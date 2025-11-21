Black Friday 2025 Sale guide: Top deals, dates, and discounts you can’t miss

The biggest shopping festival of the year is almost here, and this year’s Black Friday sale will be bigger than ever. With multiple e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart already gearing up for this big event, November will transform into a savings extravaganza for shoppers. The sale will bring huge discounts across electronics, fashion, beauty and home categories. If you are waiting for this sale, then here is your one-stop guide to the upcoming Black Friday Sale.

Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025 Flipkart confirmed that its Black Friday sale will begin on 23rd November, featuring up to 80% off across electronics, fashion, appliances and home decor. Early access to the sale will be available to Flipkart Plus and Black members. The sale will run till 30th November, and you can expect a price drop on smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and room heaters from top brands.

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 While Amazon’s global website has already started the sale, Amazon India, on the other hand, hasn’t confirmed anything about the sale. There is still a whole week until Black Friday, so we may be able to get more information in the coming days.

Croma and Myntra Black Friday Sale 2025 Myntra throws open its Black Friday sale from 27th November through 1st December, offering 40 to 80% discounts on fashion and lifestyle brands. This timing is strategic, capturing both festive shopping and winter wardrobe updates, alongside wedding season demands.

Croma enters the fray from 22nd November until 30th November with up to 50% discounts on electronics. Shoppers can also find deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs, audio products, including TWS earbuds from ₹500, and home appliances like washing machines and air fryers.

Primary categories for Black Friday sales on different e-commerce websites mostly include smartphones, with iPhones and Samsung flagship smartphone deals. More categories include laptops, gaming consoles and accessories, fashion, furniture, and home decor. Bank offers, credit card discounts, EMIs, and more will further cut down the prices and sweeten the deals.