Best washing machines that save water without compromising performance, top picks from Samsung, LG, more

Smart homes demand smarter appliances. And smarter appliances not only include smart lights, BLDC fans and smart refrigerators but also smart washing machines. And what makes a washing machine smart? Before you start guessing, no it's not just AI-based features but also features like low water consumption that are a must have especially at a time when low ground water levels are creating a water crisis in urban India.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star Magic Clean Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN 6.5 GREY, 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty) View Details GET PRICE Voltas beko, A Tata Product 6 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine With Air Dry (WTT60UNX/OK3R0R0W01, Burgundy, Special Pulsator Technology) View Details GET PRICE LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature) View Details GET PRICE Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details GET PRICE Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, Wash Upto 8 King Size Bedsheets, 370 W PowerMax Motor, 1440 RPM Spin, Magic Lint Fliter, Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WSEDGE CLS 80 5.0 EN2 M CSGR, Crystal Grey) View Details GET PRICE View More

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For the unversed, low water consumption washing machines use advanced technologies to reduce water usage while delivering superior wash performance. From AI-based load detection and eco wash programs to inverter motors and optimised drum movements, these washing machines ensure that every drop of water is used effectively. This not only helps conserve resources but also reduces your monthly utility bills.

Factors to consider while buying a low-water consuming washing machine? There are several factors you must consider while buying a low-water consuming washing machine.

- First is the type of washing machine. There are two types of washing machines available in the market right now -- semi-automatic and fully-automatic. Semi-automatic washing machines consume less water compared to full-automatic washing machines as you can control the amount of water used by the machine.

- The second important factor is load type. If you don't like semi-automatic washing machines, you can still save some water. Top load washing machines, despite offering convenience, consume more water than front-load washing machines.

- Another factor to look for is energy certifications. Machines with energy star rating consume around 30% less water than conventional models while BEE star rated models are more energy efficient.

- The third factor to look for is availability of washing modes that save water. 'Eco' and 'Quick Wash' modes usually consume low water compared to regular wash modes.

- The fourth and the final factor is the availability of key water saving technologies. For instance, auto-sensing technology brings sensors that detect the weight and fabric type of your load and adjust the water level in a way that it prevents the machine from overfilling for small loads. Then there are the inverter motors that tailor drum movements precisely to improve efficiency with less water. Lastly, availability of steam-based cleaning features also reduce water consumption while sanitising and cleaning clothes efficiently.

So, if you are looking for a washing machine that cleans well without consuming a lot of water we have curated a list of the best semi-automatic and front load fully automatic washing machines for you. I have curated this for you based on the factors mentioned above. I've also used hundreds of washing machines, both semi-automatic and fully automatic, read a bunch of Reddit posts that discuss ways to conserve water while washing clothes, and gone through buyers' reactions on Amazon.

Best low water consuming semi-automatic washing machines in India Semi-automatic washing machines are versatile appliances that offer greater control over the washing process. This not only includes water usage but also wash time and spinning time. They have two tubs - one for washing and the other for spinning, and they require users to manually transfer clothes from one tub to another, which can be a bit cumbersome to some people. Yet they remain one of the most practical choices as far as water consumption is concerned. These washing machines come with powerful pulsators for better scrubbing clothes in the wash cycle with less water. They also have lint filters for cleaner output, and high spin speeds (1300–1400 RPM) for quicker drying.

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Best low water consuming fully-automatic front loading washing machines in India Front load washing machines consume much less water and electricity compared to top load washing machines. They're also much gentler with clothes and spin faster to rinse clothes and dispel water from them. However, they do require more maintenance compared to the top load models as molds tend to build-up over time near the door's rubber gasket. The models in our list offer high spin speeds ranging between 1200 to 1400 RPM), offer multiple wash programs and in-built heaters, and come with 5-star energy ratings, all of which contribute to reducing water usage and drying clothes faster. More specifically, Bosch uses ActiveWater Plus sensors for precise water control, LG offers AI Direct Drive with load sensing, Whirlpool integrates 6th Sense technology for adaptive washing, IFB focuses on Aqua Energie and 3D wash systems, while Samsung brings EcoBubble and Hygiene Steam for deep cleaning with less water, which makes ideal for water-scarce urban homes.

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of washing machines, including semi automatic models, top-load fully-automatic models and front-load fully automatic models. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve tested hundreds of washing machines across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about water conserving features available in washing machines in India. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.