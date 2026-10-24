Best Wi-Fi air fryers in India (2026): Remote app control and top picks starting at ₹6,000

Air fryer is one of those versatile devices that has made cooking easier and healthier in Indian kitchen. With features like tens of cooking presets, dual baskets for cooking two separate dishes at once and rotisserie functionality, air fryers have time and again demonstrated that a single appliance can be used not just for cooking snacks but also for baking and making proper meals. That said, there is one feature that can make air fryers even better: Wi-Fi connectivity.

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Smart air fryers with Wi-Fi connectivity connect with your smartphones through an app and let you cook the dish of your choice without manually adjusting the controls. They also let you explore guided recipes, adjust cooking settings on supported models and keep track of cooking progress without constantly checking the kitchen counter. For busy households, these connected features can make everyday meals simpler.

However, not every smart air fryer offers the same experience. Some models focus on app-based recipes and cooking notifications, while others offer more extensive controls and preset programmes. Capacity, heating performance, ease of cleaning and the availability of compatible apps also matter when deciding which appliance deserves a place on your kitchen counter.

If you are planning to upgrade your kitchen, here's a simple guide to the best Wi-Fi air fryers in India starting at a price of ₹6000.

Top features of the best smart air fryers in India MODEL CAPACITY WATTAGE CONNECTIVITY Upliance Smart Air Fryer 5L 5L 1500W Wi-Fi, app support KILIG Nexa Edge 12L Air Fryer Oven 12L 1800W Wi-Fi, app support KILIG Nexa Core 4L Glass Basket Air Fryer 4L 1800W Wi-Fi, app support COSORI Turboblaze Smart Air Fryer 5.7L 1725W Wi-Fi, app support KILIG Nexa SteamX 10.5L Steam Air Fryer 10.5L 2450W Wi-Fi, app support Best smart air fryers in India

The Upliance Smart Air Fryer 5L combines a compact black design with a brushed finish and a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen dial. Its Wi-Fi connectivity enables smartphone control through the Upliance app, letting users start, stop and adjust cooking settings remotely. The UpAI feature can turn food photos and recipe links into cooking settings, while Texture Control adjusts heat to deliver juicy, tender, crispy or crunchy results.

Specifications Capacity 5L Wattage 1,500W Smart features Wi-Fi, app-based remote control, UpAI, photo-to-recipe settings, recipe-link conversion, shake and cooking alerts Temperature range 80°C–200°C Number of presets NA Reason to buy Good performance Great remote operations Value for money Reason to avoid Learning curve

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers find the air fryer performs well and delivers crispy results, with one customer noting it produces tender chicken that's crispy on the outside. They appreciate the remote operation feature, with one mentioning the ability to control it from their phone.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air fryer for its good performance and smart features.

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The KILIG Nexa Edge is an oven-style smart air fryer with a spacious 12L capacity, a matte-black finish and dual viewing windows with interior lighting. Its standout feature is StepChef technology, which automates cooking stages through the MyKilig app, adjusting time and temperature as recipes progress. Wi-Fi connectivity enables remote control, scheduling and cooking alerts. The appliance also supports six cooking modes, including air frying, baking, grilling, roasting, rotisserie and dehydrating, making it suitable for family meals and batch cooking.

Specifications Capacity 12L Wattage 1,800W Smart features Wi-Fi, MyKilig app, StepChef guided cooking, remote control, scheduling, cooking alerts and saved programmes Temperature range 65°C–200°C Number of presets 12 Reason to buy Good performance Great remote operations Ease of use Reason to avoid Average heating

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers find the air fryer performs well, with food cooking evenly and coming out super crispy. They appreciate its sleek design and consider it a modern addition to any kitchen, while also praising its value for money and ease of use.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air fryer for its good performance and smart features.

The KILIG Nexa Core 4L smart air fryer combines a compact, modern design with a transparent borosilicate glass basket that lets you monitor food as it cooks. Its Wi-Fi connectivity and MyKilig app enable remote control, scheduling and real-time alerts. The standout StepChef feature automates cooking stages by adjusting time and temperature for guided, hands-free preparation. With 1800W dual heating, eight Indian and global presets, and a coating-free glass cooking surface, it offers a convenient alternative to conventional air frying.

Specifications Capacity 4L Wattage 1,800W Smart features Wi-Fi connectivity, MyKilig app, StepChef multi-stage cooking automation, remote start/scheduling, pause and monitoring, real-time alerts, DIY memory mode Temperature range 80°C–200°C Number of presets 12 Reason to buy Good performance Great design Good connectivity Reason to avoid Limited capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers find the air fryer performs well and is easy to operate with convenient app control. They appreciate its healthy cooking capabilities, good appearance, and consider it worth the price. They also like its cooking performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air fryer for its good performance and ease of use.

The COSORI TurboBlaze Smart Air Fryer pairs a sleek, cream-coloured design with a spacious 5.7L basket suited to family meals. Its app-based controls let you manage cooking remotely, access recipes and receive alerts, making everyday meal preparation more convenient. Five fan speeds and nine cooking functions support everything from air frying and roasting to baking, dehydrating and reheating. With adjustable temperatures from 90°F to 450°F and a removable non-stick basket, it combines connected convenience with versatile countertop cooking.

Specifications Capacity 5.7L Wattage 1,725W Smart features Wi-Fi/app control, remote operation, recipe access, cooking alerts and smart controls Temperature range 90°C–450°C Number of presets 9 Reason to buy Good performance Great design Good connectivity Ease of cleaning Reason to avoid Strong airflow may not suit every food

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers love this air fryer's performance, with one noting it makes French fries vastly superior. The appliance is easy to use, with one customer highlighting its touchscreen interface, and customers find it easy to clean. They appreciate its appearance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air fryer for its good performance, design and ease of use.

The Amazon listing corresponds to the KILIG Nexa SteamX 10.5L, a glossy-black, oven-style appliance that combines steaming and air frying. Its standout smart feature is StepChef, which automates different stages of a recipe by adjusting cooking settings. The MyKilig app supports remote control, scheduling, monitoring and real-time alerts. A 1.15L water tank powers steam cooking, while the stainless-steel interior, multi-level cooking space and built-in steam-cleaning cycle add to its everyday practicality.

Specifications Capacity 10.5L Wattage 1,725W Smart features Wi-Fi and MyKilig app control, StepChef multi-stage cooking automation, remote start, scheduling, monitoring and real-time alerts Temperature range 30°C–200°C Number of presets 12 Reason to buy Good performance Ease of use Versatile design Reason to avoid Takes a lot of space

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers Customers find the air fryer to be of good quality and appreciate its versatility. Customers find it easy to use, with one mentioning the presets and recipe book make cooking simple and enjoyable.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air fryer for its good performance and ease of use.

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