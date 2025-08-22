Best water purifiers with excellence of Copper + Alkaline: Experience the benefits of Copper and Alkaline in every drop

Water purifiers play a crucial role in ensuring clean, safe drinking water by removing harmful impurities and contaminants. Among the many options available, Best water purifiers with excellence of Copper + Alkaline stand out for their ability to not only purify water but also enhance its quality.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best Water PurifierKENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO WaterPurifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for SabseShudh Paani |Auto Flush| 8L|20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/MunicipalWater|BlackView Details
₹15,499
Copper Enriched FilterAquaguard Marvel NXT Active Copper RO+UV+UF + 1 Free Alkaline Bottle | Up to 60% Water Savings | 10-Stage RO Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water SourcesView Details
₹13,699
7 Stage FiltrationPureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & CopperView Details
₹21,990
Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)View Details
₹14,999
IoT Water FilterUrban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year WarrantyView Details
₹18,499
Copper is renowned for its antimicrobial properties, helping to eliminate harmful bacteria. Meanwhile, alkaline water helps neutralise excess acids in the body, improving hydration and supporting overall health. This powerful combination offers a natural way to stay hydrated and promote wellness every day.
Let’s dive into the benefits of copper and alkaline in water purifiers for better health.
Best water purifiers with excellence of Copper + Alkaline offer superior hydration and health benefits. This purifier uses advanced RO+UV+UF+Alk+Cu Technology to ensure your water is not only purified but also enriched with copper and alkaline.
It effectively removes impurities and improves water taste, making it ideal for various water sources like borewell, tanker, and municipal water. With an 8 litre capacity and TDS control, this purifier offers fresh and healthy drinking water every day.
Copper + Alkaline technology boosts water quality and improves hydration.
7 stage purification ensures safe and clean water for daily use.
8L may not be sufficient for larger households.
Requires both table top and wall mount options for installation.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say they like the taste of the water and the health benefits of copper and alkaline.
Why choose this product?
With advanced filtration and TDS control, it’s perfect for daily hydration needs.
If you're looking for the best water purifiers with excellence of Copper + Alkaline, this purifier is the best choice. It combines RO+UV+UF technology with copper, ensuring clean and healthy water.
With up to 60% water savings and a 10 stage filtration process, you get water that is safe, fresh, and rich in minerals. Plus, the included free alkaline bottle helps enhance hydration for better overall health.
Saves up to 60% water, making it efficient and eco-friendly.
Provides health benefits with copper-enriched water and alkaline hydration.
Needs space for both tabletop and wall-mounted installation.
Requires periodic maintenance to ensure optimal performance.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers value the water savings and appreciate the health benefits from copper and alkaline.
Why choose this product?
This purifier offers copper enriched water, providing a thorough 10 stage filtration.
When it comes to Best water purifiers with excellence of Copper + Alkaline, this purifier stands out. With advanced RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral technology, it ensures thorough purification while infusing copper into your drinking water. This helps eliminate bacteria and enhance water quality.
Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it provides fresh water every time with its 7 stage filtration process. The 8 litre capacity is right for moderate water usage, offering pure water with copper’s health benefits, making it a best addition to your home.
Copper infused water with the added benefit of mineralisation.
The 7 stage filtration process ensures clean, safe drinking water.
8L may not be enough for larger families.
Needs both tabletop and wall-mount installation space.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the clean water and the added health benefits from copper.
Why choose this product?
It combines advanced filtration with copper benefits to provide safe and healthy water.
The Native by UC Urban Company water purifier stands out with its advanced 10 stage purification process, combining RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline filtration. This 4-in-1 health booster ensures pure, mineral rich water with every use.
It’s a reliable solution for households, offering 8 litre capacity and a hassle free service free experience for two years, making it one of the best water purifiers with excellence of Copper + Alkaline technology.
Service free for 2 years.
Advanced multi stage filtration.
High initial investment.
8L capacity may not be enough for larger families.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Highly efficient and keeps water clean.
Why choose this product?
Keeps water pure with advanced purification.
The Urban Company Native water purifier offers a powerful 10 stage filtration process, combining RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline technologies. This 4-in-1 health booster not only ensures pure water but also provides smart IoT features for enhanced control.
Known as one of the best water purifiers with excellence of Copper + Alkaline, it’s a best option to choose if you are interested in buying for your home plus you will get 2 year warranty and no service required for two years.
Smart IoT features for easy control.
Service-free for 2 years.
High upfront cost.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Fantastic purifier with great features said by many buyers.
Why choose this product?
Offers convenience with smart features and no service needed.
The Aqua D Pure Zinc RO water purifier is designed with advanced filtration technology including Bio Copper, Alkaline, UV, UF, and TDS controllers. With a 12 litre capacity, it offers superior purification and is ideal for both home and office use.
Recognised as one of the top water purifiers with Copper and Alkaline, it delivers mineral rich water that enhances overall health. With superior purification and ease of use, this purifier ensures you have access to clean and healthy water at all times.
Offers multi-stage purification with advanced filters.
Fully automatic and easy to use.
Higher price point.
12L capacity may be limited for larger families.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Great purifier with multiple filtration stages.
Why choose this product?
Provides clean, healthy water with multiple advanced filters.
The Kinsco Aqua Punch+ Zinc Copper and Alkaline water purifier is your go-to solution for pure, healthy water. With a 15 litres capacity and advanced multi stage filtration, including RO, UV, and UF, it ensures that every drop is free from contaminants.
Regarded as one of the top water purifiers with the benefits of Copper and Alkaline, it’s crafted to preserve vital minerals, supporting improved health and hydration.
15L capacity perfect for larger families.
Copper Guard and pH Enhancer contribute to healthier water.
Filter replacements needed over time.
Black color may not match every home decor.
What are buyers saying on amazon?
Reliable purifier with excellent features.
Why choose this product?
15 litre capacity makes it ideal for family needs.
The AquaDart Zinc Copper Alkaline Hydrogen RO Water Purifier offers advanced multiple stage filtration with RO, UV, UF, and Zinc + Copper + Alkaline technology. With its 12 litre storage capacity and Negative ORP, this purifier ensures you get safe, mineral rich water, perfect for daily drinking needs.
Made in India, this purifier combines top quality filtration with a focus on health, ensuring you and your family always have access to purified water.
12L capacity suits large households.
Multi-stage filtration ensures comprehensive purification.
Requires periodic filter replacements.
Slightly bulky for compact spaces.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Efficient water purifier with great features.
Why choose this product?
Provides safe, mineral rich drinking water.
Water purifiers with zinc, copper, and alkaline filters not only remove contaminants like RO or UV but also add back essential minerals. RO filters eliminate bacteria, viruses, and salts but strip beneficial minerals, while UV only kills microorganisms. The added minerals in zinc, copper, and alkaline purifiers are believed to boost immunity and digestion, providing a more holistic approach to purification.
Copper and alkaline water often have a distinct, more refreshing taste compared to regular tap water. Copper infused water tends to have a slightly earthy or mineral rich flavour, which many people find pleasant and smooth. Alkaline water, due to its higher pH, may taste a bit more "smooth" or "soft" compared to acidic water, which can have a more tart or sharp taste. These subtle differences in taste are due to the minerals added during the filtration process, making copper and alkaline water an enjoyable option for those who prefer water with a cleaner, fresher taste.
While copper is essential in small amounts, excessive intake can cause toxicity, leading to issues like nausea or liver damage. Most copper water purifiers regulate copper levels to safe limits. Regular maintenance ensures your purifier stays within the safe range, avoiding overconsumption.
|Best water purifier with the excellence of Copper and Alkaline
|Technology
|Purification Method
|Key Features
|KENT Supreme Plus Water Purifier
|Alkaline + Copper
|RO + UV + UF
|Alkaline, Copper, Multi-stage purification, 8L capacity
|Aquaguard Marvel NXT Active Copper Water Purifier
|Copper + UV + UF + Alkaline
|RO + UV + UF
|Active Copper, UV, 7-stage purification, Health Booster
|Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral Water Purifier
|Copper + UV + MF + Alkaline
|RO + UV + MF
|7-stage purification, Mineral addition, Copper filtration
|Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier
|RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline
|RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline
|10-stage purification, 8L capacity, Service-free for 2 years
|Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier
|RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline + IoT
|RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline
|10-stage purification, Smart IoT, 2-year warranty
|AQUA D PURE Zinc RO Water Purifier
|Zinc + Copper + Alkaline + Bio
|RO + UV + UF
|Zinc, Copper, Alkaline, TDS control, pH Enhancer
|Kinsco Aqua Punch+ Water Purifier
|Zinc + Copper + Alkaline
|RO + UV + UF
|15L capacity, Copper, Alkaline, Multi-stage filtration
|AquaDart Zinc Copper Alkaline Hydrogen Water Purifier
|Zinc + Copper + Alkaline + Hydrogen
|RO + UV + UF
|Hydrogen, Zinc, Copper, Alkaline, Negative ORP, 12L storage
Top 5 best water purifiers in India (2025) ideal for Indian homes battling hard water and impurities for safe drinking
5 Eureka Forbes best-selling water purifiers you can rely on for safe water: Top picks with great performance and value
Best water purifier for home in 2025: Top 10 water purifiers for advanced filtration and smart technology
Best water purifiers in India April 2025: Which one saves maintenance costs while providing pure, safe drinking water?
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.