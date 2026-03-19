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Best top-rated ACs in 2026: Check out top models from brands like LG, Voltas, Carrier and more

These window and split ACs come with features such as dust and PM filters, dual inverter compressor and instant cooling technology that cool down rooms instantly and efficiently.

Shweta Dravid
Updated19 Mar 2026, 09:28 PM IST
Best top-rated ACs in 2026 that deliver faster cooling, lower electricity bills
Best top-rated ACs in 2026 that deliver faster cooling, lower electricity bills(Gemini)

Rain gods may have brought some relief from the scorching heat in the northern part of India in the past couple of days but temperatures are expected to soar soon. As the temperature rises, having an air conditioner that offers efficient cooling is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. The top rated ACs, both window ACs and split ACs, are designed to deliver a powerful cooling performance while keeping your electricity bill in check. Beyond this, some ACs offer dual inverter compressor technology that protects these appliances from power fluctuations. Others come with special filters that filter out dust and particulate matter, making the air a tad bit safer to breathe.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, WIE518L, White)View Details...

₹34,990

...
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LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WUZA, White)View Details...

...
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Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Smart Energy Display, Insta Cool, Auto Clean and PM 2.5 Filter, New BEE rated, ESTER EDGE Gxi-CAI18EE5R36F0, White)View Details...

₹41,990

...
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Voltas 125V Vectra CAW 1 ton 5 star inverter Split AC|4-IN-1 Adjustable mode|Energy Efficient|High ambient Cooling-cools even at 52°C|Anti dust filter with Anti-microbial coating| Copper Coil | WhiteView Details...

₹32,990

...
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Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Smart Display, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Dust Filter, 5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)View Details...

...
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Whether you are buying your first AC or upgrading an old one, the market right now is filled with options that cater to almost every budget and every requirement. In this guide, we have handpicked the best top-rated ACs based on factors such as energy efficiency, cooling performance and durability. Read on to find your next buy.

This window AC comes with a dust filter and it is ideal for medium sized rooms between 120 sq ft to 150 sq ft in size. It comes with an inverter compressor, which is designed to deliver maximum cooling while using low power. It also helps save your power bills. A standout feature of this AC is that it can cool a space even when the ambient temperature reaches 52 degrees Celsius. Beyond these, this window AC also offers functions such as humidity control and auto-restart with memory to buyers.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Type
Window
Energy efficiency
5 Star
Temperature threshold
Up to 52 degrees Celsius
Noise level
53db
Special features
Dust filters, inverter compressor

Reasons to buy

...

Good cooling

...

Low noise level

Reason to avoid

...

Average servicing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its cooling capability and low noise levels.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should pick this AC for its cooling capability and energy efficiency.

2. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WUZA, White)

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This window AC by LG comes is ideal for medium sized rooms between 111 sq ft to 150 sq ft. It comes with a dual inverter compressor, which adjusts power consumption depending on the heat load, conserving power in the process. It can cool a space even when the ambient temperature reaches as high as 54 degrees Celsius. Beyond these, it comes with ocean black protection, which protects this appliance from sand, salt and industrial smoke and pollutants.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Type
Window
Energy efficiency
5 Star
Temperature threshold
Up to 54 degrees Celsius
Noise level
44db
Special features
Ocean Black Protection, dual inverter compressor

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent cooling

...

Low noise level

Reason to avoid

...

No dust filters

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its cooling capability and low noise levels.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should pick this AC for its cooling capability.

This split AC is ideal for medium sized rooms between 111 sq ft to 150 sq ft in size. It comes with a variable speed compressor which adjusts power depending on heat load. It also comes with Flexicool convertible 6-in-1 inverter technology wherein users can increase or decrease cooling capacity and save up to 50 percent energy consumption. It comes with a PM 2.5 filter that can be useful for people who are sensitive to allergens or live in areas with high degree of air pollution.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Type
Split
Energy efficiency
5 Star
Temperature threshold
Up to 52 degrees Celsius
Noise level
38db
Special features
PM 2.5 filter

Reasons to buy

...

- Cooling performance

...

- Energy efficiency

Reason to avoid

...

- Service quality

...

- Noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its cooling capability and its fast cooling capacity. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should pick this AC as it can cool spaces in temperatures beyond 50 degrees Celsius.

This split AC is ideal for small sized rooms up to 120 sq ft in size and it can cool spaces even when temperatures soar up to 52 degrees Celsius. It comes with a dust filter that keeps the air circulating in a room clean. In addition to this it comes with functionality that keeps the room humidity free. It also gets a memory restart feature that auto restarts the set cooling program after a power cut.

Specifications

Capacity
1 Ton
Type
Split
Energy efficiency
5 Star
Temperature threshold
Up to 52 degrees Celsius
Noise level
38db
Special features
Dust filter

Reasons to buy

...

Cooling performance

...

Energy efficiency

...

Ease of use

Reason to avoid

...

Service quality

...

Noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its cooling capability and its energy efficiency. However, its noise levels and service quality have received mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should pick this window AC for its cooling capability and energy efficiency.

This split AC is ideal for medium sized rooms up to 150 sq ft in size and it can cool rooms even when temperatures soar up to 52 degrees Celsius during peak summer months. It comes with a dust filter that can remove dust and molds from a room. Additionally, it gets a smart view display that shows the set temperature on the body of the AC. Users can also brighten, dim or turn this display off.

Specifications

Capacity
1 Ton
Type
Split
Energy efficiency
5 Star
Temperature threshold
Up to 52 degrees Celsius
Noise level
34db
Special features
Dust filter, smart view display

Reasons to buy

...

- Cooling performance

...

- Low noise level

...

- Ease of installation

Reason to avoid

...

- Service quality

...

- Noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its cooling performance and its build quality and its energy efficiency. However, service quality has received mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should pick this window AC for its cooling capability.

This window AC is ideal for large sized rooms up to 180 sq ft. It offers a four-way swing feature for a better cooling experience. In addition to this, buyers get access to a dual inverter compressor, which helps in reducing the overall energy consumption, and ocean black protection, which protects this appliance from sand, salt and industrial smoke and pollutants.

Specifications

Capacity
1.8 Ton
Type
Window
Energy efficiency
3 Star
Noise level
44db
Special features
Ocean black protection, HD filters

Reasons to buy

...

- Quality

...

- Low noise level

...

- Energy efficiency

Reason to avoid

...

- Installation service

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its cooling performance and its low noise levels. Buyers have also appreciated its build and design. However, its service has received mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should pick this window AC for its cooling capability.

Top 3 features of best top rated ACs in 2026

NAMECAPACITYENERGY RATINGSPECIAL FEATURES
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC1.5 Ton5-StarDust filters, inverter compressor
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC 1.5 Ton5-StarOcean Black Protection, dual inverter compressor
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton5-StarPM 2.5 filter
Voltas 125V Vectra CAW 1 ton 5 star inverter Split AC1 Ton5-StarDust filter
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC1 Ton5-StarDust filter, smart view display
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC 1.8 Ton3-StarOcean black protection, HD filters

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Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesBest top-rated ACs in 2026: Check out top models from brands like LG, Voltas, Carrier and more
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FAQs
Popular window AC brands include LG, Voltas, and Carrier.
Popular split AC brands Hitachi, Voltas and Carrier.
The most important factors to consider include size of the room and type of AC installation space available.
No, all ACs don't come with dust and PM filters.
No, not all ACs support temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius.