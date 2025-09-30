Biggest deals of the year on Amazon Diwali Sale! Wireless mouse see top offers starting ₹399

Scrolling through endless work, late-night assignments, or those marathon gaming sessions? Your mouse is probably working harder than you think. This Amazon Diwali Sale, it’s time to cut the cord—literally. Wireless mouse options are up for grabs starting at just ₹399, making it one of the biggest steals of the season.

From sleek office companions to high-precision gaming beasts, there’s a wireless mouse waiting to slide right into your setup. Don’t let tangled wires slow you down; this is the perfect time to upgrade. But hurry, these festive deals won’t last forever.

Top deals on wireless mouse during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Gamers, your grip just found its soulmate. The Razer DeathAdder V2 X Hyper Speed doesn’t just look award-worthy, it feels it too. With 16,000 DPI precision and 235 hours of relentless wireless gaming, you’ll be hunting headshots while others scramble for batteries. Ergonomic comfort means no wrist regret. During the Amazon Diwali Sale, this beast of speed and accuracy can finally fit into your festive budget.

Lightweight, power-packed, and always ready for action, the Logitech G304 is like the sprinter of gaming mice. Armed with a Hero sensor, 12,000 DPI, and 250 hours of battery life, it’s basically energy-efficient performance in a click. With six programmable buttons and onboard memory, this mouse works as hard as you game. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale just made levelling up your gear cheaper than your last pizza order.

Office warriors, rejoice! The ASUS MW203 is your escape from the clickety-clack chaos. This silent mouse slips seamlessly between devices, tracks with 2400 DPI precision, and carries a 6-button arsenal for multitaskers. It’s stylish enough for coffee shop hustles, quiet enough for midnight emails, and practical for laptops on the go. And thanks to the Amazon Sale 2025, this no-nonsense productivity booster won’t demand a big bite from your wallet.

Who knew “basics” could feel so extra? The Amazon Basics Pro Series wireless mouse packs dual Bluetooth modes, 2400 DPI optical tracking, and shortcut buttons for instant efficiency. Perfect for switching between work, play, and procrastination. The ergonomic design means marathon sessions won’t feel like thumb torture. The Diwali Sale brings this multitasker into your cart at a price so low, you might just pick one for every laptop.

It’s back on the list, and for good reason. The Logitech G304 is a festival favourite. Think of it as a portable powerhouse: 12,000 DPI precision, blazing-fast Lightspeed tech, and 250 hours of juice to keep your kill streak alive. With six programmable buttons, it’s as customizable as your playlist. This Diwali Sale, don’t just game, dominate, without shelling out the cash you’ve been saving for firecrackers.

Silent, sleek, and surprisingly versatile, the Offbeat Atom is a productivity chameleon. With triple-device connectivity and Type-C recharging, it’s your one-mouse-fits-all companion. Designed for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, it’s practically the Swiss Army knife of wireless mice. Add silent clicks and stylish portability, and you’re golden. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale ensures you’ll spend less on upgrading your desk and more on those endless boxes of sweets.

Forget lag, EvoFox’s Banshee eats it for breakfast. With triple connectivity (wired, Bluetooth, 2.4Ghz), a Pixart sensor topping 10,000 DPI, and a 1000Hz polling rate, this gaming mouse is a true powerhouse. Eight programmable buttons let you command like a general. Bonus: it’s rechargeable, so no battery hunts mid-battle. And in the Diwali Sale? You’ll snag this heavy-hitter for less than you’d spend on a new controller.

Gamers love flair, and the Redragon M612 Pro delivers it with 7 backlit modes, nine programmable buttons, and rapid-fire options. Switch between wired or wireless like a pro, with up to 8000 DPI precision. It’s versatile enough for design tasks and deadly enough for gaming marathons. The RGB glow alone makes it festival-ready. Grab it in the Amazon Great Indian Sale before someone else lights up their desk with it.