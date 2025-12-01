Black Friday Sale ends tonight! Enjoy up to 70% off on handheld and robotic vacuum cleaners

Black Friday Sale final hours bring a chance to clean smarter without stressing your wallet. This year’s sale focuses on tools that help you take control of everyday mess with less effort. Handheld and robotic vacuum cleaners are seeing discounts of up to 70%, making it a rare moment to bring home devices that save both time and energy. Instead of waiting for weekend chores to pile up, these compact and efficient cleaners help you maintain a dust-free home through quick touch-ups and set it once routines.

AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Plus Smart Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for Hard Floors, Removes Tough Stains & Pet Hair, Patented iLoop & Self-Cleaning Brush, 2-Year Warranty (Black)
SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use Wet and Dry | Floor Mopping & Wet Spills + Dry Vacuuming | Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank (SZ-V07)
DREAME L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Washer with Self-Cleaning Base Station (Dust Drain, Automatic Cleaning) AI Obstacle Detection 3D, 5300Pa Suction Power, 210 Minutes Battery, WiFi/APP/Alexa
KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner | 600W | 14 kPa | Cyclone5 Technology and HEPA Filter | Bagless Design | Ideal for Floors, Curtains, Carpets, Sofa | Grey

From lightweight handheld models for sofas and cars to advanced robotic options that map your rooms and handle corners on their own, the deals are packed with variety. If you want cleaner floors, easier cleaning habits, and value for money, this final Black Friday window might be your best chance before prices bounce back.

The AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, now available at a massive 62% discount on Black Friday Sale, offers a complete cleaning system for both hard floors and carpets. Its strong suction of up to 3200 Pa, combined with dry vacuuming and wet mopping, makes daily cleaning much simpler.

Lidar based mapping helps it plan routes accurately, while app and voice control add smart convenience. With automatic suction adjustment, multiple cleaning modes, and a 100 minute run time, it handles routine cleaning with minimal effort from you.

Specifications Suction power 3200Pa Water tank 250ml Dust tank 240ml Battery runtime 100mins Control options App and voice

The Tineco Floor ONE S5 Plus, now at a solid 62% discount, is a smart cordless cleaner built for quick and deep cleaning of hard floors. It vacuums and mops at the same time, removes stubborn stains, and maintains fresh water flow for streak free results.

Its iLoop sensor adjusts cleaning power automatically, while the self cleaning brush keeps maintenance simple. With multiple cleaning modes, strong suction, and a lightweight stick design, it is ideal for homes with kids, pets, or frequent spills.

Specifications Voltage 21.6V Water refresh rate 450times/min Form factor Stick Weight 10kg Cleaning modes Auto Max Suction

The SEZNIK Turbo 3 in 1 cleaner, now at a strong 56% discount on Black Friday Sale, is a handy corded option for quick everyday cleaning. It vacuums dry dirt, handles wet spills, and mops floors using its 200 ml water tank. The 600W motor and 20kpa suction give it solid power for tiles, carpets, sofas, and hard floors.

Its lightweight build, long hose, HEPA filter, and easy to switch attachments make it a practical pick for homes that need frequent, fast cleaning.

Specifications Motor power 600W Suction strength 20kpa Water tank 200ml Dust capacity 0.6L Weight 1.8kg

The Dreame L10s Ultra, now at a steep 56% discount, is a fully automated cleaning system built for hands free living. It vacuums, mops, washes its pads, dries them, empties its dust bin, and even refills water on its own.

With 5300Pa suction and dual rotating mops, it tackles dirt on hard floors and carpets with ease. Its AI-powered obstacle detection, fast mapping, and multi-floor support make it ideal for large homes that need precise, autonomous cleaning.

Specifications Suction 5300Pa Battery life 210mins Dust bag capacity 3L Mapping AI + LiDAR Mop speed 180RPM

The KENT Storm, now at a strong 64% discount on Black Friday Sale, is a simple and effective vacuum cleaner for everyday home cleaning. Its 600W motor and 14kPa suction work well on floors, sofas, curtains, and carpets.

The Cyclone5 technology helps pull in fine dust, while the HEPA filter traps smaller particles for cleaner indoor air. The bagless design keeps maintenance easy, and its compact canister form makes it convenient to move around, making it a good pick for quick, reliable cleaning.

Specifications Motor power 600W Suction strength 14kPa Dust capacity 0.8L Weight 2kg Filter type HEPA

The AGARO Regal Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a compact home cleaning tool designed for quick, everyday use. It's 800W motor and 6.5kPa suction handle dust, crumbs, and pet hair across sofas, beds, and upholstery. The lightweight ABS body makes it easy to carry, and the 0.8L dust container is suitable for small cleaning tasks.

With a long power cord and multipurpose brushes, it reaches tight corners and tricky spots with ease. A simple, reliable pick for anyone who wants fast and fuss-free cleaning.

Specifications Motor power 800W Suction strength 6.5kPa Dust capacity 0.8L Weight 1.76kg Cord length 5m

The ECOVACS Deebot N30 Pro Omni is built for homes that need strong cleaning with minimal effort. Its 10,000 Pa suction lifts dust from tiles, wood, marble, and carpets, while the Omni Station handles mop washing, hot air drying, and dust disposal on its own. TrueEdge and ZeroTangle 2.0 keep corners, edges, and pet hair under control.

With 320 minutes of runtime, advanced mapping, and app control, it delivers a complete hands-free cleaning setup for large homes.

Specifications Suction power 10000 Pa Runtime 320 mins Coverage area 3500 sq ft Battery capacity 5200 mAh Dust bag capacity 2.6 L

This acerpure 3 in 1 vacuum helps you sweep, mop and wash floors in one go, making it practical for quick household cleaning. Its cordless build, dual tank system and adjustable water-spray let you tackle wet and dry messes with ease.

The self-cleaning dock keeps the roller hygienic, while the LED panel shows real-time controls. With strong suction, electrolysed water cleaning and a slim-edge design, it works well across all floor types.

Specifications Wattage 220 W Capacity 0.7 L Charging time 3.5 hours Voltage 22.2 V Weight 4.3 kg

The Eureka Forbes Atom is a compact 2 in 1 cleaner that works as a handheld and stick unit, giving you flexibility for quick home cleaning. Its 12,000 Pa suction and cyclonic technology maintain steady performance, even as the dust tank fills.

You also get a blower function that doubles as an inflator for toys. With washable filters, seven accessories and easy dust disposal, it suits everyday hard floor cleaning while staying lightweight and convenient.

Specifications Wattage 600 W Capacity 0.5 L Voltage 220 V Item weight 2 kg Form factor Handheld

The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 delivers strong home cleaning with its 1900 watt motor paired with PowerCyclone 5 technology for steady airflow and consistent suction. Its MultiClean nozzle seals well on floors for deeper dust pickup, while the fully sealed H13 filtration system traps fine allergens.

The dust container empties with one hand, and the compact canister design makes storage simple. An integrated brush and turbo brush add flexibility for furniture, carpets and pet hair.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 L Wattage 1900 W Filter type HEPA H13 Form factor Canister Item weight 6.98 kg

