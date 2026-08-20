Best TVs under ₹50,000: 4K, QLED and Mini LED options to consider for better picture quality and smart features

Finding a TV under ₹50,000 can mean balancing picture quality, screen size, sound and smart features without stretching your budget. At this price, buyers can choose from several LED, QLED and 4K models, with features such as HDR support, Dolby Audio, voice controls and multiple streaming apps becoming increasingly common. However, specifications can vary considerably between models, even when their prices are similar.
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Before buying, consider the room size and viewing distance, then look at display technology, refresh rate, sound output, operating system and connectivity. Features such as HDMI 2.1, ALLM and VRR may also matter if you plan to connect a gaming console. Comparing these details can help you find a TV that offers the right mix of entertainment, performance and value.
The Xiaomi FX Pro is a large-screen smart TV designed for immersive home entertainment. Its QLED panel delivers vibrant colours and detailed visuals, while 4K resolution provides sharper images for movies, shows and gaming. The smart platform offers access to popular streaming services and connected features. With a sleek design and enhanced picture technology, it suits viewers seeking a feature-rich television for everyday entertainment and varied content.
Vibrant QLED colours
120Hz refresh rate
Average built-in speakers
Fire TV interface preference
Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, features and value for the price.
A feature-rich 55-inch QLED TV offering 4K visuals, high refresh rate and smart connectivity.
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The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 is a 4K smart TV designed for everyday viewing, streaming and connected entertainment. Its LED display delivers detailed visuals, while 4K resolution supports sharper images across compatible content. Google TV provides access to streaming apps and personalised content recommendations. The compact 43-inch screen suits smaller living spaces, while Sony’s picture processing technology aims to provide balanced visuals across movies, shows and other content.
Sharp 4K visuals
Google TV platform
60Hz refresh rate
Average built-in audio
Buyers appreciate its picture quality, Google TV interface, colours and overall viewing experience.
A compact 4K smart TV offering Sony picture processing and convenient Google TV access.
The TCL V6C is a large-screen smart TV designed for immersive viewing and everyday entertainment. Its 4K display delivers detailed visuals, while HDR and Dolby Vision support help improve contrast and colour reproduction. Dolby Atmos enhances compatible audio content with a more spacious sound experience. Google TV provides access to popular streaming platforms and apps, making the television suitable for movies, shows, sports and casual gaming at home.
Large 65-inch screen
Dolby Vision support
60Hz refresh rate
Basic audio output
Buyers appreciate its large display, picture quality, Dolby features and overall value.
A large 4K TV combining HDR visuals, Dolby technologies and Google TV for entertainment.
The Toshiba 55-inch QLED TV is designed for immersive entertainment, combining detailed visuals with enhanced audio features. Its QLED display supports 4K resolution, HDR formats and Dolby Vision for richer picture quality. A 144Hz panel can provide smoother motion, while the REGZA Engine ZRi supports picture processing. Dolby Atmos and a 24W speaker system enhance compatible audio, while VIDAA OS provides access to smart TV features and streaming apps.
144Hz panel
Dolby Vision support
VIDAA app selection
Higher power consumption
Buyers appreciate its picture quality, refresh rate, sound output and overall feature set.
A feature-packed QLED TV combining 4K visuals, 144Hz refresh rate and enhanced audio support.
The Samsung 55-inch Mini LED TV is designed for detailed viewing, smart entertainment and everyday home use. Its Mini LED display technology aims to deliver improved contrast and controlled brightness, while 4K resolution provides sharper visuals. Vision AI features support an enhanced smart viewing experience, with connected functionality for accessing apps and content. The 55-inch screen offers a balance between immersive viewing and practical sizing for living rooms.
Mini LED display
4K detailed visuals
60Hz refresh rate
Premium pricing
Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, smart features and premium design.
A 55-inch Mini LED TV offering 4K visuals, smart features and enhanced picture control.
The Samsung 55-inch Crystal UHD TV is designed for everyday entertainment with detailed visuals and smart functionality. Its 4K resolution delivers sharper images, while Crystal UHD technology aims to produce vibrant colours and improved picture clarity. Vision AI features add intelligent viewing capabilities, and the smart platform provides access to popular streaming services and apps. The 55-inch screen offers an immersive viewing experience for movies, shows, sports and casual gaming.
Sharp 4K visuals
Vision AI features
50Hz refresh rate
Basic built-in speakers
Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, smart features and overall viewing experience.
A 55-inch 4K smart TV combining Crystal UHD visuals with Samsung’s connected features.
The Philips 55-inch QD-Mini LED TV is designed for immersive home entertainment, combining advanced display technology with smart features. Its QD-Mini LED panel delivers detailed 4K visuals with enhanced contrast and colour performance. Google TV provides access to streaming apps and personalised content. The 55-inch screen suits living rooms and entertainment spaces, while its connected features make it suitable for movies, shows, sports and everyday viewing.
QD-Mini LED display
Google TV experience
60Hz refresh rate
Higher power consumption
Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, display technology and overall value.
A 55-inch QD-Mini LED TV offering 4K visuals, enhanced contrast and Google TV features.
The TCL 55-inch T8C is designed for immersive entertainment, combining QLED visuals with smart features and smooth motion handling. Its 4K resolution delivers detailed images, while the 120Hz refresh rate supports fluid movement during sports, action scenes and gaming. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhance compatible picture and audio content. With Google TV and ample memory, it offers convenient access to apps, streaming services and connected entertainment.
120Hz refresh rate
QLED display technology
Average built-in speakers
Higher power consumption
Buyers appreciate its picture quality, smooth performance, colours and overall feature set.
A 55-inch QLED TV offering 4K visuals, 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby technologies.
The Samsung 55-inch Mini LED TV is designed for immersive home entertainment, combining detailed visuals with smart features. Its Mini LED technology offers enhanced contrast and brightness control, while 4K resolution delivers sharper images. Vision AI features add intelligent viewing capabilities, with Samsung’s smart platform providing access to apps and streaming services. The 55-inch screen is suitable for movies, shows, sports and gaming in larger living spaces.
Mini LED technology
Vision AI features
60Hz refresh rate
Premium price point
Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, smart features and premium design.
A 55-inch Mini LED TV offering 4K visuals, smart features and enhanced picture control.
The VW 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV is designed for immersive home entertainment with a large screen and detailed visuals. Its QLED and Mini LED technologies aim to deliver vibrant colours, improved contrast and controlled brightness. The 4K resolution provides sharper images, while Google TV offers access to streaming apps and connected features. Its expansive screen suits larger rooms, making it suitable for movies, sports, shows and everyday viewing.
Large 65-inch display
Mini LED technology
60Hz refresh rate
Limited premium features
Buyers appreciate its large display, picture quality, colours and value for money.
A large 65-inch Mini LED TV offering 4K visuals and Google TV functionality.
The TCL 55T8C stands out under ₹50,000, offering QLED visuals, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, Atmos and Google TV features.
The TCL 55T8C is a strong choice under ₹50,000, offering QLED 4K visuals, 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision/Atmos support.
For ₹50,000, the LG 55-inch NanoCell 4K Smart TV is a strong choice, offering a large 4K display, smart features and NanoCell colour technology. LG 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV.
Gaming features: ALLM, VRR and HDMI 2.1 can improve responsiveness for console gaming.
Best smart TVs under ₹50000 with 4K ultra HD resolution: Top 5 models offering unmatched viewing experience
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FAQs
Can I get a 4K TV under ₹50,000?
Yes, several 4K smart TVs are available within this budget range.
Is QLED better than LED under ₹50,000?
QLED generally offers brighter colours and improved picture quality than standard LED.
Which screen size is best under ₹50,000?
55-inch models offer a good balance between size, features and price.
Is a 120Hz TV worth buying under ₹50,000?
Yes, especially for smoother sports viewing and responsive console gaming experience
What features should I prioritise under ₹50,000?
Prioritise 4K resolution, picture quality, smart features, connectivity and sound.