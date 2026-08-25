Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

Better sound is only part of the appeal. These 5 earbuds could change how you handle calls, commutes and long playlists

Choosing earbuds is about more than sound quality. These 5 options show how ANC, comfort, battery life and calls can shape the experience.

Published25 Aug 2026, 08:41 PM IST
Add Mint as a preferred source on Google
Fit, sound, ANC and battery life can matter more than features you may rarely use.
Fit, sound, ANC and battery life can matter more than features you may rarely use.(Apple)

By Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

Read moreRead less

Find the best EMI Offers

starts from 

1,500/month

Check Eligibility
Find the best EMI Offers

Wireless earbuds have gradually become part of everyday listening, whether you are commuting to work, taking calls or simply putting on some music. Their convenience, however, does not mean every pair offers the same experience; differences in sound, comfort, battery life, microphones, and noise cancellation become noticeable over time. That makes choosing a pair less straightforward than comparing specifications on a product page. Some earbuds prioritise balanced sound, while others focus on blocking out outside noise, making calls clearer, or staying comfortable during longer listening sessions. Price adds another layer to the decision, particularly when similarly priced models can take very different approaches. This list brings together five wireless earbuds available on Amazon to help make those differences easier to understand and compare.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

CMF by Nothing Buds 2 48 dB Hybrid ANC, Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, 55 Hrs Playtime Bluetooth in Ear Headset (Orange, in the Ear)View Details...

₹2,599

...
Check Offers

realme Buds Air 8,11mm+6mm Dual Dynamic Bass Drivers,58Hrs Playtime, 55dB ANC,6 Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, 360° Spatial Audio, Hi-Res LHDC, IP55 Dust & Water Resistant, BT V5.4 (Master Grey)View Details...

₹3,999

...
Check Offers

Unlock Personalized
EMI Offers

₹434x 6 months₹2,599
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure

OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with Upto 55dB Real-time ANC, Adaptive Mode, Dual Drivers with DACs, 3D Audio, Upto 45hrs Music Playback, ,Dual-Device connectivity, 47ms Low Latency, Zen GreenView Details...

...
Check Offers

Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro (White) in-Ear Wireless Earbuds with Hi-Fi Audio | Adaptive ANC 2.0 and EQ 2.0 | 2-Way Speaker | 360-Audio | Voice Detect | Live Translation | Head Gesture | IP57View Details...

₹20,999

...
Check Offers

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Bluetooth Headphones, Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, USB-C ChargingView Details...

...
Check Offers
research icon

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The CMF Buds 2 combine punchy sound with practical everyday features. You get 48 dB hybrid noise cancellation, long battery life, fast charging and six microphones for calls. Spatial Audio, dual-device connectivity and IP55 protection also make them a practical choice for commuting, workouts and casual listening, with little extra fuss.

Specifications

DRIVERS
11mm PMI driver
WATER RESISTANCE
IP55
BATTERY LIFE
Up to 55 hours (with case)
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth 5.4
FAST CHARGING
10 minutes for up to 7.5 hours of playback

Reasons to buy

...

48dB hybrid noise cancellation.

...

Up to 55 hours of battery life.

...

Six microphones for clearer calls.

Reason to avoid

...

Bass-heavy tuning may not suit everyone.

...

ANC cannot block all background noise.

...

No wireless charging support.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally praise the CMF Buds 2 for their sound quality, comfortable fit, battery life and effective noise cancellation. Reviews also highlight clear calls and stable connectivity, although some users find the bass-heavy tuning, in-ear detection and ANC performance less consistent.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds?

Consider the CMF Buds 2 if you want feature-rich earbuds without spending heavily. They offer long-lasting battery life, effective noise cancellation, clear calls, customisable sound, Spatial Audio and dual-device connectivity, making them suitable for music, commuting, calls and entertainment.

2. realme Buds Air 8,11mm+6mm Dual Dynamic Bass Drivers,58Hrs Playtime, 55dB ANC,6 Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, 360° Spatial Audio, Hi-Res LHDC, IP55 Dust & Water Resistant, BT V5.4 (Master Grey)

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The realme Buds Air 8 are designed for listeners who want immersive sound without compromising everyday convenience. Their dual-driver setup delivers a richer listening experience, while 55 dB of noise cancellation helps cut out distractions. With long battery life, three-device connectivity and low-latency gaming, they suit music, calls, travel and entertainment.

Specifications

DRIVERS
11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter
WATER RESISTANCE
IP55
BATTERY LIFE
Up to 58 hours (with case)
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth 5.4 with three-device connection
FAST CHARGING
10 minutes for up to 11 hours of playback

Reasons to buy

...

Dual drivers deliver detailed, punchy sound.

...

55dB ANC helps reduce outside noise.

...

Can connect to three devices.

Reason to avoid

...

Bass-heavy tuning may not suit everyone.

...

Transparency mode can let some noise through.

...

No wireless charging support.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally praise the Buds Air 8 for its sound quality, bass, battery life and comfort. Many also appreciate the ANC and call quality, although some reviews suggest that noise cancellation and fit may not suit everyone equally well.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds?

Consider the realme Buds Air 8 if you want feature-rich earbuds for music, calls and gaming. Dual drivers, 55dB ANC, long battery life, three-device connectivity, and low-latency mode make them versatile for many everyday listening situations and comfortableto wear, without being overly complex.

The OnePlus Buds 4 combine detailed sound, adaptive noise cancellation and long battery life for everyday listening. Their dual-driver setup delivers richer audio, while 55dB adaptive ANC helps reduce distractions. With clear calls and fast charging, they offer a balanced experience for music, travel, work and entertainment.

Specifications

DRIVERS
11mm Woofer + 6mm Tweeter
WATER RESISTANCE
IP55
BATTERY LIFE
Up to 45 Hours (with Case)
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth 5.4
FAST CHARGING
10 Minutes for Up to 11 Hours of Playback

Reasons to buy

...

Rich, detailed sound

...

Effective 55dB adaptive ANC

...

Excellent call quality

Reason to avoid

...

No wireless charging

...

Touch controls need refinement

...

ANC isn't class-leading

What are buyers saying about these earbuds on Amazon?

Buyers generally praise the OnePlus Buds 4 for their sound quality, noise cancellation, comfort and value. However, some feel the touch controls could be more responsive, and the ANC does not completely block louder background noise.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds?

Consider the OnePlus Buds 4 if you want detailed sound, effective noise cancellation, and clear calls without paying flagship prices. Their dual-driver setup, adaptive ANC, long battery life, and fast charging make them well-suited to everyday listening.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro are aimed at listeners who want a more refined audio experience, with Hi-Fi audio, adaptive ANC and Galaxy AI features working together for music and calls. IP57 protection adds durability, while their comfortable fit makes them suitable for longer listening sessions, travel and everyday use.

Specifications

DRIVERS
11mm Woofer + 5.5mm Tweeter
WATER RESISTANCE
IP57
BATTERY LIFE
Up to 30 Hours (with Case)
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth 6.1
FAST CHARGING
10 Minutes for Up to 2 Hours of Playback

Reasons to buy

...

Rich, detailed sound

...

Excellent adaptive ANC

...

Premium Galaxy AI features

Reason to avoid

...

Best features need a Galaxy phone

...

Battery life trails some rivals

...

Premium price

What are buyers saying about these earbuds on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro for its sound quality, comfortable fit, and effective noise cancellation. However, some feel the battery life could be longer, while others note that several standout features are limited to Samsung Galaxy-paired phones.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds?

Consider these earbuds if you use a Galaxy smartphone and want detailed sound, effective ANC, and useful Galaxy-exclusive features. Their comfortable fit, clear call quality, and refined audio make them well suited to music, films, commuting, and everyday listening sessions.

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 bring detailed sound and strong noise cancellation to a compact, comfortable design. Alongside Spatial Audio and Live Translation, they add heart-rate sensing for workouts. IP57 protection and longer battery life make them suitable for commuting, exercise and everyday listening, while the improved fit helps keep them secure.

Specifications

DRIVERS
Custom high-excursion Apple driver
WATER RESISTANCE
IP57
BATTERY LIFE
Up to 24 Hours (with Case)
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth 5.3
FAST CHARGING
5 Minutes for Around 1 Hour of Playback

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent noise cancellation

...

Detailed, immersive sound

...

IP57 water and dust resistance

Reason to avoid

...

Premium price

...

Fit may not suit everyone

...

Several features require Apple devices

What are buyers saying about these earbuds on Amazon?

Buyers rate the AirPods Pro 3 highly, praising sound quality, noise cancellation, comfort, and battery life. Some users, however, report fit-related discomfort or occasional ANC issues, while the premium price remains a consideration for several buyers.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds?

Consider the AirPods Pro 3 if you want excellent noise cancellation, detailed sound and useful features in one pair. Heart rate sensing, Spatial Audio, Live Translation, improved fit and IP57 protection make them versatile, especially for iPhone users on the go.

Q1. Which wireless earbuds should I choose for my daily use?

Start with your priorities. Frequent commuters may benefit from strong ANC, while fitness users should look for a secure fit and water resistance. For calls, pay attention to microphone performance, while gamers should consider low-latency modes.

Q2. What matters most when comparing wireless earbuds?

Look beyond the headline specs. Fit, sound profile, ANC, battery life, connectivity and codec support can have a greater impact on everyday use than features you may rarely need. Also check compatibility with your phone before choosing a pair.

How Do These Earbuds Stack Up?

Product

Drivers

Battery life

Connectivity

CMF by Nothing Buds 211mm dynamic driverUp to 55 hours with caseBluetooth 5.4
realme Buds Air 811mm woofer + 6mm tweeterUp to 58 hours with caseBluetooth 5.4
OnePlus Buds 411mm woofer + 6mm tweeterUp to 45 hours with caseBluetooth 5.4
Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro11mm woofer + 5.5mm tweeterUp to 30 hours with caseBluetooth 6.1
Apple AirPods Pro 3Custom high-excursion Apple driverUp to 24 hours with caseBluetooth 5.3

Also Read:

After weeks of living with 12 wireless earbuds, these 5 were the ones I kept coming back to.

Need better focus and sound? Best ANC headphones under 10000 for everyday listening

Things no one tells you before buying TWS earbuds and what brands rarely explain

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeGadgets And AppliancesBetter sound is only part of the appeal. These 5 earbuds could change how you handle calls, commutes and long playlists
More
FAQs
Fit affects both comfort and sound quality. A secure seal can also improve passive noise isolation and ANC performance, so look for multiple ear-tip sizes and a design that stays comfortable during extended use.
Multipoint is useful if you regularly switch between a phone and a laptop. It lets compatible earbuds stay connected to two devices and switch between them without repeatedly pairing or disconnecting.
Look at both per-charge and total battery life with the case. Around 6–8 hours per charge is generally enough for extended daily use, while fast charging can help when you need a quick top-up.

Meet your Guide

Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.