Best smartwatches for women that actually look like jewelry: Stylish picks you’ll love wearing daily

Smartwatches are no longer a device that does basic tasks like tracking step counting and alerting you when you get a notification. Today, they are all-in-one powerful companions that not only track your health but also help you stay connected with the world. From advanced health monitoring and workout tracking to contactless payments and real-time connectivity, modern smartwatches do it all. Modern smartwatches help you stay on top of your fitness goals, keep you informed, organised, and safe, and help you make payments online. They even let your near and dear ones track your exact location in case of emergencies. To put it simply, a smartwatch is no longer just an accessory - it’s a smart companion that simplifies your everyday tasks – this is true for most smartwatches available in the market right now.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Fire-Boltt Glitz Women Smart Watch with 1.19” AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, Rotating Crown, Always On Display, 1000 Nits Brightness, IP68 Waterproof Blush Rose GoldView Details
₹2,499
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker smart Watch for Women (Gold Link)View Details
₹3,499
Boat Chrome Iris Fashion Smart Watch for Women - Elegant Ultra-Sleek Dial, Light-Weight Metal Body, 1.32" AMOLED Display, 1000 Nits, AOD, Female Wellness Tracking Watch for Woman (Metal Gold)View Details
₹3,799
Huawei Watch GT 6 Smart Watch, 41mm, Upto 14 Days Battery Life, Smart Watches with 100+ Sports Mode, Cycling, iOS & Android Compatible, Emotional Wellbeing, Health Monitoring (Purple)View Details
₹21,999
Fastrack Noir Pro 1.19" Super AMOLED Metal Smart Watch with 1000 Nits Brightness, BT Calling, 24/7 Health Suite, Functional Crown, Zinc Alloy Case – Smartwatch for Women (Rose Gold) (68042WM01C)View Details
₹4,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Women’s smartwatches go a step ahead and offer additional features that are aimed at solving issues specific to women, such as tracking menstruation and reproductive health, 24 x 7 monitoring of stress levels, designated emergency contacts, and skin temperature sensors to aid in cycle tracking to name a few.
In addition to this, women’s smartwatches are also more compact, lighter, and they feature smaller and more elegant dials that are specifically designed for smaller wrists. The available options often include metal bodies, diamond-cut dials and feminine colour schemes. Simply put, women’s smartwatches are not just built for the smarts but also for style.
So, if you are planning to buy a smartwatch for yourself, your partner, your friend, your sibling or your mother, we have curated a list of the best women’s smartwatches for you. These smartwatches are loaded with features and they have a design that makes them look like an accessory. We have selected them based on the criterion mentioned above, our own expertise and user reviews on Amazon. So keep reading to find out your next best buy.
This women's smartwatch by Fire-Boltt features a sleek, modern design that is coupled with a round display, metal chassis and a metal strap. This design coupled with its rose gold colour makes it look like a premium watch that can be used to accessories almost any look. It comes with IP68 water and dust protection for ocassional water spills. Design aside, this smartwatch comes with a large HD display and a rotating crown for smooth navigation. It offers Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes, and an intuitive UI. This watch delivers up to 7 days of battery life making it suitable for daily wear. It has received 4.1 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Premium design
Value for money buy
Good features
Average battery life
Buyers appreciate its premium appearance, good features including fitness tracking, and its large display. They also appreciate its material quality. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its premium design, display and features.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Noise Diva Smartwatch stands out with its elegant diamond-cut metal dial, metal straps and glossy metallic finish, designed to resemble a piece of jewellery rather than a typical gadget. It comes with IP67 dust and water resistance making it ideal for both rain and gym. It features a 1.19-inch vibrant AMOLED display with always-on support, which ensuring sharp visuals and premium appeal. It comes with Bluetooth calling feature and essential health tracking features including calorie tracking, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen level tracker. It has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Premium design
Value for money buy
Good features
Long battery life
Performance
Buyers appreciate its premium appearance, long battery life and good mix of features. However, its features have received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its premium design, battery life and features.
The boAt Chrome Iris smartwatch features a beautiful metal body that resembles a premium watch. It blends elegant design with smart functionality and women's health tracking feature, making it a stylish pick for women. Additionally, it comes with IP68 dust, sweat and splash resistance making it ideal for pool parties, gym, and parties. It features a vibrant AMOLED display with a circular dial. It also offers Bluetooth calling feature along with multiple sports modes, and comprehensive health tracking features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. Buyers also get dedicated female wellness tracking features, smart notifications and up to 4 days of battery life. It has received 4.8 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Premium design
Long battery life
Good health tracking features
Battery life could be better with heavy usage
Buyers appreciate its premium quality, with good battery life that charges within 30 minutes. They also value its health tracking features.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its premium design, battery life and health-tracking features.
The Huawei Watch GT 6 Smart Watch features a unique design that blends old-school sophistication with modern sporty charm. It features a metallic chassis in silver that is coupled with a silicon strap. It comes with IP68 dust and water resistance, which makes it ideal to be used under rains and near the pool. Beyond its jewelery-like exterior, it packs a vibrant 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 3000 nits. This display is bright enough to be used under the sun. It comes with 64GB of storage space and runs Huawei's HarmonyOS. Beyond the specs, this smartwatch comes with important health tracking features including heart rate monitor, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking and stress tracking. This smartwatch has received 4.4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Premium design
Long battery life
Good health tracking features
Watch faces
Pricey
Buyers appreciate its premium quality, with good battery. They also value its health tracking features.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its premium design and long battery life.
The Fastrack Noir Pro smartwatch is designed with a premium stainless-steel finish and a sleek, jewellery-inspired aesthetics, which makes it ideal for women who want style with smarts and functionality. It comes with IP68 dust and water resistance, which makes it immune to sweat and rain. It features a 1.19-inch Super AMOLED display along with a peak brightness of 1000 nits brightness for excellent visibility even under direct sun. It comes with SingleSync Bluetooth calling, SOS support, and a functional crown, which ensures convenience on the go. Additionally, this watch offers over 100 sports modes, heart rate, blood oxygen tracking, sleep tracking, and stress tracking features. It offers up to 5 days of battery life and it has received 3.6 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Premium design
Bright AMOLED display
Good mix of fitness tracking and smart features
Average battery life
Buyers appreciate its premium quality and its features. However, its battery life has received mixed feedback.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its premium design and its features.
The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition blends classic watch aesthetics with modern smartwatch capabilities. It features a premium stainless-steel case paired with a comfortable silicone strap in pink, which gives it a refined yet sporty appeal for modern Indian women. What's more? It can withstand up to 3ATM of water for up to 30 minutes making it ideal for swims. The 1.28-inch AMOLED display offers crisp visuals, while Wear OS by Google unlocks access to apps, Google services, and smart controls. It is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, which brings support for heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and cardio tracking features alongside GPS. It is backed by a Li-ion battery that lasts for 24 hours and charges up to 80% in just 30 minutes. It has received 3.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Premium design
Smooth AMOLED display
Fast charging tech
Battery life is limited
Buyers appreciate its premium quality and its features. However, its battery life and accuracy have received mixed feedback.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its premium design and its features.
The Titan Valerie looks more like a premium watch than a smartwatch. It has been designed as a fashion-first wearable and it combines jewelery-inspired aesthetics with smart functionality. It features a stainless-steel body and strap, giving it a refined, watch-like appeal. Design aside, it gets a vibrant 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz screen refresh rate and it has SingleSync Bluetooth calling and AI voice assistant features for everyday usability. On the health front it has advanced wellness tools, including heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, and a unique skin temperature sensor along with menstrual health tracking. With multiple sports modes and smart utilities, it offers a balanced experience. It has received 3.9 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Premium design
Value for money buy
Battery life is limited
Buyers appreciate its premium design and its features. Buyers also consider it a good value for money buy. However, its battery life has received mixed feedback.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its premium design and its features.
|NAME
|DISPLAY
|BATTERY
|WOMEN'S TRACKING FEATURES
|Fire-Boltt Glitz Women Smart Watch
|1.19-inch AMOLED always-on-display with 390×390 resolution, 1000 nits brightness
|Li-ion battery, up to 7 days of battery life
|Sedentary reminders, sleep and blood oxygen tracking
|Noise Diva Smartwatch
|1.1-inch AMOLED always-on-display, 360 x 360 resolution, 500 nits brightness
|230mAh battery, Up to 4 days of usage
|Female cycle tracking, calorie tracker
|Boat Chrome Iris Fashion Smart Watch for Women
|1.32-inch AMOLED always-on-display, 1000 nits of brightness
|180mAh battery, up to 4 days usage
|sleep and stress tracking
|Huawei Watch GT 6 Smart Watch
|1.47-inch AMOLED always-on-display, 3000 nits of brightness
|540mAh battery, up to 14 days usage
|sleep and stress tracking
|Fastrack Noir Pro
|1.19-inch Super AMOLED display, 390×390 resolution, up to 1000 nits brightness
|250mAh, up to 5 days battery life
|Sleep tracking, stress tracking, period tracking, mood indicator
|Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Pink Smartwatch
|1.28-inch AMOLED display, 416×416 resolution
|24-hour usage with fast tracking
|Wellness tracking
|Titan Valerie
|1.19-inch AMOLED display, 60Hz screen refresh rate, 600 nits brightness
|Li polymer battery, Up to 5 days of battery life
|Menstrual cycle tracking, skin temperature monitoring, sleep tracking
Price drop on premium smartwatches from Samsung, Amazfit and more: Save up to 60% on top models
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more