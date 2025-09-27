Best water purifiers for home with up to 81% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 – All brands, all budgets covered

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is your go to event for the best deals on water purifiers for home. With discounts of up to 81%, top brands like Kent, Eureka Forbes, and Aquaguard are offering impressive discounts on advanced water filtration systems. This Amazon Diwali sale meets all needs and budgets, ensuring you find the right solution for your home.

In addition to significant price reductions, enjoy enticing offers like cashbacks and extra discounts. Don’t miss out on these exclusive deals, which guarantee clean, safe drinking water. With a focus on reliability and affordability, these water purifiers are the best choice for your home.

Top 10 best water purifiers for home:

10 STAGE PURIFICATION

Experience superior water purification with the Aquaguard Enrich Marvel water purifier, now available at an incredible 53% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

This top water purifier offers 10 stage purification, 40% higher water recovery, and a 2 year filter life. Plus, get a Mega Sediment filter and 2 free cleaning services. The best deal for home water purification.

Specifications Purification Technology RO+UV+UF+MC for comprehensive filtration Water Recovery Up to 40% higher water recovery Filter Life Long-lasting 2 year filter life. Sediment Filter Includes a Mega Sediment Filter Purification Stages 10 stage purification process

TOP WATER PURIFIER DEAL

The Aqua D Pure 4 in 1 Copper RO water purifier is now available at an 81% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. With 10 stage purification, UV, UF, and a TDS adjuster, it provides clean, safe drinking water.

The 12 litre large storage tank is perfect for all water types, ensuring a reliable supply. This is the best water purifier deal for your home.

Specifications Purification RO, UV, UF, TDS Special Features Automatic Shut Off Filtration Stages 10 Storage Capacity 12L Suitable For All water types

FAST FLOW RO PURIFIER

The Kent Grand RO water purifier is now available at a 46% price drop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Equipped with advanced RO+UF+TDS Control and a UV LED Tank, it guarantees pure and safe drinking water.

With an 8 litre capacity and 20LPH flow rate, it's best for all types of water sources. Plus, benefit from the largest service network for reliable support. This is the best water purifier deal for home.

Specifications Purification RO, UF, TDS Control, UV Capacity 8L Flow Rate 20LPH Suitable For Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water

ACTIVE COPPER FILTRATION

The Aquaguard Nexen RO+UV+Active Copper water purifier is now available at a 59% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

Enjoy a 2 year filter life with a comprehensive warranty and save over ₹18,000 on filters. It features a Mega Sediment Filter and a removable drip tray for convenience. This is the best water purifier deal for home that you can buy from Amazon.

Specifications Purification RO, UV, Active Copper Filter Life 2 years Warranty Comprehensive Special Features 10 Stage Purification, 2 Year Filter Life, 3-in-1 Active Copper Technology, Nanopore Technology

TABLETOP WATER PURIFIER

Get the Pureit Eco water purifier at 52% off in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. This seven stage, 10 litre capacity purifier ensures up to 60% savings and is suitable for Borewell, Tanker, and Municipal water supplies.

It can be used as a table top or wall mountable. This is your chance to buy a branded water purifier with the latest technology during this Amazon Diwali sale.

Specifications Purification RO, UV, MF, Mineral Stages 7 Capacity 10L Special Features RO, RO+ Product Dimensions 36L x 29.4W x 48.8H Centimetres Installation Type Wall Mounted,Countertop

HOT WARM AMBIENT WATER

The Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline water purifier is now available at a 53% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. This advanced purifier combines RO, UV, and Alkaline technologies, offering purified water enriched with essential minerals.

With an 8 stage purification process and a 6.5 litre stainless steel tank, it ensures safe and healthy drinking water. Enjoy hot, warm, and ambient water options, making it ideal for various needs.

Specifications Purification RO, UV, Alkaline Stages 8 Tank Capacity 6.5L Stainless Steel Water Dispensing Hot, Warm, Ambient Additional Features Copper & Zinc Enrichment, Mineral Boost, Triple Protection, i-Protect Purification Monitoring

IN-TANK UV STERILISATION

The Livpure Allura Prime water purifier is now available at a 50% discount during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025. This advanced purifier combines RO, UV, UF, Copper, and Alkaline technologies, offering 10 stage purification for safe and healthy drinking water.

With a 7 litre storage capacity and in-tank UV sterilisation, it's suitable for all water sources. Additionally, it comes with a 2 year no service cost and includes filters, making it the best water purifier deal for home.

Specifications Purification RO, UV, UF, Copper, Alkaline Stages 10 Storage Capacity 7L UV Sterilisation In-tank

AUTO FLUSH FEATURE

The Kent Supreme Plus RO water Purifier is available at a 40% discount right now in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Equipped with RO, UV, UF, Alkaline, Copper, TDS Control, and a UV LED tank, it ensures the purest water for your home.

With an 8 litre water capacity and 20LPH flow rate its best for all kinds of water. The auto flush feature ensures the purifier offers long lasting filtration.

Specifications Purification RO, UV, UF, Alkaline, Copper, TDS Control Capacity 8L Flow Rate 20LPH Special Features UV LED Tank, Auto Flush, RO, Reduce TDS

Get the Native by Urban Company M2 RO water purifier at a 35% discount in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. This advanced purifier features RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline filtration with 8 litre storage.

It comes with a 2 year unconditional warranty, smart iOT-enabled monitoring, and no service charges for 2 years. The four in one health booster ensures pure and healthy water for your home.

Specifications Purification RO, UV, Copper, Alkaline Capacity 8L Smart Features iOT-enabled monitoring, Needs no service for 2 years Product Dimensions 33.5L x 25.2W x 54.6H Centimetres

Experience advanced water purification with the AO Smith Z9 Pro Black. This purifier combines RO, SCMT, Copper, Alkaline, and Mintech technologies to provide 100% purified water.

It offers instant hot water at 45°C and 80°C, along with ambient water, stored in a 10 litre stainless steel tank. Currently, it's available at a 33% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

Specifications Purification RO, SCMT, Copper, Alkaline, Mintech Tank Capacity 10L Stainless Steel Purification Stages 8 Water Temperature Options Hot (45°C & 80°C), Ambient Additional Features Auto Flush, Advanced Recovery Technology (ART), iProtect Purification Monitoring

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.