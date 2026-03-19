Best top-rated ACs in 2026: Check out top models from brands like LG, Voltas, Carrier and more

Rain gods may have brought some relief from the scorching heat in the northern part of India in the past couple of days but temperatures are expected to soar soon. As the temperature rises, having an air conditioner that offers efficient cooling is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. The top rated ACs, both window ACs and split ACs, are designed to deliver a powerful cooling performance while keeping your electricity bill in check. Beyond this, some ACs offer dual inverter compressor technology that protects these appliances from power fluctuations. Others come with special filters that filter out dust and particulate matter, making the air a tad bit safer to breathe.

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Whether you are buying your first AC or upgrading an old one, the market right now is filled with options that cater to almost every budget and every requirement. In this guide, we have handpicked the best top-rated ACs based on factors such as energy efficiency, cooling performance and durability. Read on to find your next buy.

This window AC comes with a dust filter and it is ideal for medium sized rooms between 120 sq ft to 150 sq ft in size. It comes with an inverter compressor, which is designed to deliver maximum cooling while using low power. It also helps save your power bills. A standout feature of this AC is that it can cool a space even when the ambient temperature reaches 52 degrees Celsius. Beyond these, this window AC also offers functions such as humidity control and auto-restart with memory to buyers.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Type Window Energy efficiency 5 Star Temperature threshold Up to 52 degrees Celsius Noise level 53db Special features Dust filters, inverter compressor Reason to buy Good cooling Low noise level Reason to avoid Average servicing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its cooling capability and low noise levels.

Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this AC for its cooling capability and energy efficiency.

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This window AC by LG comes is ideal for medium sized rooms between 111 sq ft to 150 sq ft. It comes with a dual inverter compressor, which adjusts power consumption depending on the heat load, conserving power in the process. It can cool a space even when the ambient temperature reaches as high as 54 degrees Celsius. Beyond these, it comes with ocean black protection, which protects this appliance from sand, salt and industrial smoke and pollutants.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Type Window Energy efficiency 5 Star Temperature threshold Up to 54 degrees Celsius Noise level 44db Special features Ocean Black Protection, dual inverter compressor Reason to buy Excellent cooling Low noise level Reason to avoid No dust filters

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its cooling capability and low noise levels.

Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this AC for its cooling capability.

This split AC is ideal for medium sized rooms between 111 sq ft to 150 sq ft in size. It comes with a variable speed compressor which adjusts power depending on heat load. It also comes with Flexicool convertible 6-in-1 inverter technology wherein users can increase or decrease cooling capacity and save up to 50 percent energy consumption. It comes with a PM 2.5 filter that can be useful for people who are sensitive to allergens or live in areas with high degree of air pollution.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Type Split Energy efficiency 5 Star Temperature threshold Up to 52 degrees Celsius Noise level 38db Special features PM 2.5 filter Reason to buy - Cooling performance - Energy efficiency Reason to avoid - Service quality - Noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its cooling capability and its fast cooling capacity. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews.

Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this AC as it can cool spaces in temperatures beyond 50 degrees Celsius.

This split AC is ideal for small sized rooms up to 120 sq ft in size and it can cool spaces even when temperatures soar up to 52 degrees Celsius. It comes with a dust filter that keeps the air circulating in a room clean. In addition to this it comes with functionality that keeps the room humidity free. It also gets a memory restart feature that auto restarts the set cooling program after a power cut.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Type Split Energy efficiency 5 Star Temperature threshold Up to 52 degrees Celsius Noise level 38db Special features Dust filter Reason to buy Cooling performance Energy efficiency Ease of use Reason to avoid Service quality Noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its cooling capability and its energy efficiency. However, its noise levels and service quality have received mixed reviews.

Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this window AC for its cooling capability and energy efficiency.

This split AC is ideal for medium sized rooms up to 150 sq ft in size and it can cool rooms even when temperatures soar up to 52 degrees Celsius during peak summer months. It comes with a dust filter that can remove dust and molds from a room. Additionally, it gets a smart view display that shows the set temperature on the body of the AC. Users can also brighten, dim or turn this display off.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Type Split Energy efficiency 5 Star Temperature threshold Up to 52 degrees Celsius Noise level 34db Special features Dust filter, smart view display Reason to buy - Cooling performance - Low noise level - Ease of installation Reason to avoid - Service quality - Noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its cooling performance and its build quality and its energy efficiency. However, service quality has received mixed reviews.

Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this window AC for its cooling capability.

This window AC is ideal for large sized rooms up to 180 sq ft. It offers a four-way swing feature for a better cooling experience. In addition to this, buyers get access to a dual inverter compressor, which helps in reducing the overall energy consumption, and ocean black protection, which protects this appliance from sand, salt and industrial smoke and pollutants.

Specifications Capacity 1.8 Ton Type Window Energy efficiency 3 Star Noise level 44db Special features Ocean black protection, HD filters Reason to buy - Quality - Low noise level - Energy efficiency Reason to avoid - Installation service

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its cooling performance and its low noise levels. Buyers have also appreciated its build and design. However, its service has received mixed reviews.

Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this window AC for its cooling capability.

Top 3 features of best top rated ACs in 2026

NAME CAPACITY ENERGY RATING SPECIAL FEATURES Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC 1.5 Ton 5-Star Dust filters, inverter compressor LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC 1.5 Ton 5-Star Ocean Black Protection, dual inverter compressor Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5-Star PM 2.5 filter Voltas 125V Vectra CAW 1 ton 5 star inverter Split AC 1 Ton 5-Star Dust filter Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 5-Star Dust filter, smart view display LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC 1.8 Ton 3-Star Ocean black protection, HD filters

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