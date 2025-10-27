Best TCL TVs starting at ₹12490, India price list 32 to 98 inches up to ₹269990, choose the right size for your room

Grandma wants headlines, your cousin wants replays, the kids want cartoons, and the tube light never goes off. That’s the room a TCL walks into. Google TV has the usual apps ready. QLED holds colour with lights on; Mini LED keeps dark scenes from blooming. On 55 and 65 inches, HDMI 2.1 keeps a PS5 evening from turning jittery.

Prices in India start near ₹12,490 and run up to about ₹2,69,990 from 32 to 98 inches. Measure sofa to wall before you buy. Two to two and a half metres fits 43 to 50. Two and a half to three suits 55 to 65. Larger halls suit 75 to 98. Ask for a clean wall mount, eARC for a bar, and a remote your parents won’t hate.

Weeknight OTT in a 9x10 room made thirty two inches land well. At seven feet, faces read clean and the remote stays in one hand during cooking breaks. QLED holds under tube lights and Google TV opens apps without delay.

Renters say wall mounting keeps shelves free and 24 watt audio covers news, with a bar helping movies. Best TCL TVs starting at is the page many open before picking a 32 for small bedrooms.

Specifications Size 80 cm 32 inches. Panel QLED. Resolution Full HD 1920 x 1080. Refresh 60 Hz. HDR HDR10. Audio 24 W speakers, Dolby Audio. Reasons to buy QLED colours hold under room lights at six to eight feet Google TV keeps OTT and casting quick in small rooms Reason to avoid Not 4K for larger viewing distances 1 GB RAM means heavy game apps can feel slow

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Picture and app speed get nods; several mention wanting deeper bass.

Why choose this product?

Keeps news tickers and cricket readable at seven feet in 9x10 rooms.

40 INCH FULL HD QLED 2. TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

A seven foot setup in a rented flat shows the 40 inch frame handles match nights and daily OTT. Reviews cite snappy Google TV and steady colours with lights on. Best TCL TVs starting at ₹12,490 sets the brief. V5C fits that bracket.

Small rooms gain space and quicker app hopping. A few buyers wanted a fuller sound for late movies. If you sit six to eight feet, this size feels right for leagues, news, and daylight.

Specifications Size 101 cm 40 inches. Panel QLED. Resolution Full HD 1920 x 1080. Refresh: 60 Hz. OS Google TV. Audio 20 W speakers with Dolby Audio. Ports and wireless 2 HDMI, 1 USB, Ethernet, Wi Fi, Bluetooth. Storage and RAM: 8 GB and 1 GB. Reasons to buy QLED colours in a room friendly size Google TV with quick app launches Reason to avoid Not 4K for big distances Audio may need a small soundbar

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Picture and Google TV speed praised, sound depth comes up as a wish.

Why choose this product?

One remote Google TV cuts app hopping on family nights; built-in casting covers kids’ YouTube and match highlights without juggling cables.

Sunday's match in a 12x14 living room showed why a 43 inch jump matters. Reviewers say 4K sharpness puts player names and score bugs in clear view, while Google TV keeps apps at hand for family nights. Best TCL TVs starting at helps first time 4K buyers pick with confidence.

Users moving from 32 inches mention eight foot seating feels natural, HDR pops in bright rooms, and the thin frame sits neatly on TV tables.

Specifications Size 108 cm 43 inches Panel LED Resolution 4K 3840 x 2160 Refresh 60 Hz OS Google TV HDR HDR10 HLG Audio Dolby Audio Ports HDMI USB Ethernet Wireless Wi-Fi Bluetooth Reasons to buy Crisp 4K at living room distance Google TV with smooth navigation Reason to avoid Standard 60 Hz for gaming Sound may need a small bar

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Picture sharpness and Google TV convenience praised, sound depth comes up as a wish.

Why choose this product?

Fits 12x14 rooms at eight feet and keeps match graphics readable without pulling the sofa back

DOLBY VISION ATMOS TV 4. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43P71K

Friday IPL in a 12x14 room made 43 inches feel right. At eight feet, the scoreboard stays sharp and faces read clean, even with tube lights on. Apps open fast on Google TV, and casting highlights takes seconds.

Buyers moving up from 32 inches report easier subtitles and daylight cricket without shifting the sofa. Best TCL TVs starting at is the page many check first, then choose this size for small flats and shared rooms.

Specifications Size 108 cm 43 inches Panel QLED Resolution 4K 3840 x 2160. Refresh: 60 Hz HDR formats Dolby Vision, HDR10 Audio 2 speakers with Dolby Atmos support. OS Google TV. RAM and storage 2 GB and 16 GB. Ports 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Ethernet. Wireless: Wi Fi, Bluetooth. Reasons to buy Sharp 4K at eight foot seating Google TV keeps OTT and casting quick Reason to avoid Standard 60 Hz for fast gaming Sound may need a small bar

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Picture pop and Google TV speed get nods, sound depth is the common ask.

Why choose this product?

Keeps match graphics readable in 12x14 rooms without moving the sofa back

Sunday IPL in a 14*16 rooms showed what 55 inches adds. Mini LEDs kept blacks steady with lights on and Dolby Vision kept the score clear. At eight to ten feet, names read clean and motion stayed calm.

Owners moving from 43 report brighter afternoons and fewer jitters. Google TV opens apps quickly and casting highlights is simple. Best TCL TVs starting at is the tab many open before choosing 55 for living rooms.

Specifications Size 139 cm 55 inches. Panel and backlight QD Mini LED with QLED layer. Local dimming Precise Dimming up to 2048 zones. Brightness up to 2600 nits. Resolution and refresh 4K 3840 x 2160, up to 144 Hz with VRR. HDR formats Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG. Audio Onkyo system, 60 W, Dolby Atmos, DTS X. Reasons to buy Mini LED brightness and many dimming zones curb glare and keep night scenes intact. 144 Hz plus HDMI 2.1 steadies football and console gaming. Reason to avoid Wall mount may be charged separately at install. Only one USB port for drives and dongles.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Early ratings hover around four stars for brightness and app speed.

Why choose this product?

Cuts app juggling on family nights while 144 Hz keeps fast play looking smooth.

Rainy Saturday derby in a fourteen by sixteen hall proved the jump to fifty five inches. Reviewers note the OLED colour holds under tube lights, Dolby Vision keeps the score bug readable, and Google TV opens apps quickly at eight to ten feet.

Families moving from forty three report calmer motion and easier subtitles during OTT and cricket. Best TCL TVs starting at is the page many check before locking this size for living rooms.

Specifications Size 139 cm 55 inches. Panel QLED. Resolution and refresh 4K 3840 x 2160, 60 Hz. HDR formats Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG. Audio 2 speakers, 20 W, Dolby Atmos. Reasons to buy Crisp 4K at eight to ten feet for sport and OTT. Google TV keeps apps and casting snappy on busy evenings. Reason to avoid Sixty hertz panel not tuned for high frame rate gaming. Twenty watt speakers may need a small soundbar.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Picture clarity and app speed get praise, deeper bass is a common wish.

Why choose this product?

Keeps match graphics readable without moving the sofa back.

65 IN 4K QLED GOOGLE TV 7. TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Frame Series 4K UHD Smart QLED Google TV 65A300W

Housewarming night in a 16*18 halls sold the 65 inch move. Reviewers say QLED holds under tube lights, HDR keeps player names crisp, and Google TV swaps apps fast. At nine to eleven feet, faces and score graphics stay clear.

Families moving from 50 report calmer motion and easier subtitles. Wall mounting leaves space for frames and shelves. Best TCL TVs starting at is the line many check before stepping to 65 for open plans.

Specifications Size 164 cm 65 inches Panel QLED Resolution 4K 3840 x 2160 Refresh 60 Hz HDR HDR10 HLG Audio 20 W speakers Dolby Audio Reasons to buy QLED picture holds in bright rooms at living room distance Google TV keeps OTT and casting quick on busy evenings Reason to avoid Sixty hertz panel not tuned for high frame rate gaming Large screen needs nine to eleven feet seating

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Picture brightness and app speed praised, bass depth often requested.

Why choose this product?

Google TV and casting trim setup time when the family jumps between OTT apps.

A weekend screening in a 20x18 hall showed how 75 inches changes the room. Mini LED dimming kept dark scenes tidy with lamps on, and Dolby Vision kept the score readable. At ten to twelve feet, faces stayed clear and motion stayed calm.

Owners moving up from 55 mention easier subtitles. Google TV loads fast, and casting highlights takes seconds. Best TCL TVs starting at is what buyers often check before shortlisting 75 for rooms.

Specifications Size 189 cm 75 inches. Panel QD Mini LED with QLED. Local dimming up to 512 zones. Resolution and refresh 4K 3840 x 2160, up to 144 Hz with VRR. HDR formats Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HLG. Audio Onkyo 2.1, 40 W, Dolby Atmos, DTS X. Reasons to buy Mini LED with many zones keeps bright rooms and night scenes in control. 144 Hz plus HDMI 2.1 steadies fast sports and console play. Reason to avoid Needs ten to twelve feet seating for comfort. Built in 40 watt still benefits from a small soundbar.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Early buyers highlight brightness and quick Google TV; some want deeper bass.

Why choose this product?

Cuts nightly app switching for family OTT while keeping PS5 and Xbox smooth.

Weekend derby in an 18x20 hall showed how eighty five inches changes viewing. Mini LED dimming kept night scenes tidy under lamps, and Dolby Vision kept the score readable. At ten to thirteen feet, faces stayed clear and motion held steady.

Owners moving from sixty five report brighter afternoons and easier subtitles. Google TV opens apps fast and casting takes seconds. Best TCL TVs starting at is what many check when stepping to eighty five.

Specifications Size 215 cm 85 inches Panel QD Mini LED with QLED layer Resolution 4K 3840 x 2160 Refresh up to 144 Hz with VRR HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG Audio 2.1 channel, Dolby Atmos support Reasons to buy Mini LED brightness and dimming hold black levels with room lights on High refresh with HDMI 2.1 steadies fast sport and console play Reason to avoid Needs ten to thirteen feet seating for comfort Built in speakers may still benefit from a small soundbar

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Brightness and app speed praised, bass depth and careful wall mounting often mentioned.

Why choose this product?

Keeps match graphics readable in big living rooms without shifting furniture.

Sunday matinee in a 22x20 open plan had back rows leaning in. QLED held tones in sunlight, and Dolby Vision kept small text and scorelines crisp. From twelve to fifteen feet, faces stayed clean and motion didn’t smear.

Owners moving from seventy five report less glare and subtitles readable across the room. Google TV opens apps fast; casting highlights takes seconds. Best TCL TVs starting at is the page many check before choosing ninety eight.

Specifications Size 248 cm 98 inches Panel QLED Resolution 4K 3840 x 2160 Refresh 60 Hz HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Ports 3 HDMI with eARC, 2 USB, Ethernet, optical Wireless Dual band Wi Fi, Bluetooth Reasons to buy Wall-to-wall scale keeps every seat engaged in large halls Google TV and fast casting suit shared watch parties Reason to avoid Delivery and mounting need space and planning Sixty hertz panel is not tuned for high frame rate gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Screen presence and brightness stand out; setup space and deeper bass are common notes.

Why choose this product?

Makes a showpiece hall watchable from the back row without dragging sofas forward.

Best TCL TVs starting at ₹ 12,490 which size works for a 10x12 room? In most 10x12 rooms the sofa lands six to eight feet from the wall. A 43 inch feels right and keeps cricket tickers and subtitles readable without moving furniture. If seating stretches past eight feet and the wall is clear, a 50 inch works. For closer setups or corner mounts, 40 inches keeps reflections in check. Measure wall width after accounting for doors and shelves, then match size to your true sitting distance.

Best TCL TVs starting at ₹ 12,490 is a 32 inch QLED worth it over LED? Yes if the room has tube lights on in the evening. The quantum dot layer holds colour and highlights better than basic LED, and Full HD at 32 inch keeps news tickers and scores clean from six to seven feet. If it is a kids room with lights dimmed and mostly cartoons, standard LED is fine. QLED pays off for OTT, live sport and bright rooms where you do not want to pull curtains.

At seven to eight feet should I pick 40 or 43 inches? Pick 43 inches if the wall can take it and the stand or mount leaves a little breathing space on both sides. Text in apps and player names look a touch larger and you will not think about size again. Choose 40 inches when the TV slot is tight, the stand is narrow, or there is a shelf that could crowd the corners. Both work at that distance, 43 simply reads easier.

What is the difference between QLED and QD Mini LED in TCL models? QLED adds a quantum dot layer for richer colour on an LED backlight. QD Mini LED goes further by using thousands of smaller LEDs grouped into many dimming zones, so dark scenes stay dark while bright elements stay punchy with less halo. You also see better control in sunlit rooms and more stable sport motion on higher refresh models. If night movie contrast matters, QD Mini LED is the step up.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best TCL TV: Room size and distance : Six to eight feet suits 40 to 50 inches. Eight to ten feet suits 55 to 65. Over ten feet, think 75 plus.

: Six to eight feet suits 40 to 50 inches. Eight to ten feet suits 55 to 65. Over ten feet, think 75 plus. Panel and backlight : QLED for bright rooms. QD Mini LED for deeper blacks and fewer halos at night.

: QLED for bright rooms. QD Mini LED for deeper blacks and fewer halos at night. Refresh and gaming : For consoles, look for 120 or 144 hertz, HDMI 2.1, VRR, ALLM. For OTT and sport, 60 hertz is fine.

: For consoles, look for 120 or 144 hertz, HDMI 2.1, VRR, ALLM. For OTT and sport, 60 hertz is fine. HDR support : Dolby Vision and HDR10 keep scores and subtitles readable in mixed lighting.

: Dolby Vision and HDR10 keep scores and subtitles readable in mixed lighting. Brightness and dimming : Higher nits and more dimming zones help in sunlight and dark scenes.

: Higher nits and more dimming zones help in sunlight and dark scenes. Audio and passthrough : eARC and Dolby Atmos passthrough. Plan a soundbar if you watch films often.

: eARC and Dolby Atmos passthrough. Plan a soundbar if you watch films often. Smart platform and connectivity: Google TV, at least 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage, dual band Wi Fi and Bluetooth. Top 3 features of the best TCL TV starting at ₹ 12,490:

Best TCL TVs starting at ₹ 12,490 Technology Resolution Key feature TCL 80 cms (32 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32V5C QLED Full HD (1920×1080) Google TV with QLED colour TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV QLED Full HD (1920×1080) Room-friendly size with Google TV TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV LED 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) Bezel-less design, Google TV TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV QLED 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) Dolby Vision support TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV QLED 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) Wide colour with Google TV TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV QD-Mini LED 4K UHD (3840×2160) Mini LED local dimming TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Frame Series 4K UHD Smart QLED Google TV QLED 4K UHD (3840×2160) Frame Series wall-friendly design TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV QD-Mini LED 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) High-zone dimming for bright rooms TCL 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV QD-Mini LED 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) HDMI 2.1 ready big-screen setup TCL 248 cm (98 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV QLED 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) Dolby Vision with Google TV