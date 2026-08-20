Best TVs under ₹50,000: 4K, QLED and Mini LED options to consider for better picture quality and smart features

Finding a TV under ₹50,000 can mean balancing picture quality, screen size, sound and smart features without stretching your budget. At this price, buyers can choose from several LED, QLED and 4K models, with features such as HDR support, Dolby Audio, voice controls and multiple streaming apps becoming increasingly common. However, specifications can vary considerably between models, even when their prices are similar.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2 View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV | 4K HDR | Dolby Vision & Atmos | MEMC | 65V6C View Details ₹49,990 Buy on EMI Check Offers Toshiba 139 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV | Dolby Vision Atmos, HDR10+ | 144 Hz Panel | 24W Powerful Speaker | REGZA Engine ZRi | Voice Control | VIDAA OS | 55Z570RP (Black) (55Z570RP) View Details ₹43,990 Buy on EMI Check Offers Samsung 55 inches Mini LED 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV UA55M2EHAULXL View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Before buying, consider the room size and viewing distance, then look at display technology, refresh rate, sound output, operating system and connectivity. Features such as HDMI 2.1, ALLM and VRR may also matter if you plan to connect a gaming console. Comparing these details can help you find a TV that offers the right mix of entertainment, performance and value.

The Xiaomi FX Pro is a large-screen smart TV designed for immersive home entertainment. Its QLED panel delivers vibrant colours and detailed visuals, while 4K resolution provides sharper images for movies, shows and gaming. The smart platform offers access to popular streaming services and connected features. With a sleek design and enhanced picture technology, it suits viewers seeking a feature-rich television for everyday entertainment and varied content.

Specifications Display Technology: QLED display technology Resolution: 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate: 120Hz refresh rate Special Feature: Fire TV smart platform Reasons to buy Vibrant QLED colours 120Hz refresh rate Reason to avoid Average built-in speakers Fire TV interface preference

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, features and value for the price.

Why choose this product? A feature-rich 55-inch QLED TV offering 4K visuals, high refresh rate and smart connectivity.

2. Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2 Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 is a 4K smart TV designed for everyday viewing, streaming and connected entertainment. Its LED display delivers detailed visuals, while 4K resolution supports sharper images across compatible content. Google TV provides access to streaming apps and personalised content recommendations. The compact 43-inch screen suits smaller living spaces, while Sony’s picture processing technology aims to provide balanced visuals across movies, shows and other content.

Specifications Display Technology: LED display technology Resolution: 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate: 60Hz refresh rate Special Feature: Google TV platform Reasons to buy Sharp 4K visuals Google TV platform Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh rate Average built-in audio

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its picture quality, Google TV interface, colours and overall viewing experience.

Why choose this product? A compact 4K smart TV offering Sony picture processing and convenient Google TV access.





The TCL V6C is a large-screen smart TV designed for immersive viewing and everyday entertainment. Its 4K display delivers detailed visuals, while HDR and Dolby Vision support help improve contrast and colour reproduction. Dolby Atmos enhances compatible audio content with a more spacious sound experience. Google TV provides access to popular streaming platforms and apps, making the television suitable for movies, shows, sports and casual gaming at home.

Specifications Display Technology: LED display technology Resolution: 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate: 60Hz refresh rate Special Feature: Dolby Vision and Atmos Reasons to buy Large 65-inch screen Dolby Vision support Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh rate Basic audio output

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its large display, picture quality, Dolby features and overall value.

Why choose this product? A large 4K TV combining HDR visuals, Dolby technologies and Google TV for entertainment.

The Toshiba 55-inch QLED TV is designed for immersive entertainment, combining detailed visuals with enhanced audio features. Its QLED display supports 4K resolution, HDR formats and Dolby Vision for richer picture quality. A 144Hz panel can provide smoother motion, while the REGZA Engine ZRi supports picture processing. Dolby Atmos and a 24W speaker system enhance compatible audio, while VIDAA OS provides access to smart TV features and streaming apps.

Specifications Display Technology: QLED display technology Resolution: 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate: 144Hz refresh rate Special Feature: Dolby Vision and Atmos Reasons to buy 144Hz panel Dolby Vision support Reason to avoid VIDAA app selection Higher power consumption

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its picture quality, refresh rate, sound output and overall feature set.

Why choose this product? A feature-packed QLED TV combining 4K visuals, 144Hz refresh rate and enhanced audio support.

The Samsung 55-inch Mini LED TV is designed for detailed viewing, smart entertainment and everyday home use. Its Mini LED display technology aims to deliver improved contrast and controlled brightness, while 4K resolution provides sharper visuals. Vision AI features support an enhanced smart viewing experience, with connected functionality for accessing apps and content. The 55-inch screen offers a balance between immersive viewing and practical sizing for living rooms.

Specifications Display Technology: Mini LED display technology Resolution: 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate: 60Hz refresh rate Special Feature: Vision AI smart features Reasons to buy Mini LED display 4K detailed visuals Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh rate Premium pricing

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, smart features and premium design.

Why choose this product? A 55-inch Mini LED TV offering 4K visuals, smart features and enhanced picture control.

The Samsung 55-inch Crystal UHD TV is designed for everyday entertainment with detailed visuals and smart functionality. Its 4K resolution delivers sharper images, while Crystal UHD technology aims to produce vibrant colours and improved picture clarity. Vision AI features add intelligent viewing capabilities, and the smart platform provides access to popular streaming services and apps. The 55-inch screen offers an immersive viewing experience for movies, shows, sports and casual gaming.

Specifications Display Technology: Crystal UHD LED display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate: 50Hz refresh rate Special Feature: Vision AI smart features Reasons to buy Sharp 4K visuals Vision AI features Reason to avoid 50Hz refresh rate Basic built-in speakers

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, smart features and overall viewing experience.

Why choose this product? A 55-inch 4K smart TV combining Crystal UHD visuals with Samsung’s connected features.

The Philips 55-inch QD-Mini LED TV is designed for immersive home entertainment, combining advanced display technology with smart features. Its QD-Mini LED panel delivers detailed 4K visuals with enhanced contrast and colour performance. Google TV provides access to streaming apps and personalised content. The 55-inch screen suits living rooms and entertainment spaces, while its connected features make it suitable for movies, shows, sports and everyday viewing.

Specifications Display Technology: QD-Mini LED display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate: 60Hz refresh rate Special Feature: Google TV platform Reasons to buy QD-Mini LED display Google TV experience Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh rate Higher power consumption

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, display technology and overall value.

Why choose this product? A 55-inch QD-Mini LED TV offering 4K visuals, enhanced contrast and Google TV features.

The TCL 55-inch T8C is designed for immersive entertainment, combining QLED visuals with smart features and smooth motion handling. Its 4K resolution delivers detailed images, while the 120Hz refresh rate supports fluid movement during sports, action scenes and gaming. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhance compatible picture and audio content. With Google TV and ample memory, it offers convenient access to apps, streaming services and connected entertainment.

Specifications Display Technology: QLED display technology Resolution: 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate: 120Hz refresh rate Special Feature: Dolby Vision and Atmos Reasons to buy 120Hz refresh rate QLED display technology Reason to avoid Average built-in speakers Higher power consumption

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its picture quality, smooth performance, colours and overall feature set.

Why choose this product? A 55-inch QLED TV offering 4K visuals, 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby technologies.

The Samsung 55-inch Mini LED TV is designed for immersive home entertainment, combining detailed visuals with smart features. Its Mini LED technology offers enhanced contrast and brightness control, while 4K resolution delivers sharper images. Vision AI features add intelligent viewing capabilities, with Samsung’s smart platform providing access to apps and streaming services. The 55-inch screen is suitable for movies, shows, sports and gaming in larger living spaces.

Specifications Display Technology: Mini LED display technology Resolution: 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate: 60Hz refresh rate Special Feature: Vision AI smart features Reasons to buy Mini LED technology Vision AI features Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh rate Premium price point

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, smart features and premium design.

Why choose this product? A 55-inch Mini LED TV offering 4K visuals, smart features and enhanced picture control.

The VW 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV is designed for immersive home entertainment with a large screen and detailed visuals. Its QLED and Mini LED technologies aim to deliver vibrant colours, improved contrast and controlled brightness. The 4K resolution provides sharper images, while Google TV offers access to streaming apps and connected features. Its expansive screen suits larger rooms, making it suitable for movies, sports, shows and everyday viewing.

Specifications Display Technology: QLED Mini LED display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate: 60Hz refresh rate Special Feature: Google TV smart platform Reasons to buy Large 65-inch display Mini LED technology Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh rate Limited premium features

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its large display, picture quality, colours and value for money.

Why choose this product? A large 65-inch Mini LED TV offering 4K visuals and Google TV functionality.

Which TV is best under 50k? The TCL 55T8C stands out under ₹50,000, offering QLED visuals, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, Atmos and Google TV features.

Which TV under ₹ 50000 is best in quality? The TCL 55T8C is a strong choice under ₹50,000, offering QLED 4K visuals, 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision/Atmos support.

Which LG TV is the best under ₹ 50,000? For ₹50,000, the LG 55-inch NanoCell 4K Smart TV is a strong choice, offering a large 4K display, smart features and NanoCell colour technology. LG 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing TV under ₹ 50000 Screen size : Choose a size that suits your room and viewing distance.

: Choose a size that suits your room and viewing distance. Display technology : Compare LED, QLED and Mini LED panels for colour, contrast and brightness.

: Compare LED, QLED and Mini LED panels for colour, contrast and brightness. Resolution : A 4K Ultra HD panel offers sharper details and is widely available within this budget.

: A 4K Ultra HD panel offers sharper details and is widely available within this budget. Refresh rate : Look for higher refresh rates if you watch sports or play games regularly.

: Look for higher refresh rates if you watch sports or play games regularly. Smart features : Check the operating system, streaming apps, voice controls and ease of navigation.

: Check the operating system, streaming apps, voice controls and ease of navigation. Sound quality : Consider speaker output and Dolby Audio or Atmos support for a better viewing experience.

: Consider speaker output and Dolby Audio or Atmos support for a better viewing experience. Connectivity: Check HDMI, USB, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi options, especially for consoles and soundbars. Gaming features: ALLM, VRR and HDMI 2.1 can improve responsiveness for console gaming.

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