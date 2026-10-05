Best water purifiers (RO + UV + UF) for Indian tap water: 10 choices for cleaner, safer drinking water at home

RO, UV and UF water purifiers offer a multi-stage approach to treating Indian tap water, which can vary in quality and mineral content. RO filtration helps reduce dissolved salts, heavy metals and other impurities, while UV technology uses ultraviolet light to deactivate bacteria and viruses.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details ₹7,499 Check Offers Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details ₹8,999 Check Offers KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details Check Offers Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier Dispenser Machine, Black (With Free Pre Filter) View Details ₹4,210 Check Offers V-Guard Zenora 2X RO Water Purifier | 8 Stage RO+UV+UF+Mineral, 100% RO | 2-Year Unconditional Brand Warranty,2 Free Service & Pre-filter Replacement | BIS Certified, Save 60+ Water Glasses Daily | 7L View Details ₹13,999 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

UF filtration can remove fine particles and certain microorganisms without electricity. Together, these technologies can provide cleaner, safer-tasting drinking water.

However, RO systems may waste water during filtration and can reduce some naturally occurring minerals. UV and UF also have limitations against dissolved contaminants. Regular filter replacement and servicing are essential to maintain purification performance and water quality.

Livpure GLO PRO++ is a multi-stage water purifier designed for household water treatment. It combines RO, UV and UF technologies to address different types of impurities in water. The purifier has a 7-litre storage capacity and is suitable for water sourced from borewells, tankers and municipal supplies. Its compact format makes it suitable for home kitchens. The system is designed to provide purified water for everyday drinking and cooking needs, with standard installation included.

Specifications RO purification Reverse osmosis water purification UV purification Ultraviolet water treatment UF filtration Ultrafiltration membrane technology Multi-stage purification RO + UV + UF Home suitable 7-litre storage capacity Reasons to buy Multiple purification technologies Suitable for varied sources Reason to avoid Requires regular maintenance RO may waste water

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its purification performance, compact design and suitability for different household water sources.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for multi-stage purification with RO, UV and UF technologies and 7-litre water storage.

2. Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver is a multi-stage water purifier designed for everyday household water treatment. It combines RO, UV, UF and MC technologies to address different types of impurities. The system is suitable for water from borewells, tankers and municipal supplies, making it adaptable to different water sources. Its Aquasaver technology is designed to reduce water wastage during purification. The purifier is intended for regular drinking and cooking needs in Indian homes.

Specifications RO purification Reverse osmosis water purification UV purification Ultraviolet water treatment UF filtration Ultrafiltration membrane technology Multi-stage purification 9-stage purification system Home suitable Borewell, tanker, municipal Reasons to buy Multiple filtration technologies Reduced water wastage Reason to avoid Regular filter replacement Needs electricity supply

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its water-saving design, purification performance and suitability for different household water sources.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for 9-stage purification and water-saving technology across multiple household water sources.

KENT Grand is a household water purifier that combines RO and UF filtration with TDS control for everyday water treatment. It also features a UV LED in the storage tank to provide an additional purification stage. With an 8-litre storage capacity and 20-litre-per-hour purification rate, it is designed for regular household use. The purifier can be used with borewell, tanker and municipal water sources, depending on incoming water quality.

Specifications RO purification Reverse osmosis purification technology UV purification UV LED tank purification UF filtration Ultrafiltration membrane technology Multi-stage purification RO + UF + UV Home suitable 8-litre storage capacity Reasons to buy 8-litre storage capacity TDS control feature Reason to avoid Regular filter maintenance RO water wastage

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers mention good purification, easy installation and useful storage capacity for everyday household needs.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for RO, UF and UV purification with TDS control and 8-litre storage.

Kinsco Aqua Punch is a household water purifier designed to treat water through multiple filtration stages. It combines RO, UV and UF technologies with a TDS adjuster for everyday water purification. The system also includes copper-based water treatment and a 15-litre storage capacity. A pre-filter is provided with the unit to support initial filtration. Its dispenser-style design makes it suitable for regular drinking and cooking requirements in Indian homes.

Specifications RO purification Reverse osmosis purification technology UV purification Ultraviolet purification technology UF filtration Ultrafiltration membrane technology Multi-stage purification RO + UV + UF Home suitable 15-litre storage capacity Reasons to buy Large storage capacity TDS adjustment feature Reason to avoid Larger countertop footprint Regular filter maintenance

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers mention its large capacity, purification features and convenient dispenser-style design.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for RO, UV, UF purification, copper treatment and 15-litre storage.





V-Guard Zenora 2X is a household water purifier designed for multi-stage water treatment. It combines RO, UV and UF technologies with mineral filtration to address different types of impurities. The purifier has a 7-litre storage capacity and an 8-stage purification process. It includes a pre-filter and is designed for everyday drinking and cooking requirements. The unit also comes with a 2-year warranty and two free services for maintenance support.

Specifications RO purification 100% RO purification technology UV purification Ultraviolet purification technology UF filtration Ultrafiltration membrane technology Multi-stage purification 8-stage purification system Home suitable 7-litre storage capacity Reasons to buy 8-stage purification process 2-year warranty included Reason to avoid Regular filter replacement Requires electricity supply

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its purification performance, storage capacity and included installation and service support.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for 8-stage RO, UV and UF purification with mineral filtration and 7-litre storage.

Atomberg Intellon is a smart water purifier designed for household water treatment. It combines RO, UV and UF technologies with an alkaliser as part of its multi-stage purification system. The purifier uses TDS-based filtration and offers four operating modes for different water conditions. It has an 8-litre storage capacity and is designed to retain minerals during purification. Smart connectivity provides additional control, while the unit comes with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications RO purification Reverse osmosis purification technology UV purification Ultraviolet purification technology UF filtration Ultrafiltration membrane technology Multi-stage purification 7-stage purification system Home suitable 8-litre storage capacity Reasons to buy TDS-based filtration DS-based filtration Smart connectivity features Reason to avoid Higher feature complexity Requires electricity supply

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its smart features, purification performance and convenient storage capacity for household use.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for adaptive purification, TDS-based filtration, smart controls and 8-litre storage capacity.





Livpure Allura Prime is a household water purifier designed for multi-stage water treatment. It combines RO, UV and UF technologies with copper and alkaline treatment. The purifier features a 10-stage purification process and in-tank UV sterilisation for an additional treatment stage. With a 7-litre storage capacity, it is designed for regular drinking and cooking needs. The package includes filters and is intended for convenient household water purification with routine maintenance.

Specifications RO purification Reverse osmosis purification technology UV purification In-tank UV sterilisation UF filtration Ultrafiltration membrane technology Multi-stage purification 10-stage purification system Home suitable 7-litre storage capacity Reasons to buy 10-stage purification system In-tank UV sterilisation Reason to avoid Regular filter replacement Requires electricity supply

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its multi-stage purification, storage capacity and range of filtration technologies.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for RO, UV and UF purification with copper, alkaline treatment and 7-litre storage.

Pureit Revito is a household water purifier designed for multi-stage water treatment. It combines RO, MF and UV technologies with mineral enrichment to address different water impurities. The purifier offers a 7-litre storage capacity and is suitable for borewell, tanker and municipal water sources. Its seven-stage purification system is designed for everyday drinking and cooking needs. The DURAViva technology and water-saving design add convenience for regular household water purification and use.

Specifications RO purification Reverse osmosis purification technology UV purification In-tank UV purification UF filtration UF filtration not specified Multi-stage purification 7-stage purification system Home suitable 7-litre storage capacity Reasons to buy 7-stage purification system Water-saving design Reason to avoid UF filtration not included Regular filter replacement

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its purification performance, water-saving design and suitability for different household water sources.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for RO, MF and UV purification with mineral enrichment and 7-litre storage.

Pureit Eco Elite 2X is a household water purifier designed for multi-stage water treatment. It combines RO, UV and MF technologies with alkaline filtration to address different types of water impurities. The purifier offers an 8-stage purification process and 10-litre storage capacity, making it suitable for regular household use. Its water-saving design aims to reduce water wastage during purification. The unit also includes an ESF filter and a 2-year filter warranty.

Specifications RO purification Reverse osmosis purification technology UV purification Ultraviolet purification technology UF filtration UF filtration not specified Multi-stage purification 8-stage purification system Home suitable 10-litre storage capacity Reasons to buy Large 10-litre storage 8-stage purification system Reason to avoid UF filtration not included Requires regular maintenance

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its large storage capacity, purification stages and water-saving design for household use.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for RO, UV and MF purification with alkaline filtration and 10-litre storage.

Aqua Smart AI is a household water purifier designed for multi-stage water treatment. It combines RO, UV and UF technologies with copper purification to address different types of water impurities. The system is intended for everyday drinking and cooking needs in Indian homes. Its combination of filtration technologies provides multiple stages of treatment before water reaches the user. The purifier is designed for convenient household use and regular water purification requirements.

Specifications RO purification Reverse osmosis purification technology UV purification Ultraviolet purification technology UF filtration Ultrafiltration membrane technology Multi-stage purification RO + UV + UF Home suitable Designed for home use Reasons to buy Multiple purification technologies Copper purification included Reason to avoid Storage capacity unspecified Regular filter maintenance

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its multiple filtration technologies and convenient design for everyday household water purification.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for RO, UV, UF and copper purification in one household water purifier.

What is the best water purifier for tap water in India? The best purifier depends on tap-water quality. Look for RO, UV and UF purification, adequate storage, reliable filters, water-saving features and accessible after-sales service.

What is the best water purifier with RO UV-UF TDS control mineral water in India? Choose a purifier offering RO, UV, UF, TDS control and mineral retention. Check water quality, storage capacity, filter costs, maintenance requirements and warranty before buying.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best water purifiers (RO + UV + UF) for Indian tap water:



Water quality: Check TDS levels and identify common contaminants in your tap water before choosing a purifier.

Purification technology: RO, UV and UF provide different types of filtration, so consider models combining these technologies.

Storage capacity: Choose a capacity that matches your household’s daily drinking and cooking requirements.

Water wastage: Look for models with water-saving features to minimise rejected water during RO purification.

Filter replacement: Check filter life, replacement costs and availability before purchasing.

Maintenance: Consider servicing requirements and the availability of authorised service centres.

Mineral retention: TDS control or mineralisers can help retain selected minerals after RO purification.

3 best features of water purifiers (RO + UV + UF) for Indian tap water:

Product Water filtration Advanced purification Capacity Livpure GLO PRO++ RO + UV + UF Multi-stage filtration 7L storage Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver RO + UV + UF 9-stage purification 6.2L storage KENT Grand RO + UF + UV TDS control 8L storage Kinsco Aqua Punch RO + UV + UF TDS adjustment 15L storage V-Guard Zenora 2X RO + UV + UF 8-stage purification 7L storage Atomberg Intellon RO + UF + UV 7-stage purification 8L storage Livpure Allura Prime RO + UV + UF 10-stage purification 7L storage Pureit Revito RO + MF + UV 7-stage purification 7L storage Pureit Eco Elite 2X RO + UV + MF 8-stage purification 10L storage Aqua Smart AI RO + UV + UF Copper purification 12L storage

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