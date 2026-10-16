Best wireless earbuds that stay secure while running or working out: 10 options for a comfortable fit

Nothing disrupts a running rhythm quite like an earbud slipping out just as you pick up the pace. Whether you are hitting the treadmill, lifting weights or heading out for a morning run, wireless earbuds need to stay securely in place through every movement. Sports-focused designs with ear hooks, fitting supporters or clip-on styles can offer a more stable fit than conventional earbuds.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2 Mini Bone Conduction Sports Headphones, OrangeView Details
₹14,399
JLab JBuds Air Sport True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds + Charging Case | Black | IP66 Sweat Resistance - Class 1 Bluetooth 5.0 Connection | 3 EQ Sound Settings JLab Signature, Balanced, Bass BoostView Details
₹7,125
JBL Endurance Peak 3View Details
₹17,351
soundcore Sport X20 by Anker Noise Cancelling Workout Earbuds, Ear HooksView Details
₹15,519
Truke Newly Launched Buds Liberty Open Ear Wireless Earbuds with 360Spatial™ Audio Experience, 16mm Beryllium Speaker, 60H Playtime, Quad Mic for Crystal-Clear Calls, Fast Charging, BT5.4 (Slate Blue)View Details
₹1,499
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Sweat resistance, comfortable ear tips, reliable Bluetooth connectivity and a portable charging case also matter when choosing a pair for regular workouts. From Sony's secure-fit options to dedicated sports earbuds from other brands, there are several designs to consider. Here are wireless earbuds for running and exercise that combine a secure fit with features suited to different workout routines and listening preferences.
We have put together a list of 10 options from Amazon just for you.
The SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2 Mini is designed for sports and everyday listening, with an open-ear fit that leaves the ear canals uncovered. Its bone conduction technology delivers audio while allowing users to remain aware of their surroundings. Bluetooth connectivity supports wireless listening, while the built-in microphone enables calls. The lightweight frame, physical controls and sweat-resistant construction make these headphones suitable for running, cycling, gym sessions and other active routines.
Open-ear listening design
Up to 12-hour battery
No active noise cancellation
Not suitable for swimming
Buyer feedback should be checked on the exact Amazon listing; verified product-specific comments were unavailable.
Choose it for open-ear listening, a lightweight frame and secure wear during running and other workouts.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The JLab JBuds Air Sport wireless earbuds are designed for workouts, running and everyday listening. Their ear-hook design helps keep them secure during movement, while Bluetooth connectivity enables wireless audio playback. The built-in microphone supports hands-free calls, and touch controls make it easy to manage music and calls. With IP66-rated resistance to sweat and dust, a charging case and three EQ sound settings, these earbuds offer practical features for active routines.
Secure ear-hook fit
Three custom EQ settings
No active noise cancellation
Bulky charging case
Amazon-specific buyer feedback could not be verified; reviews elsewhere mention sound quality and learning the touch controls.
Choose these earbuds for a secure sports fit, IP66 protection and three sound profiles for workouts.
The JBL Endurance Peak 3 wireless earbuds are designed for running, gym sessions and active lifestyles. Their ear-hook design helps provide a secure fit during movement, while Bluetooth connectivity supports wireless listening. The built-in microphones enable hands-free calls, and touch controls simplify music and call management. With IP68-rated dust and water resistance, JBL Pure Bass Sound and up to 50 hours of total playback with the charging case, they suit regular workouts and everyday use.
Secure ear-hook design
Up to 50-hour playback
Bulky charging case
No active noise cancellation
Amazon listing shows a 4.0/5 rating from around 3,800 reviews; individual feedback may vary.
Choose these earbuds for a secure workout fit, powerful bass, water resistance and extended battery life.
The soundcore Sport X20 wireless earbuds are designed for running, gym sessions and other fitness activities. Their adjustable, rotatable ear hooks help provide a secure fit during movement. Active noise cancellation helps reduce surrounding distractions, while the built-in microphones support calls. The earbuds feature powerful bass, customisable sound settings and IP68-rated dust and water resistance. With a charging case and extended battery life, they are suitable for workouts and everyday listening.
Adjustable secure-fit ear hooks
Adaptive active noise cancellation
No wireless charging
Ear-hook fit may vary
Reviews praise secure fit, strong bass and noise cancellation; some report inconsistent fit or connectivity.
Choose these earbuds for adjustable ear hooks, active noise cancellation, powerful bass and IP68-rated protection.
The Truke Buds Liberty wireless earbuds are designed for everyday listening, calls and workouts. Their open-ear design helps users remain aware of their surroundings while enjoying music. The 16mm beryllium speakers and 360Spatial Audio aim to deliver an immersive listening experience. Bluetooth 5.4 supports wireless connectivity, while four microphones with environmental noise cancellation help improve call clarity. With IPX5 water resistance and up to 60 hours of total playback with the charging case, they suit active routines.
Open-ear listening design
Up to 60-hour playback
Limited noise isolation
Bass may feel lighter
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on fit, sound quality, microphone clarity and battery performance.
Choose these earbuds for open-ear comfort, spatial audio, long battery life and sweat resistance.
The soundcore V20i open-ear headphones are designed for workouts, outdoor activities and everyday listening. Their adjustable ear hooks provide a snug fit, while the open-ear design allows users to remain aware of their surroundings. The 16mm drivers deliver audio, and four built-in microphones support clearer calls. Bluetooth 5.4 and multipoint connectivity enable connections to compatible devices. With IP55-rated dust and water resistance, customisable LED lights and up to 36 hours of playback with the charging case, they suit active routines.
Adjustable secure-fit ear hooks
Up to 36-hour playback
No active noise cancellation
Limited noise isolation outdoors
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on comfort, sound quality, battery life and call clarity.
Choose these headphones for open-ear comfort, adjustable hooks, multipoint connectivity and extended battery life.
The boAt Airdopes ProClip earbuds feature an open-ear design with air conduction technology for listening while remaining aware of surrounding sounds. Their lightweight clip-on construction is designed for extended wear, while 12mm dynamic drivers deliver audio for music, podcasts and calls. Bluetooth 6.0 supports wireless connectivity, and the boAt Hearables app offers customisation options. With up to 52 hours of combined playback, multipoint connectivity and IPX4 water resistance, they suit everyday listening and light workouts.
Lightweight clip-on design
Up to 52-hour playback
No active noise cancellation
Limited noise isolation outdoors
Amazon-specific review feedback could not be verified; check recent buyer comments for comfort and sound quality.
Choose it for open-ear listening, lightweight comfort, app support and extended battery life.
The Noise ALT Clip wireless earbuds feature an open-ear clip-on design for listening while staying aware of surrounding sounds. They support Hi-Res Audio Wireless with LHDC technology, while the 11mm dual magnetic drivers handle music and podcasts. Bluetooth 6.0 enables wireless connectivity, and four microphones with environmental noise cancellation support calls. The Noise Audio app offers additional customisation. With up to 28 hours of playback, fast charging and IPX4 water resistance, they suit everyday listening and light workouts.
Lightweight clip-on fit
28-hour combined playback
No active noise cancellation
Limited bass compared with in-ear designs
Amazon-specific feedback is unverified; check recent reviews for comfort, call clarity and sound quality.
Choose it for open-ear comfort, LHDC audio, dual-device pairing and fast charging.
The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless earbuds are designed for workouts, running and everyday listening. Their secure-fit ear hooks help keep them in place during movement, while active noise cancellation and Transparency mode offer different listening options. Heart-rate monitoring supports workout tracking, and built-in microphones handle calls. Bluetooth connectivity works with Apple and Android devices. With up to 45 hours of playback using the charging case, wireless charging and IPX4 sweat and water resistance, they suit active routines.
Secure workout fit
Heart-rate monitoring included
Premium price point
Case lacks water resistance
Amazon-specific buyer feedback could not be verified; check recent reviews for fit, sound quality and battery performance.
Choose it for secure ear hooks, active noise cancellation, workout tracking and extended battery life.
The Sony LinkBuds Fit WF-LS910N earbuds combine active noise cancellation with a lightweight design and flexible fitting supporters for a secure, comfortable fit. Their 8.4mm drivers support everyday music and podcast listening, while AI-assisted microphone technology helps improve call clarity. Bluetooth 5.3 enables wireless connectivity and multipoint pairing with two devices. The Sony Sound Connect app allows sound customisation, and IPX4 water resistance helps protect against sweat and splashes during workouts and daily use.
Active noise cancellation
Lightweight, secure-fitting supporters
Limited battery with ANC
Charging case lacks water resistance
Amazon listing feedback is not independently verified; check recent reviews for fit, ANC performance and call clarity.
Choose it for noise cancellation, customisable sound, multipoint connectivity and a secure fit for workouts.
The best wireless earbuds depend on your budget and needs. Consider battery life, sound quality, microphone clarity, comfort, noise cancellation and water resistance before choosing a suitable pair.
Charge the earbuds, enable Bluetooth on your phone, open the charging case and select the earbuds from available devices. Wear them securely and use their controls for playback and calls.
boAt is a popular Indian brand for affordable earbuds, offering bass-focused sound and everyday features. Compare models for comfort, battery life and call quality before buying to find your fit.
Secure fit: Choose earbuds with adjustable ear hooks, wings or clip-on designs to keep them stable during running, jumping and strength training.
Comfort: Lightweight earbuds with soft silicone tips or flexible supports can reduce pressure during longer workout sessions.
Water resistance: Look for an IPX4 rating or higher to handle sweat and light splashes during exercise.
Battery life: Check the earbuds’ playback time and charging case capacity to avoid frequent charging.
Sound quality: Balanced audio and clear vocals can make music and workout instructions easier to follow.
Controls and connectivity: Choose easy-to-use controls and reliable Bluetooth connectivity to manage music and calls while exercising.
|Product
|Charging Case
|Stereo Sound
|Voice Assistant
|SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2 Mini Bone Conduction Sports Headphones
|No separate charging case
|Yes
|Yes
|JLab JBuds Air Sport
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|JBL Endurance Peak 3
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|soundcore Sport X20 by Anker
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Truke Buds Liberty Open Ear
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|soundcore V20i by Anker
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|boAt Airdopes ProClip
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Noise ALT Clip Wireless Open-Earbuds
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
|Yes, wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Sony LinkBuds Fit WF-LS910N
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
5 wireless earbuds for audiophiles who want deeper bass, richer vocals and stunning sound detail
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.