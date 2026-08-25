Better sound is only part of the appeal. These 5 earbuds could change how you handle calls, commutes and long playlists

Wireless earbuds have gradually become part of everyday listening, whether you are commuting to work, taking calls or simply putting on some music. Their convenience, however, does not mean every pair offers the same experience; differences in sound, comfort, battery life, microphones, and noise cancellation become noticeable over time. That makes choosing a pair less straightforward than comparing specifications on a product page. Some earbuds prioritise balanced sound, while others focus on blocking out outside noise, making calls clearer, or staying comfortable during longer listening sessions. Price adds another layer to the decision, particularly when similarly priced models can take very different approaches. This list brings together five wireless earbuds available on Amazon to help make those differences easier to understand and compare.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price CMF by Nothing Buds 2 48 dB Hybrid ANC, Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, 55 Hrs Playtime Bluetooth in Ear Headset (Orange, in the Ear) View Details ₹2,599 Buy on EMI Check Offers realme Buds Air 8,11mm+6mm Dual Dynamic Bass Drivers,58Hrs Playtime, 55dB ANC,6 Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, 360° Spatial Audio, Hi-Res LHDC, IP55 Dust & Water Resistant, BT V5.4 (Master Grey) View Details ₹3,999 Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹434 x 6 months ₹2,599 OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with Upto 55dB Real-time ANC, Adaptive Mode, Dual Drivers with DACs, 3D Audio, Upto 45hrs Music Playback, ,Dual-Device connectivity, 47ms Low Latency, Zen Green View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro (White) in-Ear Wireless Earbuds with Hi-Fi Audio | Adaptive ANC 2.0 and EQ 2.0 | 2-Way Speaker | 360-Audio | Voice Detect | Live Translation | Head Gesture | IP57 View Details ₹20,999 Buy on EMI Check Offers Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Bluetooth Headphones, Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, USB-C Charging View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The CMF Buds 2 combine punchy sound with practical everyday features. You get 48 dB hybrid noise cancellation, long battery life, fast charging and six microphones for calls. Spatial Audio, dual-device connectivity and IP55 protection also make them a practical choice for commuting, workouts and casual listening, with little extra fuss.

Specifications DRIVERS 11mm PMI driver WATER RESISTANCE IP55 BATTERY LIFE Up to 55 hours (with case) CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth 5.4 FAST CHARGING 10 minutes for up to 7.5 hours of playback Reasons to buy 48dB hybrid noise cancellation. Up to 55 hours of battery life. Six microphones for clearer calls. Reason to avoid Bass-heavy tuning may not suit everyone. ANC cannot block all background noise. No wireless charging support.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally praise the CMF Buds 2 for their sound quality, comfortable fit, battery life and effective noise cancellation. Reviews also highlight clear calls and stable connectivity, although some users find the bass-heavy tuning, in-ear detection and ANC performance less consistent.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds? Consider the CMF Buds 2 if you want feature-rich earbuds without spending heavily. They offer long-lasting battery life, effective noise cancellation, clear calls, customisable sound, Spatial Audio and dual-device connectivity, making them suitable for music, commuting, calls and entertainment.

2. realme Buds Air 8,11mm+6mm Dual Dynamic Bass Drivers,58Hrs Playtime, 55dB ANC,6 Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, 360° Spatial Audio, Hi-Res LHDC, IP55 Dust & Water Resistant, BT V5.4 (Master Grey) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The realme Buds Air 8 are designed for listeners who want immersive sound without compromising everyday convenience. Their dual-driver setup delivers a richer listening experience, while 55 dB of noise cancellation helps cut out distractions. With long battery life, three-device connectivity and low-latency gaming, they suit music, calls, travel and entertainment.

Specifications DRIVERS 11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter WATER RESISTANCE IP55 BATTERY LIFE Up to 58 hours (with case) CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth 5.4 with three-device connection FAST CHARGING 10 minutes for up to 11 hours of playback Reasons to buy Dual drivers deliver detailed, punchy sound. 55dB ANC helps reduce outside noise. Can connect to three devices. Reason to avoid Bass-heavy tuning may not suit everyone. Transparency mode can let some noise through. No wireless charging support.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally praise the Buds Air 8 for its sound quality, bass, battery life and comfort. Many also appreciate the ANC and call quality, although some reviews suggest that noise cancellation and fit may not suit everyone equally well.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds? Consider the realme Buds Air 8 if you want feature-rich earbuds for music, calls and gaming. Dual drivers, 55dB ANC, long battery life, three-device connectivity, and low-latency mode make them versatile for many everyday listening situations and comfortableto wear, without being overly complex.

The OnePlus Buds 4 combine detailed sound, adaptive noise cancellation and long battery life for everyday listening. Their dual-driver setup delivers richer audio, while 55dB adaptive ANC helps reduce distractions. With clear calls and fast charging, they offer a balanced experience for music, travel, work and entertainment.

Specifications DRIVERS 11mm Woofer + 6mm Tweeter WATER RESISTANCE IP55 BATTERY LIFE Up to 45 Hours (with Case) CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth 5.4 FAST CHARGING 10 Minutes for Up to 11 Hours of Playback Reasons to buy Rich, detailed sound Effective 55dB adaptive ANC Excellent call quality Reason to avoid No wireless charging Touch controls need refinement ANC isn't class-leading

What are buyers saying about these earbuds on Amazon? Buyers generally praise the OnePlus Buds 4 for their sound quality, noise cancellation, comfort and value. However, some feel the touch controls could be more responsive, and the ANC does not completely block louder background noise.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds? Consider the OnePlus Buds 4 if you want detailed sound, effective noise cancellation, and clear calls without paying flagship prices. Their dual-driver setup, adaptive ANC, long battery life, and fast charging make them well-suited to everyday listening.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro are aimed at listeners who want a more refined audio experience, with Hi-Fi audio, adaptive ANC and Galaxy AI features working together for music and calls. IP57 protection adds durability, while their comfortable fit makes them suitable for longer listening sessions, travel and everyday use.

Specifications DRIVERS 11mm Woofer + 5.5mm Tweeter WATER RESISTANCE IP57 BATTERY LIFE Up to 30 Hours (with Case) CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth 6.1 FAST CHARGING 10 Minutes for Up to 2 Hours of Playback Reasons to buy Rich, detailed sound Excellent adaptive ANC Premium Galaxy AI features Reason to avoid Best features need a Galaxy phone Battery life trails some rivals Premium price

What are buyers saying about these earbuds on Amazon? Buyers praise the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro for its sound quality, comfortable fit, and effective noise cancellation. However, some feel the battery life could be longer, while others note that several standout features are limited to Samsung Galaxy-paired phones.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds? Consider these earbuds if you use a Galaxy smartphone and want detailed sound, effective ANC, and useful Galaxy-exclusive features. Their comfortable fit, clear call quality, and refined audio make them well suited to music, films, commuting, and everyday listening sessions.

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 bring detailed sound and strong noise cancellation to a compact, comfortable design. Alongside Spatial Audio and Live Translation, they add heart-rate sensing for workouts. IP57 protection and longer battery life make them suitable for commuting, exercise and everyday listening, while the improved fit helps keep them secure.

Specifications DRIVERS Custom high-excursion Apple driver WATER RESISTANCE IP57 BATTERY LIFE Up to 24 Hours (with Case) CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth 5.3 FAST CHARGING 5 Minutes for Around 1 Hour of Playback Reasons to buy Excellent noise cancellation Detailed, immersive sound IP57 water and dust resistance Reason to avoid Premium price Fit may not suit everyone Several features require Apple devices

What are buyers saying about these earbuds on Amazon? Buyers rate the AirPods Pro 3 highly, praising sound quality, noise cancellation, comfort, and battery life. Some users, however, report fit-related discomfort or occasional ANC issues, while the premium price remains a consideration for several buyers.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds? Consider the AirPods Pro 3 if you want excellent noise cancellation, detailed sound and useful features in one pair. Heart rate sensing, Spatial Audio, Live Translation, improved fit and IP57 protection make them versatile, especially for iPhone users on the go.

Q1. Which wireless earbuds should I choose for my daily use? Start with your priorities. Frequent commuters may benefit from strong ANC, while fitness users should look for a secure fit and water resistance. For calls, pay attention to microphone performance, while gamers should consider low-latency modes.

Q2. What matters most when comparing wireless earbuds? Look beyond the headline specs. Fit, sound profile, ANC, battery life, connectivity and codec support can have a greater impact on everyday use than features you may rarely need. Also check compatibility with your phone before choosing a pair.

How Do These Earbuds Stack Up?

Product Drivers Battery life Connectivity CMF by Nothing Buds 2 11mm dynamic driver Up to 55 hours with case Bluetooth 5.4 realme Buds Air 8 11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter Up to 58 hours with case Bluetooth 5.4 OnePlus Buds 4 11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter Up to 45 hours with case Bluetooth 5.4 Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro 11mm woofer + 5.5mm tweeter Up to 30 hours with case Bluetooth 6.1 Apple AirPods Pro 3 Custom high-excursion Apple driver Up to 24 hours with case Bluetooth 5.3