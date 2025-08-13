Beyondnxt Cube chimney review: Compact, smart, and not for every kitchen

When I first unboxed the Beyondnxt Cube Chimney, my reaction was simple: this looks nothing like a chimney. No big hood, no bulky pipes, no awkward angles to work around. At 60 cm wide and weighing just 19 kg, it’s far smaller than any traditional ducted chimney I’ve used. The black finish looks premium without feeling over the top, and the overall design instantly catches the eye, especially in a smaller kitchen.

Installation was ridiculously quick. Wall-mounting took just 10 minutes, making it the fastest chimney setup I’ve seen. The ductless design means no messy pipework, which is a blessing for apartments and rented spaces. But that also hints at its biggest limitation, which I’ll get to later.

Simple controls, seamless use The feather-touch control panel is responsive and easy to navigate. My mom, who used it the most, had no trouble figuring it out after a quick walkthrough. The LED indicators remain visible even in bright daylight, important for kitchens with direct sunlight.

The three fan speed levels (850/1050/1250 CMH) cover most cooking scenarios. The lowest setting handles regular Indian cooking, while the highest kicks in effectively during deep-frying or heavy tadka sessions. Speed changes are smooth and gradual, avoiding any jerky noise jumps. And no, you won’t miss a smart display or app controls here, minimal tech actually works in its favour for non-gadget-heavy households.

Performance in the real world Here’s where it gets interesting. For smells and lingering odours, the Cube Chimney works brilliantly. The high-efficiency carbon filter clears the air within minutes after cooking. But for smoke? That’s another story.

Because it’s ductless, the smoke doesn’t get vented outside. It stays in the kitchen, which meant I often had to run my exhaust fan alongside it. In smaller kitchens, this can be a problem during long cooking sessions or heavy frying.

On the plus side, suction strength stays consistent even during extended cooking. For odour management alone, it’s a solid performer. Not so much for smoke extraction.

Noise, comfort, and daily cooking At 48 dB, it’s noticeably quieter than most traditional chimneys. Even on full power, you can hold a conversation without raising your voice. No rattling, no vibrations, and no distracting whirring sounds.

However, there’s the heat issue. Since the hot air exits from the top, the kitchen warms up quickly during prolonged cooking. In my case, the ceiling above the chimney developed slight stains over time, something the brand could address with better heat management.

Ceiling stains due to the heat from Beyondnxt Cube chimney.

Cleaning and maintenance The auto-clean function is quick and straightforward, though in my short testing period there wasn’t much grease to deal with. The dry heat cleaning removes most residue, and the oil collector is easy to remove and wash, provided the chimney is mounted at a reachable height. After auto-cleaning, my mom still gave it a wipe “just to be safe.”

Lighting and visibility The 3W LED is fine for compact kitchens but underwhelming in medium or large spaces. I found myself relying on my main kitchen lights in the evenings. The lighting tone is cool, so food looks natural while cooking.

Who it’s for (and who should avoid It) The Beyondnxt Cube Chimney is perfect for small apartments, renters, and families who cook daily but not in extremely heavy-duty styles. It’s portable enough to move between homes, easy to install without structural changes, and does an excellent job of clearing cooking odours.

But it’s not for everyone. If you have a large kitchen, cook with a lot of smoke, or have an island-style stove, skip it. The ductless design means smoke lingers, and in high-heat cooking, the extra warmth in the kitchen can get uncomfortable.

The Beyondnxt Cube Chimney is a refreshing take on what a kitchen chimney can be: compact, stylish, and easy to set up. It’s not trying to be everything for everyone, but for the right kind of home, it’s a fantastic fit.