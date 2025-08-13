Beware the strange file in your messages: This “antivirus” app fakes scans, then watches everything

An antivirus app is supposed to keep digital predators away, but this Android app turned out to be the predator itself. Security researchers have flagged a new Android spyware strain called LunaSpy that dresses up as an antivirus or “banking protection” tool and spreads through messaging apps like Telegram. The ruse is simple and effective. It launches a convincing scan, throws up scary “threats found” warnings, and then asks for broad permissions under the pretext of fixing problems. Once those permissions are granted, the app pivots to surveillance, not security.

What’s really happening behind the scan LunaSpy’s fake scan is a permission trap. With accessibility access, notification access, and other high‑risk privileges in hand, the app can read texts, pull credentials from browsers and messengers, track your location, and even record audio or video. Researchers report that stolen data is funneled through a sprawling network of around 150 servers, suggesting an operation designed for scale and redundancy.

The latest builds reportedly include dormant code to target photo theft, a sign that its authors plan to expand what the spyware can siphon in future updates. None of this relies on a novel exploit. It leans on social engineering: urgency, fear, and trust in a familiar “antivirus” interface. The installation path is the tell. Victims are nudged to sideload an APK from a chat link, sometimes from a friend or contact whose account has been compromised, rather than use the Play Store.

After installation, the app asks for a laundry list of privileges that no honest consumer antivirus distributed via official channels would need to request up front, especially from a cold start. The moment those permissions flow, the device becomes chatty in the background, with logs, credentials, media, and sensor data queued for exfiltration. That makes this threat less about a single feature and more about the combination of pretend remediation, sweeping privileges, and steady data flow to remote infrastructure.

How it lands on phones and how to protect yourself now Distribution rides on haste and misplaced trust. A link arrives in Telegram or another messenger, perhaps framed as an urgent fix for a bank login problem or a way to harden your device before a trip. The design mirrors legitimate tools closely enough to win a tap. From there, LunaSpy relies on Android’s permission model to get exactly the keys it needs. The countermeasure is straightforward, if a bit strict. Do not install APKs from chat links, even if they come from someone you know. If a “security” app is not from a reputable brand and available on the Play Store, treat it as hostile by default.

If you recently installed an antivirus or banking protection tool from a message, uninstall it immediately. Then open Settings and review app permissions, focusing on accessibility, notification access, device admin, SMS, camera, microphone, location, and file access. Revoke anything that looks excessive, update Google Play Protect, and run a scan. Change passwords for accounts that store credentials in your browser or messaging apps, and enable two‑factor authentication on critical services. If you suspect persistent compromise, back up your data and perform a factory reset, then restore only trusted apps from the Play Store.