Biggest price drop on air fryers: Cook healthier meals effortlessly every day

Air fryers have transformed the way we cook, offering the joy of crispy, delicious food with far less oil. Perfect for fries, samosas, tikkas, or even baked treats, these compact appliances are a must-have in every modern kitchen. With faster cooking times and healthier results, air fryers strike the perfect balance between convenience and nutrition.

Right now, several leading air fryer brands have seen significant price drops, making this the ideal time to bring one home. From premium digital models to compact options for small kitchens, there’s something for every household and budget.

Food cooked in the Faber 1500W Digital Air Fryer with 6L Capacity contains up to 85% less fat than traditionally fried foods without losing the delicious tastes and crispy textures.﻿ The 360° Rapid Air Technology ensures even cooking quickly, while the Non-Stick Sliding Pan prevents food from sticking. It features 8 preset menus and a view window for easy cooking monitoring. Ideal for healthier cooking, it supports frying, baking, roasting, grilling, toasting, defrosting, and reheating.

Specifications Capacity 6 litres Power 1500W Technology 360° Rapid Air & Swirl Cooking Controls LED Display, Touch Control Features Non-Stick Pan, View Window, 8 Preset Menus

Air Crisp Technology of 360° hot air convection system with high power (temperature range: 80 ° C to 200 ° C) shortens your cooking time by 50% faster comparing to traditional ovens.﻿ The 6-in-1 appliance allows air frying, baking, roasting, grilling, toasting, and reheating with 8 preset menus and a digital display. It has a visible cooking window and internal light to monitor cooking progress without opening the basket.

Specifications Capacity 5.5 litres Power 1600W Technology Smart AirCrisp with 360° convection Controls Digital Display, Touch Panel Features Visible Cooking Window, Internal Light, 8 Preset Menus

Aero Crisp Air Fryer Oven uses the circulation of hot air to cook food that would otherwise be submerged in oil, reducing oil intake by 99% and calories while keeping it crispy.﻿ It includes 12 preset functions and features like rotisserie and convection, a large 12L capacity, a digital LED display, and dishwasher-safe accessories. Designed for versatile cooking, including frying, baking, grilling, dehydrating, and reheating.

Specifications Capacity 12 litres Power 1700W Body Stainless Steel Presets 12 Preset Functions including Rotisserie & Convection Features LED Display, Dishwasher-Safe Accessories, Large Capacity

The Glen 12L Air Fryer Oven combines high performance with versatility. Its 1800W power and digital controls enable frying, grilling, roasting, and baking with 10 preset menus. It includes a rotisserie and dehydrate function, adjustable temperature controls (80°C–200°C), and a user-friendly digital display. The large capacity is ideal for family gatherings or batch cooking, and safety features like auto shut-off ensure hassle-free operation while maintaining precise results for various dishes.

Specifications Capacity 12 litres Power 1800W Presets 10 pre set menu functions Controls Digital display and adjustable timer Features Rotisserie, Dehydrate, Auto Shut-Off

The KENT Digital Air Fryer 8L uses 1700W power and rapid 360° air technology, letting you cook fries, bake, grill, and roast with up to 80% less oil. It’s designed for family meals and features seven preset menus, a user-friendly touch panel, LED digital display, and a glass window with built-in light. The dehydration function offers healthy snack options. It also provides auto shut-off for safety and adjustable temperature/timer controls, making cooking efficient and worry-free.

Specifications Capacity 8 litres Power 1700W Presets 7 Preset Menus Controls Digital Touch Panel with LED Display Features Glass Window with Light, Auto Shut-Off, Dehydration Function

The Pigeon Healthifry 4.2L Digital Air Fryer uses 360° high-speed air circulation and a powerful 1200W heater for fast, even results with 85% less oil. Its non-stick basket ensures crispy food and easy cleaning. Features include a digital display and appointment function for added convenience. Effortlessly cook fries, samosas, nuggets, and more, while maintaining healthy nutrition and saving time. Perfect for smaller households seeking energy-efficient air frying.​

Specifications Capacity 4.2 litres Power 1200W Technology 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Controls Digital Display, Appointment Function Features Non-Stick Basket, 8 Preset Menus, Defrost Option

Enjoy crispy, delicious results with the Prestige Nutrifry 4.5L Air Fryer, which uses 1200W power and cooks with 80% less oil. It features a digital display and touch panel with eight preset modes for air frying, grilling, roasting, baking, and more. The non-stick, high-capacity basket ensures even cooking, while a safety interlock stops cooking if the basket is removed. Cleaning is simple, and added accessories like a food-grade oil brush enhance usability.

Specifications Capacity 4.5 litres Power 1200W Presets 8 Preset Cooking Modes Controls Touch Panel with Digital Display Features Non-Stick Basket, Safety Interlocking, Oil Brush Included

The Philips NA120/00 Air Fryer features patented Rapid Air technology, delivering evenly cooked meals with up to 90% less fat. With a large 4.2L basket and 12 preset cooking modes, you can fry, bake, grill, roast, reheat, and dehydrate effortlessly. It’s energy-efficient, consuming up to 70% less power than a traditional oven, and includes a starfish design pan for better browning. It’s ideal for users who want healthier meals without sacrificing taste or texture.

Specifications Capacity 4.2 litres Power 1500W Technology Patented Rapid Air Technology Presets 12 Pre-Set Cooking Modes Features Energy Efficient, Starfish Design Pan, Adjustable Controls

The Philips HD9252/90 Airfryer boasts a compact 4.1L basket and Rapid Air technology to cook, bake, grill, roast, and reheat with up to 90% less fat. Its touchscreen controls offer seven preset menus and a keep warm function. The auto shut-off adds safety, while dishwasher-safe components simplify cleaning. It is perfect for those seeking efficient, healthy cooking with minimal hassle, all in a modern, space-saving design.

Specifications Capacity 4.1 litres Power 1500W Technology Rapid Air Technology Presets 7 Pre-Set Menus, Keep Warm Features Touch Screen, Auto Shut-Off, Dishwasher Safe

Designed for families, the Philips NA231/00 features a huge 6.2L capacity and powerful 1700W motor for fast, even cooking with up to 90% less fat. It offers 13 preset cooking modes, adjustable temperature controls, and supports frying, baking, grilling, roasting, and reheating. The extra-large basket is easy to clean, and a digital touchscreen makes operation intuitive. Its energy-efficient design and versatile functions make everyday cooking healthy and convenient.

Specifications Capacity 6.2 litres Power 1700W Presets 13 Pre-Set Cooking Modes Controls Digital Touchscreen Features Dishwasher-Safe, Energy Efficient, Adjustable Temperature

