Biggest discount of the year 65 inch TV: Enjoy massive discount on smart TVs with advanced features from top brands

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering the biggest discount of the year on the best 65 inch TV options. Shoppers looking for cinema-style entertainment at home can now bring home large-screen brilliance at a fraction of the cost. The lineup of the best smart TVs ensures cutting-edge technology, impressive sound, and crisp picture quality designed for modern living rooms. From 4K clarity to HDR and Dolby Atmos, these televisions deliver everything a viewer could ask for.

This ongoing Amazon sale 2025 is not only about affordability but also about giving access to top brands loaded with the latest features. Explore the most trusted picks and upgrade your living room setup to a theatre-like experience.

Best 65 inch TVs under ₹ 45,000: Amazon Great Indian Festival The market for the best 65 inch TV under ₹45,000 has grown rapidly, offering outstanding performance without stretching budgets. These televisions bring together a generous display size and advanced smart TV capabilities, creating a seamless viewing experience. At this price range, buyers can expect crisp 4K resolution, HDR support, and streaming compatibility through popular apps. Some models include Dolby Audio, ensuring that sound quality matches the stunning visuals. The convenience of voice-enabled remotes, multiple HDMI ports, and Wi-Fi connectivity makes them highly practical for daily use.

Best 65 inch TVs under ₹ 60,000: Amazon Great Indian Festival The best 65 inch TV under ₹60,000 balances premium design with practical features that appeal to households and entertainment enthusiasts alike. In this range, smart TVs come equipped with advanced display technologies like HDR10, Dolby Vision, and strong refresh rates for smoother action viewing. Expect vibrant colours, sharper contrasts, and excellent sound output through Dolby Audio or DTS support. These televisions often feature slimmer bezels and more elegant aesthetics, fitting beautifully into modern living spaces. The best smart TVs under this category also integrate AI voice assistants, enhancing convenience and interaction. The Amazon sale 2025 makes this segment highly attractive, offering well-known brands at appealing prices.

Best 65 inch TVs under ₹ 80,000: Amazon Great Indian Festival A budget of ₹80,000 opens doors to some of the best 65 inch TV options with near-premium specifications. These televisions often rival higher-end models by offering 4K Ultra HD clarity, HDR formats like HDR10+ or Dolby Vision, and excellent motion handling for fast-paced content. Enhanced audio through Dolby Atmos, combined with a large display, transforms everyday viewing into a theatre-style experience. Many of these models also feature advanced gaming modes, higher refresh rates, and low latency, making them suitable for next-generation consoles. The best smart TVs under this range include intuitive interfaces, AI-driven recommendations, and seamless app connectivity.

Best 65 inch TVs in the premium segment: Amazon Great Indian Festival The premium segment of large-screen entertainment has been redefined by the best 65 inch TVs available today. Amazon sale 2025 highlights a collection of the best smart TV options that combine exceptional picture quality, advanced audio technology, and smart connectivity. These premium models deliver breathtaking 4K and even 8K resolution, powered by HDR enhancements for deeper contrasts and sharper details. Voice control, seamless streaming apps, and cutting-edge processors ensure every viewing experience is effortless and future-ready.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.