern sporty charm. It features a metallic chassis in silver that is coupled with a silicon strap. It comes with IP68 dust and water resistance, which makes it ideal to be used under rains and near the pool. Beyond its jewelery-like exterior, it packs a vibrant 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 3000 nits. This display is bright enough to be used under the sun. It comes with 64GB of storage space and runs Huawei's HarmonyOS. Beyond the specs, this smartwatch comes with important health tracking features including heart rate monitor, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking and stress tracking. This smartwatch has received 4.4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Display 1.47-inch AMOLED always-on-display, 3000 nits of brightness Connectivity Bluetooth Battery 540mAh battery, up to 14 days usage Health Tracking Heart rate monitor, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, sports modes, fall detection, calorie tracker, Smart Features Notifications, AI watch faces, voice/chat support Women Focused Features sleep and stress tracking Reasons to buy Premium design Long battery life Good health tracking features Reason to avoid Watch faces Pricey

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its premium quality, with good battery. They also value its health tracking features.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its premium design and long battery life.

The Fastrack Noir Pro smartwatch is designed with a premium stainless-steel finish and a sleek, jewellery-inspired aesthetics, which makes it ideal for women who want style with smarts and functionality. It comes with IP68 dust and water resistance, which makes it immune to sweat and rain. It features a 1.19-inch Super AMOLED display along with a peak brightness of 1000 nits brightness for excellent visibility even under direct sun. It comes with SingleSync Bluetooth calling, SOS support, and a functional crown, which ensures convenience on the go. Additionally, this watch offers over 100 sports modes, heart rate, blood oxygen tracking, sleep tracking, and stress tracking features. It offers up to 5 days of battery life and it has received 3.6 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Display 1.19-inch Super AMOLED display, 390×390 resolution, up to 1000 nits brightness Connectivity Bluetooth, SOS support Battery 250mAh, up to 5 days battery life Health Tracking Heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, guided breathing, stress tracking, sleep tracking Smart Features 100+ sports modes, notifications, weather, music and camera control, functional crown Women Focused Features Sleep tracking, stress tracking, period tracking, mood indicator Reasons to buy Premium design Bright AMOLED display Good mix of fitness tracking and smart features Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its premium quality and its features. However, its battery life has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its premium design and its features.

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition blends classic watch aesthetics with modern smartwatch capabilities. It features a premium stainless-steel case paired with a comfortable silicone strap in pink, which gives it a refined yet sporty appeal for modern Indian women. What's more? It can withstand up to 3ATM of water for up to 30 minutes making it ideal for swims. The 1.28-inch AMOLED display offers crisp visuals, while Wear OS by Google unlocks access to apps, Google services, and smart controls. It is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, which brings support for heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and cardio tracking features alongside GPS. It is backed by a Li-ion battery that lasts for 24 hours and charges up to 80% in just 30 minutes. It has received 3.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Display 1.28-inch AMOLED display, 416×416 resolution Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Battery 24-hour usage with fast tracking Health Tracking Heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, cardio fitness, activity tracking Smart Features Wear OS apps, Google Assistant/Alexa (region-based), notifications, music, payments Women Focused Features Wellness tracking Reasons to buy Premium design Smooth AMOLED display Fast charging tech Reason to avoid Battery life is limited

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its premium quality and its features. However, its battery life and accuracy have received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its premium design and its features.

The Titan Valerie looks more like a premium watch than a smartwatch. It has been designed as a fashion-first wearable and it combines jewelery-inspired aesthetics with smart functionality. It features a stainless-steel body and strap, giving it a refined, watch-like appeal. Design aside, it gets a vibrant 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz screen refresh rate and it has SingleSync Bluetooth calling and AI voice assistant features for everyday usability. On the health front it has advanced wellness tools, including heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, and a unique skin temperature sensor along with menstrual health tracking. With multiple sports modes and smart utilities, it offers a balanced experience. It has received 3.9 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Display 1.19-inch AMOLED display, 60Hz screen refresh rate, 600 nits brightness Connectivity Bluetooth, SOS calling Battery Li polymer battery, Up to 5 days of battery life Health Tracking Heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, skin temperature sensor Smart Features Notifications, music and camera control, weather, alarms, sports modes, customisable watch faces Women Focused Features Menstrual cycle tracking, skin temperature monitoring, sleep tracking Reasons to buy Premium design Value for money buy Reason to avoid Battery life is limited

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its premium design and its features. Buyers also consider it a good value for money buy. However, its battery life has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its premium design and its features.

Top 3 features of the best smartwatches for women in India

NAME DISPLAY BATTERY WOMEN'S TRACKING FEATURES Fire-Boltt Glitz Women Smart Watch 1.19-inch AMOLED always-on-display with 390×390 resolution, 1000 nits brightness Li-ion battery, up to 7 days of battery life Sedentary reminders, sleep and blood oxygen tracking Noise Diva Smartwatch 1.1-inch AMOLED always-on-display, 360 x 360 resolution, 500 nits brightness 230mAh battery, Up to 4 days of usage Female cycle tracking, calorie tracker Boat Chrome Iris Fashion Smart Watch for Women 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on-display, 1000 nits of brightness 180mAh battery, up to 4 days usage sleep and stress tracking Huawei Watch GT 6 Smart Watch 1.47-inch AMOLED always-on-display, 3000 nits of brightness 540mAh battery, up to 14 days usage sleep and stress tracking Fastrack Noir Pro 1.19-inch Super AMOLED display, 390×390 resolution, up to 1000 nits brightness 250mAh, up to 5 days battery life Sleep tracking, stress tracking, period tracking, mood indicator Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Pink Smartwatch 1.28-inch AMOLED display, 416×416 resolution 24-hour usage with fast tracking Wellness tracking Titan Valerie 1.19-inch AMOLED display, 60Hz screen refresh rate, 600 nits brightness Li polymer battery, Up to 5 days of battery life Menstrual cycle tracking, skin temperature monitoring, sleep tracking

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