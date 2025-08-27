Best vacuum cleaners under 5000: Top vacuums that reach every nook and corner of the house

Budget-friendly vacuum cleaners are a lifesaver indeed. Here are the best vacuum cleaners under 5000 that have high suction power, advanced filters and a durable body.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published27 Aug 2025, 06:01 PM IST
Best vacuum cleaners under 5000 offer strong suction and durability suitable for everyday household cleaning.

With the right budget-friendly vacuum cleaner, you can enjoy powerful cleaning, advanced features, and long-lasting performance without spending a fortune. Modern vacuums under 5000 are designed to tackle everyday messes effortlessly, whether it’s dust hiding in corners, dirt on carpets, or pet hair on sofas.

Many of these models come with strong suction power, efficient filtration systems, and durable builds that make them reliable for daily use. From lightweight handheld options to compact designs that glide smoothly across different surfaces, these vacuum cleaners combine affordability with efficiency.

If you’re someone who values convenience, easy maintenance, and performance at a reasonable price, this list of the best vacuum cleaners under 5,000 will help you find the perfect fit for your home.

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX stands out among the best vacuum cleaners under 5000. It’s not just about suction power, it’s about how effortlessly it simplifies daily cleaning. From pet hair on sofas to fine dust tucked away in corners, this vacuum cleaner for home saves time and energy.

Being a budget-friendly vacuum cleaner, it brings professional-level cleanliness into everyday households. Its bagless vacuum cleaner-like convenience, reusable dust bags, and multiple attachments ensure value that lasts.

Specifications

Power
1200 Watts suction capacity
Capacity
2-litre dust bag with full indicator
Mobility
3 swivel wheels for easy movement
Filtration
HEPA filter for fine dust and allergens
Accessories
Floor brush, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, extension tubes

Reasons to buy

...

Strong suction ensures deep cleaning across surfaces

...

Comes with reusable dust bags, saving replacement costs

Reason to avoid

...

Slightly noisy during longer usage

...

Corded design limits movement compared to a cordless vacuum cleaner

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vacuum cleaner good quality and worth the price, appreciating ease of use, though suction, functionality, and heating receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers powerful, reliable cleaning at an affordable price without compromising daily convenience.

The Inalsa Eco Cyclone Pro is one of the best vacuum cleaners under 5000, designed to make daily cleaning effortless and thorough. Its 1400W suction power ensures deep cleaning, removing dust, allergens, and pet hair from every corner of your home.

The bagless vacuum cleaner design with a 2-litre dust collector reduces maintenance, while the HEPA filtration keeps air clean and healthy. Multiple tools make it easy to clean carpets, sofas, curtains, and tight spaces, turning what was once a tedious chore into a quick, stress-free routine.

Specifications

Power
1400 Watts for strong suction
Capacity
2-litre dust collector
Filtration
Triple-layer HEPA filter for dust and allergens
Mobility
Wheels and ergonomic handle for easy movement
Accessories
Floor brush, upholstery brush, crevice tool, metal telescopic tube

Reasons to buy

...

Powerful suction removes hidden dust and debris efficiently

...

Multi-surface cleaning tools save time and effort

Reason to avoid

...

Corded design limits portability compared to a cordless vacuum cleaner

...

Slightly heavier than compact models for quick cleanup

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vacuum cleaner high quality with good value and suction, easy to use, but performance and motor power receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers powerful, efficient cleaning for home and carpets at an affordable price.

The AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner is one of the best vacuum cleaners under 5000 for households that need versatile, hassle-free cleaning. Its 1000W motor and 16.5 kPa suction power make short work of dust, debris, and liquid spills, keeping floors spotless.

The 10L tank reduces frequent emptying, while the wet-and-dry functionality adds real value for kitchens, bathrooms, and workshops. The 360° swivel hose and blower function make cleaning corners, upholstery, and hard-to-reach areas simple.

Specifications

Power
1000 Watts for strong suction
Capacity
10-litre dust and liquid tank
Filtration
Cartridge filter for fine dust
Mobility
Wheels with swivel hose for easy movement
Functions
Wet & dry cleaning with blower function

Reasons to buy

...

Handles both wet and dry messes efficiently

...

Large tank reduces frequent emptying

Reason to avoid

...

Corded design limits portability

...

Heavier than smaller canister vacuums

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vacuum cleaner good quality with excellent value, effective on wet and dry surfaces, easy to use, though noise levels receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers versatile, hassle-free cleaning for both wet and dry messes at home.

The INALSA WD 10 is among the best vacuum cleaners under 5000, offering versatile cleaning for every corner of your home. With 17 kPa suction, it tackles dust, hair, and spills efficiently, making daily cleaning effortless. Its wet and dry functionality ensures kitchens, bathrooms, and carpets stay spotless, while the large 10L tank reduces interruptions for emptying.

The blower function and flexible accessories allow you to clean hard-to-reach spaces like sofas and corners easily. This budget friendly vacuum cleaner turns a tiring chore into a quick, satisfying routine.

Specifications

Power
1200 Watts with 17 kPa suction
Capacity
10-litre dust and liquid tank
Filtration
Cloth filter with sponge option for liquids
Mobility
Four 360° rotating wheels and ergonomic handle
Functions
Wet & dry cleaning with blower feature

Reasons to buy

...

Handles both liquid and solid messes effectively

...

Safe buoy technology prevents damage during wet cleaning

Reason to avoid

...

Corded design limits flexibility compared to cordless vacuum cleaner

...

Slightly heavier than compact household vacuums

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vacuum cleaner good quality, easy to use, effective on pet hair and dust, with mixed reviews on suction and noise levels.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers safe, versatile, and powerful cleaning for all home surfaces efficiently.

The KENT Duster is one of the best vacuum cleaners under 5000 for anyone looking for a compact, efficient solution to daily dust and debris. Its 16 kPa suction power makes cleaning sofas, carpets, curtains, and even car interiors quick and effortless.

The bagless vacuum cleaner design ensures mess-free emptying, while the HEPA filter keeps indoor air clean. The extra-long cord and cyclonic technology make it a practical, budget friendly vacuum cleaner that delivers spotless results without straining your energy.

Specifications

Power
600 Watts with 16 kPa suction
Filtration
HEPA filter for fine dust and allergens
Design
Bagless and handheld for easy use
Mobility
Lightweight ABS body with 5m long cord
Functions
Cyclonic technology for efficient dust separation

Reasons to buy

...

Compact and easy to handle for small spaces

...

Powerful suction for carpets, sofas, and car interiors

Reason to avoid

...

Corded design limits portability

...

Smaller dust bin requires frequent emptying

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vacuum cleaner good quality, easy for daily cleaning, effective on carpets, sofas, and cars, with mixed reviews on battery, suction, and performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers powerful, compact, and hygienic cleaning for home and car efficiently.

The INALSA WD 15 is a powerhouse among the best vacuum cleaners under 5000, designed for homes that need serious cleaning capability. The wet and dry functionality makes kitchens, bathrooms, and living areas easy to maintain. The blower function adds flexibility for hard-to-reach or outdoor areas.

Lightweight, with four 360° wheels and an ergonomic handle, this budget-friendly vacuum cleaner saves time, energy, and effort, turning cleaning into a quick, efficient routine. Its stainless steel body ensures durability, making it a reliable choice for long-term use.

Specifications

Power
1400 Watts with 20 kPa suction
Capacity
15-litre dust and liquid container
Filtration
HEPA filter for fine dust and allergens
Mobility
Four 360° rotating wheels with ergonomic handle
Functions
Wet & dry cleaning with blower and multiple nozzle options

Reasons to buy

...

Large tank and strong suction reduce cleaning interruptions

...

Versatile nozzles handle multiple surfaces efficiently

Reason to avoid

...

Corded design limits portability compared to cordless vacuum cleaner

...

Slightly heavier than smaller household vacuums

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vacuum cleaner good quality and value, effective on wet and dry surfaces, easy to use, though noise levels receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers powerful, versatile, and durable cleaning for all home and small outdoor surfaces efficiently.

The Eureka Forbes Atom is one of the best vacuum cleaners under 5000, ideal for anyone looking for a practical, budget-friendly vacuum cleaner. Its compact, lightweight design makes daily cleaning less of a chore, reaching corners, sofas, and hard floors effortlessly.

The powerful 12,000 Pa suction ensures even stubborn dust and pet hair is removed, while cyclonic technology keeps suction strong even when the tank fills. With versatile 2-in-1 stick and handheld use, it adds convenience and efficiency to home cleaning, saving time and effort.

Specifications

Motor Power
600 Watts
Suction Power
12,000 Pa
Capacity
0.5 Litres
Cord Type
Corded Electric
Filter Type
Washable HEPA Filter

Reasons to buy

...

Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, perfect for home cleaning.

...

Powerful suction and multiple accessories for versatile cleaning.

Reason to avoid

...

Limited dust capacity requires frequent emptying.

...

Corded design limits mobility compared to cordless vacuum cleaner.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vacuum cleaner good quality, easy to use, compact, and powerful, though some report overheating and functionality issues after a few months.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful, hassle-free home cleaning with versatile use and minimal maintenance.

The Balzano Tornado Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a game-changer for home cleaning, making everyday chores faster and simpler. Its lightweight, cordless design lets you move effortlessly from room to room, clean furniture, curtains, or even your car without strain. Powerful suction ensures every corner is dust-free in one pass, saving time and effort.

Multi-surface versatility means you don’t need multiple devices, while the long-lasting battery supports uninterrupted cleaning for an entire home. This is one of the best vacuum cleaners under 5000 for anyone looking for efficiency and convenience.

Specifications

Motor Power
100 Watts
Suction Power
100 Air Watts
Weight
600 grams
Battery Life
30 minutes (clean mode), 15 minutes (turbo mode)
Filter Type
Dual HEPA and stainless steel filter

Reasons to buy

...

Ultra-lightweight design makes handling effortless.

...

Multi-surface cleaning saves space and cost.

Reason to avoid

...

Limited turbo mode runtime.

...

Smaller dust container requires frequent emptying.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vacuum cleaner good quality, easy to use, with strong 600W suction, budget-friendly, though it overheats and stops working if used too long.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers efficient, hassle-free cleaning for home and car, all in one budget-friendly vacuum cleaner.

The SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile, budget-friendly option for anyone looking for efficient home cleaning. Combining vacuuming and mopping in a single device, it’s ideal for busy households. The powerful 600W motor with Turbo Sweep technology delivers strong suction of over 20kPa, ensuring dust, debris, and even wet spills are cleaned in one pass.

The 600ml water and dust tank allows uninterrupted cleaning, making it one of the best vacuum cleaners under 5000 for multitasking efficiency.

Specifications

Motor Power
600W
Suction Power
20 kPa
Dust & Water Tank Capacity
0.6 litres
Weight
1.8 kg
Filter Type
HEPA

Reasons to buy

...

3-in-1 functionality – vacuum, mop, and handheld.

...

Strong suction for deep cleaning on multiple surfaces.

Reason to avoid

...

Corded design may limit range.

...

Smaller tank requires frequent emptying for very large areas.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vacuum cleaner good quality and efficient, with powerful suction, easy handling and cleaning, effective for sweeping, mopping, and dust removal.

Why choose this product?

You should choose the SEZNIK Turbo Sweep because it delivers efficient, all-in-one cleaning at an affordable price, combining vacuuming and mopping for a spotless home effortlessly.

The KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner brings ease and efficiency to everyday cleaning, turning a tedious chore into a quick, stress-free task. With its Cyclone5 technology and 600W motor, dust and dirt are removed thoroughly, keeping your floors, carpets, sofas, and curtains spotless.

The bagless design and HEPA filter not only simplify cleaning but also improve indoor air quality, making your home healthier. It’s an ideal budget-friendly vacuum cleaner that combines performance, hygiene, and convenience.

Specifications

Motor Power
600W
Suction Power
14 kPa
Filter Type
HEPA
Dust Capacity
0.8 litres
Power Source
Corded Electric

Reasons to buy

...

Powerful suction ensures deep cleaning across surfaces.

...

HEPA filter improves indoor air quality.

Reason to avoid

...

Corded design limits mobility.

...

Slightly heavier than handheld alternatives.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vacuum cleaner good quality, easy for daily cleaning, effective on carpets, sofas, and cars, with mixed reviews on battery, functionality, and suction.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it makes daily cleaning efficient, hygienic, and effortless, all at an affordable price.

Are vacuum cleaners under 5,000 powerful enough for daily cleaning?

Yes, many vacuum cleaners under 5,000 offer strong suction power suitable for daily household cleaning. They are designed to pick up dust, dirt, crumbs, and even pet hair from floors, carpets, and upholstery. While they may not match the performance of premium models, their efficiency is ideal for small to medium-sized homes. Advanced filters and multi-surface cleaning attachments further enhance their utility, making them a reliable, budget-friendly choice for regular cleaning needs.

Do budget vacuum cleaners come with good filters?

Most vacuum cleaners in this price range now come with advanced filtration systems, including HEPA or multi-layer filters. These filters trap fine dust particles, allergens, and pollutants, ensuring cleaner indoor air. While premium models may have larger or longer-lasting filters, budget options perform well for everyday needs. It’s important to clean or replace filters regularly for the best performance. For households with kids, asthma patients, or pets, these budget-friendly vacuums still offer effective filtration.

Can vacuum cleaners under 5000 clean multiple surfaces?

Many affordable vacuum cleaners are designed with versatile attachments like crevice tools, upholstery brushes, and floor heads. They can switch easily between surfaces such as tiles, wooden floors, carpets, sofas, curtains, and even car interiors. While suction may vary on thicker carpets compared to high-end models, they still deliver good results on everyday messes. Compact design and lightweight bodies make them easier to manoeuvre, ensuring they reach nooks and corners without hassle.

Factors to consider while buying the best vacuum cleaners under 5000

  1. Suction power: The most important feature to check is suction strength. Higher suction ensures effective cleaning of dust, dirt, crumbs, and pet hair. Look for models with adjustable suction for different surfaces.
  2. Filtration system: A good vacuum should have advanced filters like HEPA or multi-layer filters that trap fine particles and allergens, ensuring cleaner air indoors.
  3. Type and design: Decide whether you need a handheld, stick, or canister vacuum. Compact and lightweight designs are ideal for smaller homes and quick cleanups.
  4. Attachments and accessories: Check for useful attachments such as crevice tools, upholstery brushes, and multi-surface nozzles. These make cleaning corners, sofas, curtains, and cars much easier.
  5. Durability and maintenance: Go for models with a sturdy build and easy-to-clean dust containers. Also, ensure filters and parts are easily replaceable for long-term use.

Top 3 features of the best vacuum cleaners under 5000

Best vacuum cleaners under 5000

Motor power

Suction power

Filter type

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX1200 W17 kPaHEPA Filter
Inalsa Eco Cyclone Pro1400 W18 kPaTriple-layer HEPA Filter
AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner1000 W16.5 kPaCartridge Filter
INALSA WD 101200 W17 kPaCloth Filter with Sponge
KENT Duster600 W16 kPaHEPA Filter
INALSA WD 151400 W20 kPaHEPA Filter
Eureka Forbes Atom600 W12,000 PaWashable HEPA Filter
Balzano Tornado Cordless100 W100 Air WattsDual HEPA & Stainless Steel Filter
SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1600 W20 kPaHEPA Filter
KENT Storm600 W14 kPaHEPA Filter

FAQs
Most models come with multi-surface attachments to clean tiles, wooden floors, and carpets.
Some models include HEPA or advanced filters, making them effective for allergy control.
Yes, they’re great for small messes, upholstery, and car interiors, but not for heavy-duty cleaning.
With regular maintenance, they can easily last 3–5 years depending on usage.
Noise levels vary, but most budget vacuums are moderately noisy compared to premium ones.

