Best water purifiers (RO + UV + UF) for Indian tap water: 10 choices for cleaner, safer drinking water at home

RO, UV and UF water purifiers offer a multi-stage approach to treating Indian tap water, which can vary in quality and mineral content. RO filtration helps reduce dissolved salts, heavy metals and other impurities, while UV technology uses ultraviolet light to deactivate bacteria and viruses.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | BlackView Details
₹7,499
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water PurifierView Details
₹8,999
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service NetworkView Details
Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier Dispenser Machine, Black (With Free Pre Filter)View Details
₹4,210
V-Guard Zenora 2X RO Water Purifier | 8 Stage RO+UV+UF+Mineral, 100% RO | 2-Year Unconditional Brand Warranty,2 Free Service & Pre-filter Replacement | BIS Certified, Save 60+ Water Glasses Daily | 7LView Details
₹13,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
UF filtration can remove fine particles and certain microorganisms without electricity. Together, these technologies can provide cleaner, safer-tasting drinking water.
However, RO systems may waste water during filtration and can reduce some naturally occurring minerals. UV and UF also have limitations against dissolved contaminants. Regular filter replacement and servicing are essential to maintain purification performance and water quality.
Livpure GLO PRO++ is a multi-stage water purifier designed for household water treatment. It combines RO, UV and UF technologies to address different types of impurities in water. The purifier has a 7-litre storage capacity and is suitable for water sourced from borewells, tankers and municipal supplies. Its compact format makes it suitable for home kitchens. The system is designed to provide purified water for everyday drinking and cooking needs, with standard installation included.
Multiple purification technologies
Suitable for varied sources
Requires regular maintenance
RO may waste water
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its purification performance, compact design and suitability for different household water sources.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for multi-stage purification with RO, UV and UF technologies and 7-litre water storage.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver is a multi-stage water purifier designed for everyday household water treatment. It combines RO, UV, UF and MC technologies to address different types of impurities. The system is suitable for water from borewells, tankers and municipal supplies, making it adaptable to different water sources. Its Aquasaver technology is designed to reduce water wastage during purification. The purifier is intended for regular drinking and cooking needs in Indian homes.
Multiple filtration technologies
Reduced water wastage
Regular filter replacement
Needs electricity supply
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its water-saving design, purification performance and suitability for different household water sources.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for 9-stage purification and water-saving technology across multiple household water sources.
KENT Grand is a household water purifier that combines RO and UF filtration with TDS control for everyday water treatment. It also features a UV LED in the storage tank to provide an additional purification stage. With an 8-litre storage capacity and 20-litre-per-hour purification rate, it is designed for regular household use. The purifier can be used with borewell, tanker and municipal water sources, depending on incoming water quality.
8-litre storage capacity
TDS control feature
Regular filter maintenance
RO water wastage
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers mention good purification, easy installation and useful storage capacity for everyday household needs.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for RO, UF and UV purification with TDS control and 8-litre storage.
Kinsco Aqua Punch is a household water purifier designed to treat water through multiple filtration stages. It combines RO, UV and UF technologies with a TDS adjuster for everyday water purification. The system also includes copper-based water treatment and a 15-litre storage capacity. A pre-filter is provided with the unit to support initial filtration. Its dispenser-style design makes it suitable for regular drinking and cooking requirements in Indian homes.
Large storage capacity
TDS adjustment feature
Larger countertop footprint
Regular filter maintenance
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers mention its large capacity, purification features and convenient dispenser-style design.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for RO, UV, UF purification, copper treatment and 15-litre storage.
V-Guard Zenora 2X is a household water purifier designed for multi-stage water treatment. It combines RO, UV and UF technologies with mineral filtration to address different types of impurities. The purifier has a 7-litre storage capacity and an 8-stage purification process. It includes a pre-filter and is designed for everyday drinking and cooking requirements. The unit also comes with a 2-year warranty and two free services for maintenance support.
8-stage purification process
2-year warranty included
Regular filter replacement
Requires electricity supply
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its purification performance, storage capacity and included installation and service support.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for 8-stage RO, UV and UF purification with mineral filtration and 7-litre storage.
Atomberg Intellon is a smart water purifier designed for household water treatment. It combines RO, UV and UF technologies with an alkaliser as part of its multi-stage purification system. The purifier uses TDS-based filtration and offers four operating modes for different water conditions. It has an 8-litre storage capacity and is designed to retain minerals during purification. Smart connectivity provides additional control, while the unit comes with a 2-year warranty.
TDS-based filtration
DS-based filtration Smart connectivity features
Higher feature complexity
Requires electricity supply
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its smart features, purification performance and convenient storage capacity for household use.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for adaptive purification, TDS-based filtration, smart controls and 8-litre storage capacity.
Livpure Allura Prime is a household water purifier designed for multi-stage water treatment. It combines RO, UV and UF technologies with copper and alkaline treatment. The purifier features a 10-stage purification process and in-tank UV sterilisation for an additional treatment stage. With a 7-litre storage capacity, it is designed for regular drinking and cooking needs. The package includes filters and is intended for convenient household water purification with routine maintenance.
10-stage purification system
In-tank UV sterilisation
Regular filter replacement
Requires electricity supply
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its multi-stage purification, storage capacity and range of filtration technologies.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for RO, UV and UF purification with copper, alkaline treatment and 7-litre storage.
Pureit Revito is a household water purifier designed for multi-stage water treatment. It combines RO, MF and UV technologies with mineral enrichment to address different water impurities. The purifier offers a 7-litre storage capacity and is suitable for borewell, tanker and municipal water sources. Its seven-stage purification system is designed for everyday drinking and cooking needs. The DURAViva technology and water-saving design add convenience for regular household water purification and use.
7-stage purification system
Water-saving design
UF filtration not included
Regular filter replacement
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its purification performance, water-saving design and suitability for different household water sources.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for RO, MF and UV purification with mineral enrichment and 7-litre storage.
Pureit Eco Elite 2X is a household water purifier designed for multi-stage water treatment. It combines RO, UV and MF technologies with alkaline filtration to address different types of water impurities. The purifier offers an 8-stage purification process and 10-litre storage capacity, making it suitable for regular household use. Its water-saving design aims to reduce water wastage during purification. The unit also includes an ESF filter and a 2-year filter warranty.
Large 10-litre storage
8-stage purification system
UF filtration not included
Requires regular maintenance
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its large storage capacity, purification stages and water-saving design for household use.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for RO, UV and MF purification with alkaline filtration and 10-litre storage.
Aqua Smart AI is a household water purifier designed for multi-stage water treatment. It combines RO, UV and UF technologies with copper purification to address different types of water impurities. The system is intended for everyday drinking and cooking needs in Indian homes. Its combination of filtration technologies provides multiple stages of treatment before water reaches the user. The purifier is designed for convenient household use and regular water purification requirements.
Multiple purification technologies
Copper purification included
Storage capacity unspecified
Regular filter maintenance
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight its multiple filtration technologies and convenient design for everyday household water purification.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for RO, UV, UF and copper purification in one household water purifier.
The best purifier depends on tap-water quality. Look for RO, UV and UF purification, adequate storage, reliable filters, water-saving features and accessible after-sales service.
Choose a purifier offering RO, UV, UF, TDS control and mineral retention. Check water quality, storage capacity, filter costs, maintenance requirements and warranty before buying.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best water purifiers (RO + UV + UF) for Indian tap water:
Water quality: Check TDS levels and identify common contaminants in your tap water before choosing a purifier.
Purification technology: RO, UV and UF provide different types of filtration, so consider models combining these technologies.
Storage capacity: Choose a capacity that matches your household’s daily drinking and cooking requirements.
Water wastage: Look for models with water-saving features to minimise rejected water during RO purification.
Filter replacement: Check filter life, replacement costs and availability before purchasing.
Maintenance: Consider servicing requirements and the availability of authorised service centres.
Mineral retention: TDS control or mineralisers can help retain selected minerals after RO purification.
|Product
|Water filtration
|Advanced purification
|Capacity
|Livpure GLO PRO++
|RO + UV + UF
|Multi-stage filtration
|7L storage
|Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver
|RO + UV + UF
|9-stage purification
|6.2L storage
|KENT Grand
|RO + UF + UV
|TDS control
|8L storage
|Kinsco Aqua Punch
|RO + UV + UF
|TDS adjustment
|15L storage
|V-Guard Zenora 2X
|RO + UV + UF
|8-stage purification
|7L storage
|Atomberg Intellon
|RO + UF + UV
|7-stage purification
|8L storage
|Livpure Allura Prime
|RO + UV + UF
|10-stage purification
|7L storage
|Pureit Revito
|RO + MF + UV
|7-stage purification
|7L storage
|Pureit Eco Elite 2X
|RO + UV + MF
|8-stage purification
|10L storage
|Aqua Smart AI
|RO + UV + UF
|Copper purification
|12L storage
Water purifiers with multiple filtration stages: What each filter does and how to choose
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