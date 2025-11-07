Biggest price drop on air fryers: Cook healthier meals effortlessly every day

Air fryers have transformed the way we cook, offering the joy of crispy, delicious food with far less oil. Perfect for fries, samosas, tikkas, or even baked treats, these compact appliances are a must-have in every modern kitchen. With faster cooking times and healthier results, air fryers strike the perfect balance between convenience and nutrition.
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)View Details
₹5,990
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5) BlackView Details
₹4,997
INALSA Air Fryer Oven|12L,1700W|Stainless Steel Body|12-in-1 Functions,Fry,Bake,Grill,Dehydrate&Reheat|12 Preset|Rotisserie&Convection|Dishwasher Safe Accessories|2Yr Warranty,2025Model AeroCrisp 12View Details
₹8,795
Glen 12 Litre Digital Air Fryer Oven for Home, 1800W, 10 Preset Function, Rotisserie, Digital Display & Controls, Airfryer to Dehydrate, Defrost, Bake, Roast, Toast with Less Oil -Black (SA-3046DSS)View Details
₹8,499
KENT Digital Air Fryer 8L | 1700W | Bake, Grill & Roast | Up to 80% Less Oil Usage | 7 Preset Menu | Digital Display & Touch Control Panel | Glass Window with in built Light | Auto Cut-Off SilverView Details
₹5,699
Right now, several leading air fryer brands have seen significant price drops, making this the ideal time to bring one home. From premium digital models to compact options for small kitchens, there’s something for every household and budget.
Food cooked in the Faber 1500W Digital Air Fryer with 6L Capacity contains up to 85% less fat than traditionally fried foods without losing the delicious tastes and crispy textures. The 360° Rapid Air Technology ensures even cooking quickly, while the Non-Stick Sliding Pan prevents food from sticking. It features 8 preset menus and a view window for easy cooking monitoring. Ideal for healthier cooking, it supports frying, baking, roasting, grilling, toasting, defrosting, and reheating.
Air Crisp Technology of 360° hot air convection system with high power (temperature range: 80 ° C to 200 ° C) shortens your cooking time by 50% faster comparing to traditional ovens. The 6-in-1 appliance allows air frying, baking, roasting, grilling, toasting, and reheating with 8 preset menus and a digital display. It has a visible cooking window and internal light to monitor cooking progress without opening the basket.
Aero Crisp Air Fryer Oven uses the circulation of hot air to cook food that would otherwise be submerged in oil, reducing oil intake by 99% and calories while keeping it crispy. It includes 12 preset functions and features like rotisserie and convection, a large 12L capacity, a digital LED display, and dishwasher-safe accessories. Designed for versatile cooking, including frying, baking, grilling, dehydrating, and reheating.
The Glen 12L Air Fryer Oven combines high performance with versatility. Its 1800W power and digital controls enable frying, grilling, roasting, and baking with 10 preset menus. It includes a rotisserie and dehydrate function, adjustable temperature controls (80°C–200°C), and a user-friendly digital display. The large capacity is ideal for family gatherings or batch cooking, and safety features like auto shut-off ensure hassle-free operation while maintaining precise results for various dishes.
The KENT Digital Air Fryer 8L uses 1700W power and rapid 360° air technology, letting you cook fries, bake, grill, and roast with up to 80% less oil. It’s designed for family meals and features seven preset menus, a user-friendly touch panel, LED digital display, and a glass window with built-in light. The dehydration function offers healthy snack options. It also provides auto shut-off for safety and adjustable temperature/timer controls, making cooking efficient and worry-free.
The Pigeon Healthifry 4.2L Digital Air Fryer uses 360° high-speed air circulation and a powerful 1200W heater for fast, even results with 85% less oil. Its non-stick basket ensures crispy food and easy cleaning. Features include a digital display and appointment function for added convenience. Effortlessly cook fries, samosas, nuggets, and more, while maintaining healthy nutrition and saving time. Perfect for smaller households seeking energy-efficient air frying.
Enjoy crispy, delicious results with the Prestige Nutrifry 4.5L Air Fryer, which uses 1200W power and cooks with 80% less oil. It features a digital display and touch panel with eight preset modes for air frying, grilling, roasting, baking, and more. The non-stick, high-capacity basket ensures even cooking, while a safety interlock stops cooking if the basket is removed. Cleaning is simple, and added accessories like a food-grade oil brush enhance usability.
The Philips NA120/00 Air Fryer features patented Rapid Air technology, delivering evenly cooked meals with up to 90% less fat. With a large 4.2L basket and 12 preset cooking modes, you can fry, bake, grill, roast, reheat, and dehydrate effortlessly. It’s energy-efficient, consuming up to 70% less power than a traditional oven, and includes a starfish design pan for better browning. It’s ideal for users who want healthier meals without sacrificing taste or texture.
The Philips HD9252/90 Airfryer boasts a compact 4.1L basket and Rapid Air technology to cook, bake, grill, roast, and reheat with up to 90% less fat. Its touchscreen controls offer seven preset menus and a keep warm function. The auto shut-off adds safety, while dishwasher-safe components simplify cleaning. It is perfect for those seeking efficient, healthy cooking with minimal hassle, all in a modern, space-saving design.
Designed for families, the Philips NA231/00 features a huge 6.2L capacity and powerful 1700W motor for fast, even cooking with up to 90% less fat. It offers 13 preset cooking modes, adjustable temperature controls, and supports frying, baking, grilling, roasting, and reheating. The extra-large basket is easy to clean, and a digital touchscreen makes operation intuitive. Its energy-efficient design and versatile functions make everyday cooking healthy and convenient.
