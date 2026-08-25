Better sound is only part of the appeal. These 5 earbuds could change how you handle calls, commutes and long playlists

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read moreRead less
Wireless earbuds have gradually become part of everyday listening, whether you are commuting to work, taking calls or simply putting on some music. Their convenience, however, does not mean every pair offers the same experience; differences in sound, comfort, battery life, microphones, and noise cancellation become noticeable over time. That makes choosing a pair less straightforward than comparing specifications on a product page. Some earbuds prioritise balanced sound, while others focus on blocking out outside noise, making calls clearer, or staying comfortable during longer listening sessions. Price adds another layer to the decision, particularly when similarly priced models can take very different approaches. This list brings together five wireless earbuds available on Amazon to help make those differences easier to understand and compare.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
CMF by Nothing Buds 2 48 dB Hybrid ANC, Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, 55 Hrs Playtime Bluetooth in Ear Headset (Orange, in the Ear)View Details
₹2,599
realme Buds Air 8,11mm+6mm Dual Dynamic Bass Drivers,58Hrs Playtime, 55dB ANC,6 Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, 360° Spatial Audio, Hi-Res LHDC, IP55 Dust & Water Resistant, BT V5.4 (Master Grey)View Details
₹3,999
Unlock Personalized
₹434x 6 months₹2,599
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with Upto 55dB Real-time ANC, Adaptive Mode, Dual Drivers with DACs, 3D Audio, Upto 45hrs Music Playback, ,Dual-Device connectivity, 47ms Low Latency, Zen GreenView Details
Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro (White) in-Ear Wireless Earbuds with Hi-Fi Audio | Adaptive ANC 2.0 and EQ 2.0 | 2-Way Speaker | 360-Audio | Voice Detect | Live Translation | Head Gesture | IP57View Details
₹20,999
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Bluetooth Headphones, Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, USB-C ChargingView Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The CMF Buds 2 combine punchy sound with practical everyday features. You get 48 dB hybrid noise cancellation, long battery life, fast charging and six microphones for calls. Spatial Audio, dual-device connectivity and IP55 protection also make them a practical choice for commuting, workouts and casual listening, with little extra fuss.
48dB hybrid noise cancellation.
Up to 55 hours of battery life.
Six microphones for clearer calls.
Bass-heavy tuning may not suit everyone.
ANC cannot block all background noise.
No wireless charging support.
Buyers generally praise the CMF Buds 2 for their sound quality, comfortable fit, battery life and effective noise cancellation. Reviews also highlight clear calls and stable connectivity, although some users find the bass-heavy tuning, in-ear detection and ANC performance less consistent.
Consider the CMF Buds 2 if you want feature-rich earbuds without spending heavily. They offer long-lasting battery life, effective noise cancellation, clear calls, customisable sound, Spatial Audio and dual-device connectivity, making them suitable for music, commuting, calls and entertainment.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The realme Buds Air 8 are designed for listeners who want immersive sound without compromising everyday convenience. Their dual-driver setup delivers a richer listening experience, while 55 dB of noise cancellation helps cut out distractions. With long battery life, three-device connectivity and low-latency gaming, they suit music, calls, travel and entertainment.
Dual drivers deliver detailed, punchy sound.
55dB ANC helps reduce outside noise.
Can connect to three devices.
Bass-heavy tuning may not suit everyone.
Transparency mode can let some noise through.
No wireless charging support.
Buyers generally praise the Buds Air 8 for its sound quality, bass, battery life and comfort. Many also appreciate the ANC and call quality, although some reviews suggest that noise cancellation and fit may not suit everyone equally well.
Consider the realme Buds Air 8 if you want feature-rich earbuds for music, calls and gaming. Dual drivers, 55dB ANC, long battery life, three-device connectivity, and low-latency mode make them versatile for many everyday listening situations and comfortableto wear, without being overly complex.
The OnePlus Buds 4 combine detailed sound, adaptive noise cancellation and long battery life for everyday listening. Their dual-driver setup delivers richer audio, while 55dB adaptive ANC helps reduce distractions. With clear calls and fast charging, they offer a balanced experience for music, travel, work and entertainment.
Rich, detailed sound
Effective 55dB adaptive ANC
Excellent call quality
No wireless charging
Touch controls need refinement
ANC isn't class-leading
Buyers generally praise the OnePlus Buds 4 for their sound quality, noise cancellation, comfort and value. However, some feel the touch controls could be more responsive, and the ANC does not completely block louder background noise.
Consider the OnePlus Buds 4 if you want detailed sound, effective noise cancellation, and clear calls without paying flagship prices. Their dual-driver setup, adaptive ANC, long battery life, and fast charging make them well-suited to everyday listening.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro are aimed at listeners who want a more refined audio experience, with Hi-Fi audio, adaptive ANC and Galaxy AI features working together for music and calls. IP57 protection adds durability, while their comfortable fit makes them suitable for longer listening sessions, travel and everyday use.
Rich, detailed sound
Excellent adaptive ANC
Premium Galaxy AI features
Best features need a Galaxy phone
Battery life trails some rivals
Premium price
Buyers praise the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro for its sound quality, comfortable fit, and effective noise cancellation. However, some feel the battery life could be longer, while others note that several standout features are limited to Samsung Galaxy-paired phones.
Consider these earbuds if you use a Galaxy smartphone and want detailed sound, effective ANC, and useful Galaxy-exclusive features. Their comfortable fit, clear call quality, and refined audio make them well suited to music, films, commuting, and everyday listening sessions.
The Apple AirPods Pro 3 bring detailed sound and strong noise cancellation to a compact, comfortable design. Alongside Spatial Audio and Live Translation, they add heart-rate sensing for workouts. IP57 protection and longer battery life make them suitable for commuting, exercise and everyday listening, while the improved fit helps keep them secure.
Excellent noise cancellation
Detailed, immersive sound
IP57 water and dust resistance
Premium price
Fit may not suit everyone
Several features require Apple devices
Buyers rate the AirPods Pro 3 highly, praising sound quality, noise cancellation, comfort, and battery life. Some users, however, report fit-related discomfort or occasional ANC issues, while the premium price remains a consideration for several buyers.
Consider the AirPods Pro 3 if you want excellent noise cancellation, detailed sound and useful features in one pair. Heart rate sensing, Spatial Audio, Live Translation, improved fit and IP57 protection make them versatile, especially for iPhone users on the go.
Start with your priorities. Frequent commuters may benefit from strong ANC, while fitness users should look for a secure fit and water resistance. For calls, pay attention to microphone performance, while gamers should consider low-latency modes.
Look beyond the headline specs. Fit, sound profile, ANC, battery life, connectivity and codec support can have a greater impact on everyday use than features you may rarely need. Also check compatibility with your phone before choosing a pair.
Product
Drivers
Battery life
Connectivity
|CMF by Nothing Buds 2
|11mm dynamic driver
|Up to 55 hours with case
|Bluetooth 5.4
|realme Buds Air 8
|11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter
|Up to 58 hours with case
|Bluetooth 5.4
|OnePlus Buds 4
|11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter
|Up to 45 hours with case
|Bluetooth 5.4
|Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro
|11mm woofer + 5.5mm tweeter
|Up to 30 hours with case
|Bluetooth 6.1
|Apple AirPods Pro 3
|Custom high-excursion Apple driver
|Up to 24 hours with case
|Bluetooth 5.3
After weeks of living with 12 wireless earbuds, these 5 were the ones I kept coming back to.
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Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn....Read more
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