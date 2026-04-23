Best tablets under ₹20,000 in India (2026): Top picks for study, work and entertainment

A good tablet doesn’t have to be expensive anymore. In fact, some of the best tablets that offer a power-packed performance along with productivity features are available at a cost of less than ₹20,000. These tablets are not only suitable for attending online classes and taking notes, but also office work like editing documents and making presentations, and for entertainment. Sure you can't use them for heavy video editing tasks or AI-intensive workloads, but you can do most of your everyday tasks easily on the tablets under ₹20,000.

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Factors to consider while buying a tablet under ₹ 20,000 There are several factors that you must consider while buying a budget tablet that costs under ₹20,000. While factors like a vibrant display and a powerful processor are important, the list doesn't end there. You must also look for accessories that support your particular use-case. So, here are all the factors that you must factor in before zeroing down on a particular tablet model:

- First is the display. Look for a tablet with a full HD display with a resolution of at least 1920 x 1200 pixels along with, a 90Hz screen refresh rate and at least 300 nits of peak brightness for vibrant colours and a comfortable viewing experience.

- Size matters as much as the screen quality. A tablet sized between 8-9 inches is suitable for reading and entertainment, while a screen greater than 10 inches in size is good for productivity-related tasks and multi-tasking.

- Processors are important but having a RAM of at least 4GB is important for a tablet to run smoothly without lag. Also look for models with at least 128GB of storage space for storing apps and files.

- On the software front, ensure the tablet you pick runs at least Android 14 or 15 to stay updated with the latest security features.

- Having a big battery is important. Typically, a battery capacity ranging between 7,000mAh to 9,000mAh is ideal for a tablet to last for around 8-10 hours. But if that's not the case, look for fast charging support, which will help you juice up the device quickly even if it discharges fast.

- Also look for the set of connectivity options that suit your use-case. Wi-Fi variants are cheaper, but if you need internet on the go, look for LTE/4G models.

- Lastly, if you plan to use this tablet for productivity, look for features like stylus support.

So, if you are looking for a tablet under ₹20,000 that you can use for study and work, I have curated a list of the best tablets under ₹20,000 in India for you. I have curated this for you based on the factors mentioned above. I've also used hundreds of tablets, both budget and premium models, read a bunch of Reddit posts on tablet technology, various use-cases and their requirements and gone through buyers' reactions on Amazon.

Best tablets under ₹ 20,000 in India (2026)

The OnePlus Pad Lite is a multimedia-focused tablet with a sleek and minimal design that is easy to carry. It features a large 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness, delivering a smooth and vibrant viewing experience for streaming and reading. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor that is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage space. This combination handles everyday tasks efficiently. A standout feature is its massive 9340mAh battery with 33W fast charging, which ensures long usage cycles. It runs Android 15-based OxygenOS 15, which offers features like Open Canvas multitasking and seamless cross-device syncing. It has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Display 11-inch, 1920×1200 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness Processor MediaTek Helio G100 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Operating System OxygenOS 15 Battery 9340mAh with 33W fast charging Connectivity Wi-Fi, LTE Accessory Support Supports screen mirroring, file sharing, and multi-device integration Reason to buy Good build quality Strong battery backup Good performance Premium design Reason to avoid Average display quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its battery life, affordability, and performance. However, its display quality has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its battery and performance.

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The Redmi Pad 2 is a feature-packed budget tablet that blends sleek design with practical performance. It sports a slim metal body and a large 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate that delivers sharp visuals. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra processor that is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. This combination is designed to handle everyday tasks, streaming, and light productivity with ease. A standout highlight is its massive 9000mAh battery, which ensures all-day usage. Another interesting feature of this tablet is the support for Dolby Atmos-backed quad speakers. Beyond these features it gets HyperOS 2, which offers a well-rounded multimedia experience. It has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Display 11-inch 2.5K (2560×1600), 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness Processor MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Operating System HyperOS 2 Battery 9000mAh with fast charging support Connectivity Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth Accessory Support Active stylus support (sold separately), keyboard compatibility Reason to buy Good build quality Good sound quality Great multi-tasking capabilities Reason to avoid Average performance Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its build quality and multi-tasking capabilities. However, its display quality and performance have received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its overall product quality and multi-tasking capabilities.

The Lenovo Tab is a sleek, budget-friendly tablet designed for everyday entertainment and productivity. It features a slim metal design with an 10.1-inch Full HD display and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for streaming and reading. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. This combination delivers reliable performance during daily tasks. It comes with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos that enhances the multimedia experience, while the 5100mAh battery ensures long usage hours. It runs Android 14, it also supports accessories like a stylus for note-taking. This tablet has received 4.4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Display 10.1-inch full HD, 1920×1200 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of peak brightness Processor MediaTek Helio G85 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Operating System Android 14 Battery 5100mAh with fast charging support Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Accessory Support Stylus (pen) support, optional keyboard compatibility Reason to buy Good build quality Good sound quality Great display Reason to avoid Average performance Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its build quality and consider it a good option for work and education. However, its battery life and performance have received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and sound.

The Acer Iconia Tab iM11 is a productivity-focused tablet with a premium slim metal design and a large 11.45-inch 2.2K IPS display that delivers sharp visuals and good brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, which handles multitasking, streaming, and light gaming smoothly. A standout feature is its value-packed bundle, including a keyboard, stylus, and flip cover, making it ready for work and study out of the box. It runs Android 14 operating system and it is backed by a 7400mAh battery, which offers a complete multimedia experience. It has received 3.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Specifications Display 11.45-inch IPS LCD, 2.2K (1440 × 2200), 60Hz, 450 nits Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Operating System Android 14 Battery 7400mAh with fast charging Connectivity Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C Accessory Support Keyboard, Active Stylus Pen, Smart Flip Cover (included) Reason to buy Good build quality Great performance Versatile functionalities Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its functionalities, performance and display quality. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its display quality and performance.

The HONOR Pad X9 comes with a premium metal unibody design and slim profile. It features a large 11.5-inch 2K display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, which makes it ideal for streaming and reading. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor that is paired with 7GB of Turbo RAM and 128GB of storage space that deliver a smooth performance. It comes with a six-speaker surround audio system that offers an immersive experience. It is backed by a 7,250mAh battery and runs Android 13 based MagicOS. It has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Display 11.5-inch 2K (2000 × 1200), 120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 RAM 7GB Turbo RAM Storage 128GB Operating System Android 13 with MagicOS Battery 7250mAh with fast charging Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C Accessory Support Bluetooth keyboard and stylus compatibility (no official bundled accessories) Reason to buy Good build quality Great performance Vibrant display Clear sound Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its display and sound quality. They also like its performance. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its display quality, build quality, sound and performance.

Top 3 features of the best tablets under ₹ 20,000 in India

NAME DISPLAY STORAGE SPACE BATTERY OnePlus Pad Lite 11-inch, 1920×1200 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness 128GB 9340mAh Redmi Pad 2 11-inch 2.5K (2560×1600), 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness 128GB 9000mAh Lenovo Tab 10.1-inch full HD, 1920×1200 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of peak brightness 128GB 5100mAh acer Iconia Tab iM11 11.45-inch IPS LCD, 2.2K (1440 × 2200), 60Hz, 450 nits 256GB 7400mAh HONOR Pad X9 11.5-inch 2K (2000 × 1200), 120Hz refresh rate 128GB 7250mAh

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of tablets including budget, mid-budget and premium models. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve tested hundreds of tablets across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about tablet technology, various use-cases and their requirements. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.