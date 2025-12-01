Subscribe

Black Friday Sale ends tonight: Grab the best smartwatch deals before time runs out

Top smartwatch deals from Samsung, Amazfit, Noise, Fire-Boltt and more are live in the Black Friday Sale. Great prices on fitness tracking, AMOLED displays and long battery life.

Amit Rahi
Published1 Dec 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Black Friday smartwatch deals ending tonight.

Smartwatches have become essential companions for fitness, productivity and round-the-clock health insights. With vivid AMOLED screens, advanced tracking, GPS navigation and strong battery performance, today’s watches from Samsung, Amazfit, Noise and others offer an excellent mix of style and function. They suit gym-goers, office users and anyone wanting quick access to calls, alerts and apps on the wrist.

Our Picks

The Black Friday Sale is ending tonight, making this the final window to grab major smartwatch deals. Many popular models feature sharp price drops along with bank offers, exchange bonuses and attractive EMI options, giving shoppers superb value before the sale closes.

VALUE FOR MONEY

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 47mm blends a premium stainless-steel body with the beloved rotating bezel for precise navigation and a traditional watch feel. It runs Wear OS with One UI Watch, giving access to Google apps, advanced notifications, and deep Galaxy ecosystem integration. Health tracking includes BP, ECG, SpO2, stress, and skin temperature, while comprehensive sleep analysis helps refine rest habits. LTE support lets you take calls, stream music, and receive alerts even without your phone nearby.​

Specifications

Display
1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480 x 480
Battery
425 mAh, wireless fast charging
Durability
5ATM + IP68, MIL-STD-810H
Chipset
Exynos W930, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
Connectivity
LTE (eSIM), GPS, Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC

MOST TRUSTED BRAND

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 44mm) focuses on core Apple Watch features at a more accessible price while still offering a bright Retina display and smooth performance via the S8 SiP. It tracks daily activity, advanced workouts, and detailed sleep metrics, integrating tightly with Apple Fitness+ and the Health app. Crash Detection and Fall Detection add important safety functions, automatically contacting emergency services when needed, while high/low heart rate alerts support everyday heart health awareness.​

Specifications

Display
44mm Retina OLED, 368 x 448
Chipset
S8 SiP with 64‑bit dual‑core processor
Battery
Up to 18 hours typical use
Sensors
Optical heart sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, altimeter
Connectivity
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi‑Fi, NFC (Apple Pay)

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro offers a strong balance of style, endurance, and health tracking with its classic circular design and aluminum alloy body. The 1.45-inch AMOLED display is sharp and bright, ideal for viewing rich watch faces, notifications, and workout data. It supports Bluetooth calling directly from the wrist, plus built‑in Alexa and offline voice commands for hands‑free control. With over 150 sports modes and advanced metrics, it caters well to casual and serious fitness enthusiasts alike.​

Specifications

Display
1.45-inch AMOLED, 480 x 480
Battery
Up to 12 days typical use
Sensors
BioTracker heart-rate, SpO2, stress, accelerometer, gyroscope
Connectivity
Bluetooth, GPS + multi‑GNSS, Wi‑Fi (select variants)
Water resistance
5ATM rating

BUDGET FRIENDLY

Huawei Watch GT 5 41mm targets users wanting a slim, stylish smartwatch with strong fitness features and good endurance. Its compact case and AMOLED display suit smaller wrists while still showing detailed maps, notifications, and workout stats clearly. With up to around 7 days of battery life, it supports continuous heart‑rate and sleep tracking without frequent charging. The watch offers pro‑level sports modes, training plans, and route guidance to help improve running, cycling, and outdoor performance.​

Specifications

Display
41mm AMOLED (approx. 1.3–1.4 inches)
Battery
Up to 7 days typical use
Connectivity
GPS, Bluetooth, compatible with Android & iOS
Sensors
Heart-rate, SpO2, accelerometer, gyroscope
Water resistance
Typically 5ATM class

Noise Ultra 3 Luminary is built around a large 1.96-inch AMOLED display that delivers vivid colours and plenty of room for complications, notifications, and fitness data. Its standout feature is India’s first personalised notification alerts system (Lumilert), which lets you customise how important alerts grab your attention. The watch offers a premium metallic dial that lends a more refined, watch‑like feel, making it suitable for both office wear and casual outfits.​

Specifications

Display
1.96-inch AMOLED
Case
Premium metallic dial design
Notifications
Lumilert personalised alerts, Lumiping emoji replies
Health
Heart-rate, SpO2, sleep and activity tracking
Connectivity
Bluetooth for calls and smartphone pairing

Noise Diva 2 is styled for women, featuring a sleek 36mm AMOLED display and slim case that offers a jewellery-like presence on the wrist. Its snug‑fit design and colour-matched Rose Link strap aim for day‑long comfort during work, workouts, and sleep. Enhanced female cycle tracking provides better insights and reminders, integrating cycle data with overall well-being metrics. The always-on style watch faces and rich colours on AMOLED make the interface feel more premium.​

Specifications

Display
36mm AMOLED
Design
Sleek dial, snug fit, Rose Link strap
Health
Female cycle tracker, heart-rate, sleep, SpO2
Calling
Bluetooth calling support
Security
Password protection on watch

Fastrack Marvellous FX2 is aimed at professionals wanting a bold, yet office‑appropriate smartwatch with a 1.54-inch Super AMOLED display. The crisp screen helps keep text and data legible, while the metal body delivers a more durable, premium feel than plastic alternatives. It includes SpO2 monitoring, sleep analysis, and 24/7 heart‑rate tracking, giving a solid overview of daily health while you move between desk work and workouts.​

Specifications

Display
1.54-inch Super AMOLED
Body
Metal construction
Health
SpO2, heart-rate, sleep monitoring
Sports
100+ sports modes
Calling
Bluetooth calling with mic and speaker

Titan Celestor combines a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with an elegant aluminium case, suiting both men and women who want a refined everyday smartwatch. The bright, high‑resolution screen displays watch faces, health stats, and notifications in clear detail. Built‑in GPS allows accurate tracking of outdoor activities without needing to carry a phone, beneficial for runners and cyclists. Advanced health intelligence generally brings insights from heart rate, SpO2, and sleep data into easy‑to‑understand wellness summaries.​

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED
Case
Aluminium construction (Beige finish)
GPS
Built-in for phone‑free tracking
Health
Advanced health intelligence, HR, SpO2, sleep
Sports
100+ sports modes, water-resistant design

Noise Endeavour 2 Rugged focuses on durability and outdoor readiness, pairing a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with a tough, rugged case. It is built to withstand more demanding environments, aided by 5ATM water resistance for swimming and weather exposure. Built‑in GPS plus ABC sensors (altimeter, barometer, compass) make it well‑suited to hiking, trekking, and trail running, where elevation, pressure, and direction data matter.​

Specifications

Display
1.46-inch AMOLED
Battery
Up to 7 days typical use
Sensors
ABC (altimeter, barometer, compass), heart-rate, SpO2
GPS
Built-in with Strava integration
Water resistance
5ATM rating

Noise Origin is designed to deliver one of the smoothest UI experiences yet from the brand, using the EN 1 processor and the new Nebula UI. The 1.46-inch ApexVision AMOLED display offers deep blacks and high brightness, making animations, watch faces, and health stats feel fluid and vivid. A stainless-steel body with contour-cut design adds a premium look and feel comparable to traditional watches, supporting office and formal wear comfortably.​

Specifications

Display
1.46-inch ApexVision AMOLED
Processor
EN 1 for smooth UI (Nebula UI)
Body
Stainless steel, contour‑cut design
Health
Fitness Age, heart-rate, SpO2, sleep tracking
Charging
Fast charging support

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

 
 
FAQs

Do smartwatch deals change during the final hours of Black Friday?

Deal prices sometimes shift as stocks fluctuate, so the last hours can bring quick offers on popular models.

Are these smartwatches compatible with both Android and iOS?

Most models support Android and iOS, although features like reply options or voice calls may vary by platform.

Can buyers expect warranty coverage with these discounted watches?

Yes, all watches come with standard manufacturer warranties even when purchased during Black Friday deals.

Is EMI available on discounted smartwatch models?

Several banks offer EMI options with minimal additional cost, helping buyers upgrade without paying the full amount upfront.

Are exchange offers applicable on smartwatches during this sale?

Many listings support exchange bonuses, allowing users to reduce the price further by trading in an older device.

