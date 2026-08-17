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Best vacuums for Indian homes to tackle dust, hair and everyday mess: 10 picks for effortless everyday cleaning habits

From compact handheld models to powerful wet-and-dry machines, these vacuum cleaners offer practical ways to manage dust, hair and daily household mess.

Nivedita Mishra
Published17 Aug 2026, 06:02 PM IST
A practical cleaning companion for busy households and stubborn daily debris.
A practical cleaning companion for busy households and stubborn daily debris.(AI Generated Image)

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For Indian homes, a vacuum cleaner needs to handle more than occasional dust. Fine dust, long hair, crumbs and everyday debris call for strong suction, effective filtration and attachments that can reach corners, sofas and tight spaces. A motorised or anti-tangle brush is especially useful for picking up hair without frequent manual cleaning. HEPA filtration can also help capture fine dust rather than simply moving it around.

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FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

BISSELL® Crosswave™ HydroSteam™ Multi-Surface Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner for Floors & Carpets | Hydrosteam™ Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains | 2-Year Warranty | Cleaning Formula InclView Details...

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Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years WarrantyView Details...

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AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, for Home Use, Dry Vacuuming, 6.5 kPa Suction Power, Lightweight, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size (Black)View Details...

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INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home (Micro WD10)View Details...

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AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black, Red, Steel)View Details...

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

However, there are disadvantages. Cordless models can have limited battery life, while compact dustbins may need frequent emptying in dusty homes. Powerful machines can also be noisy, and filters, brushes and batteries require regular maintenance or replacement. The right vacuum should therefore balance cleaning performance, convenience and upkeep rather than simply offering the highest suction figure.

This multi-surface cleaner combines vacuuming, washing and steam cleaning in one machine. HydroSteam technology is designed to tackle stubborn, sticky messes, while its tangle-free brush roll helps reduce hair wrap. The two-tank system keeps clean and dirty water separate, and a self-cleaning cycle simplifies post-cleaning maintenance. It works across sealed hard floors and area rugs, making it suitable for homes dealing with everyday dust, spills, hair and tougher stains.

Specifications

Special Feature
HydroSteam, self-cleaning cycle
Filter Type
Pre-motor pleated filter
Surface Recommendation
Hard floors, area rugs
Power Source
Corded
Voltage
1100W wattage

Reasons to buy

...

Vacuum, wash, steam

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Tangle-free brush roll

Reason to avoid

...

Requires power outlet

...

Relatively heavy at 5.7kg

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally praise its cleaning performance, convenience and ability to handle stubborn everyday messes.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for combined vacuuming, washing and steam cleaning across multiple household surfaces.

2. Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty

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This compact bagless vacuum cleaner is designed for everyday home cleaning, combining strong suction with a lightweight build. PowerCyclone 5 technology helps separate dust from air, while the MultiClean nozzle is designed for thorough cleaning across different floor types. Its Turbo brush can help collect hair and fluff, making it useful for regular dust and debris. The 1.5-litre dust container allows convenient bag-free cleaning.

Specifications

Special Feature
PowerCyclone 5 technology
Filter Type
Allergy H13 filter
Surface Recommendation
All floor types
Power Source
Corded electric
Voltage
220–230V

Reasons to buy

...

Strong suction performance

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Compact, lightweight design

Reason to avoid

...

Cord restricts movement

...

82dB operating noise

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its suction, compact design and effectiveness for everyday household cleaning.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for powerful dust removal, hair cleaning and convenient bagless operation.

This compact handheld vacuum cleaner is designed for quick dry cleaning around the home. Its 800W motor delivers 6.5kPa suction, while the lightweight ABS body makes it easier to handle. A 0.8-litre dust container provides space for everyday debris, and the included brushes and crevice nozzle help clean furniture, upholstery and hard-to-reach areas. The 5-metre power cord offers extended reach during cleaning.

Specifications

Special Feature
Compact, lightweight ABS body
Filter Type
Cloth filter
Surface Recommendation
Upholstery, furniture and floors
Power Source
Corded electric
Voltage
220–240V

Reasons to buy

...

Strong 6.5kPa suction

...

Compact, portable design

Reason to avoid

...

Cord limits mobility

...

Dry cleaning only

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its suction and compact design, though some report overheating during use.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for quick dust, hair and debris cleaning across everyday household surfaces.

This wet and dry vacuum cleaner is designed for everyday household cleaning, handling dust, hair, spills and other debris. Its 1200W motor delivers 17kPa suction, while the 10-litre container offers useful capacity for regular cleaning. The blower function helps clear narrow or hard-to-reach areas. With wet and dry cleaning capability, it can be used across floors, carpets, sofas and other household surfaces.

Specifications

Special Feature
Wet, dry and blower
Filter Type
Cloth and sponge filters
Surface Recommendation
Floors, carpets, sofas
Power Source
Corded electric
Power Source
Corded electric
Voltage
240V

Reasons to buy

...

Wet and dry cleaning

...

Large 10L capacity

Reason to avoid

...

Bulky canister design

...

Requires regular filter cleaning

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate its suction, versatility and capacity for everyday household cleaning.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for versatile wet, dry and blower cleaning with strong 17kPa suction.

This wet and dry vacuum cleaner is designed for regular household cleaning, handling dust, debris and liquid spills. Its 1600W motor delivers 21.5kPa suction, while the 21-litre tank provides ample capacity for larger cleaning tasks. The blower function helps clear loose dust from difficult areas. A washable 3-litre dust bag and multiple attachments add convenience, while the stainless-steel body is designed for durability.

Specifications

Special Feature
Wet, dry and blower
Filter Type
Foam filter
Surface Recommendation
Floors, carpets and upholstery
Power Source
Corded electric
Voltage
230V

Reasons to buy

...

Strong 21.5kPa suction

...

Large 21L tank

Reason to avoid

...

Bulky 7.2kg body

...

Cord limits mobility

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally praise its suction power, large capacity and versatility for household cleaning.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for powerful wet-dry cleaning, large capacity and convenient blower functionality.

This compact handheld vacuum cleaner is designed for everyday dust and debris removal around the home. Its 700W motor provides 15.5kPa suction, while the blower function helps clear dust from corners and narrow spaces. The washable HEPA filter captures fine particles, and the bagless dust cup simplifies disposal. Six accessories provide options for cleaning floors, upholstery and crevices. Its lightweight design also makes it convenient for quick cleaning tasks.

Specifications

Special Feature
Bagless, compact handheld design
Filter Type
Washable HEPA filter
Surface Recommendation
Hard floors and upholstery
Power Source
Corded electric
Voltage
230V

Reasons to buy

...

Strong 15.5kPa suction

...

Useful blower function

Reason to avoid

...

Small 0.8L capacity

...

Can heat during use

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its suction and compact design, though some mention heating during prolonged use.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for compact everyday cleaning, strong suction, fine-particle filtration and versatile attachments.

This bagless canister vacuum cleaner is designed for everyday dry cleaning across different floor surfaces. Its 24kPa suction and cyclonic technology help lift dust, hair and debris, while the 2.5-litre tank reduces the need for frequent emptying. A four-stage HEPA filtration system helps capture fine dust, and adjustable suction allows cleaning across surfaces. The metal telescopic tube, six accessories and automatic cord winding add convenience during regular household cleaning.

Specifications

Special Feature
Adjustable suction, automatic cord rewind
Filter Type
4-stage HEPA filtration
Surface Recommendation
All floor surfaces
Power Source
Corded electric
Voltage
220V

Reasons to buy

...

Powerful 24kPa suction

...

Large 2.5L tank

Reason to avoid

...

Relatively heavy body

...

Some users report noise

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its suction and cleaning performance, though some report durability and noise concerns.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for powerful suction, HEPA filtration, adjustable cleaning and generous dust capacity.

This cordless stick vacuum cleaner is designed for everyday cleaning of dust, hair and household debris. Its 550W motor provides up to 45kPa suction, while the rechargeable battery offers up to 70 minutes of runtime. The anti-tangle brush helps manage hair during cleaning, and the self-standing design makes it convenient to pause and store. An OLED touch screen provides access to cleaning controls and battery information.

Specifications

Special Feature
Self-standing, anti-tangle brush
Filter Type
HEPA multi-stage filtration
Surface Recommendation
Carpets, hard floors
Power Source
Rechargeable battery
Voltage
25.2V battery

Reasons to buy

...

Strong 45kPa suction

...

Long 70-minute runtime

Reason to avoid

...

Runtime varies by mode

...

Cordless charging required

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its suction, long runtime and convenient self-standing design.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for powerful cordless cleaning, hair removal and convenient everyday household use.

This lightweight corded vacuum cleaner is designed for everyday home cleaning, helping remove dust, hair, crumbs and other debris. Its 15kPa suction power supports routine cleaning, while the 4-in-1 design allows it to be used in different configurations. The washable HEPA filter helps capture fine dust, while the handheld conversion makes it useful for sofas, furniture, stairs and other hard-to-reach areas. Its wired design provides continuous cleaning without battery limitations.

Specifications

Special Feature
4-in-1 convertible design
Filter Type
Washable HEPA filter
Surface Recommendation
Hard floors, carpets, upholstery
Power Source
Corded electric
Voltage
220–240V

Reasons to buy

...

Strong 15kPa suction

...

Converts to handheld

Reason to avoid

...

Cord restricts movement

...

Limited portability

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its lightweight design, suction power and convenient handheld conversion.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for versatile everyday cleaning, hair removal and continuous corded operation.

This wet and dry vacuum cleaner is designed for everyday household, car and furniture cleaning. Its 1000W motor delivers 23kPa suction, while the 17-litre tank provides ample capacity for collecting dust, debris and liquid spills. The blower function helps clear loose dirt from difficult areas. A cartridge filter supports wet and dry cleaning, while the fleece filter bag provides convenient dry debris collection during routine household tasks.

Specifications

Special Feature
Wet, dry and blower
Filter Type
Cartridge and fleece filters
Surface Recommendation
Floors, carpets, furniture
Power Source
Corded electric
Voltage
220–240V

Reasons to buy

...

Strong 23kPa suction

...

Large 17L tank

Reason to avoid

...

Bulky canister design

...

Requires storage space

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its suction, versatility and large capacity for household and car cleaning.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for versatile wet-dry cleaning, strong suction and convenient blower functionality.

Which vacuum cleaner is best for Indian homes?

The best vacuum cleaner for Indian homes should offer strong suction, hair handling, HEPA filtration, versatile attachments and easy maintenance.

What is the best vacuum for dust and hair?

For dust and hair, the Eureka Forbes Tornado Vacuum Cleaner is a strong choice, offering powerful suction and HEPA filtration.

Does vacuuming every day help with dust?

Yes, daily vacuuming helps reduce dust, hair and allergens, particularly in high-traffic areas, keeping Indian homes cleaner and fresher.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing vacuums for Indian homes with dust hair and everyday mess

  • Suction power: Choose strong, consistent suction to pick up fine dust, hair, crumbs and everyday debris effectively.
  • Filtration: A HEPA or multi-stage filter can help capture fine dust and reduce particles being released back into the room.
  • Hair handling: Look for anti-tangle or motorised brush rolls, especially for homes with long hair or pets.
  • Surface compatibility: Check whether the vacuum works well on tiles, marble, wooden floors, carpets and upholstery.
  • Dust capacity: Larger dustbins are useful for frequent cleaning, while compact models are easier to store.
  • Wet and dry cleaning: Consider this if you regularly deal with liquid spills alongside dry mess.
  • Maintenance: Washable filters and easy-to-empty dust containers can simplify regular upkeep.
  • Cord and battery: Corded models offer continuous cleaning, while cordless options provide greater freedom of movement.

3 best features of vacuums for Indian homes with dust hair and everyday mess

ProductIs It Cordless?Item WeightRecommended Uses For Product
BISSELL CrossWave HydroSteam Multi-Surface Vacuum CleanerNo5.7 kgFloors, carpets, tough stains
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01No4.5 kgDust, floors, upholstery
AGARO Regal 800W Handheld Vacuum CleanerNo1.8 kgDry cleaning, furniture, crevices
INALSA Micro WD10 Wet & Dry Vacuum CleanerNo5.5 kgWet spills, floors, sofas
AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum CleanerNo7.2 kgWet, dry cleaning, blower
Eureka Forbes Compact 700W Vacuum CleanerNo2.5 kgDust, upholstery, floors
Eureka Forbes Tornado Vacuum CleanerNo5.5 kgDust, hair, floors, carpets
Cordless 550W 45kPa Vacuum CleanerYes2.5 kgDust, hair, carpets, floors
Wired 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum CleanerNo1.8 kgDust, hair, floors, upholstery
Karcher WD 3 V Wet & Dry Vacuum CleanerNo5.5 kgWet, dry, car cleaning

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesBest vacuums for Indian homes to tackle dust, hair and everyday mess: 10 picks for effortless everyday cleaning habits
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FAQs
Choose one with strong suction, good filtration and versatile attachments.
Yes, cordless models offer convenient cleaning without restricting movement.
Anti-tangle brushes and strong suction help remove hair efficiently.
Yes, HEPA filters help capture fine dust and airborne particles.
Vacuum high-traffic areas daily and remaining spaces several times weekly.

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