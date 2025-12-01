Black Friday Sale ends tonight: Grab the best smartwatch deals before time runs out

Smartwatches have become essential companions for fitness, productivity and round-the-clock health insights. With vivid AMOLED screens, advanced tracking, GPS navigation and strong battery performance, today’s watches from Samsung, Amazfit, Noise and others offer an excellent mix of style and function. They suit gym-goers, office users and anyone wanting quick access to calls, alerts and apps on the wrist.

The Black Friday Sale is ending tonight, making this the final window to grab major smartwatch deals. Many popular models feature sharp price drops along with bank offers, exchange bonuses and attractive EMI options, giving shoppers superb value before the sale closes.

VALUE FOR MONEY

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 47mm blends a premium stainless-steel body with the beloved rotating bezel for precise navigation and a traditional watch feel. It runs Wear OS with One UI Watch, giving access to Google apps, advanced notifications, and deep Galaxy ecosystem integration. Health tracking includes BP, ECG, SpO2, stress, and skin temperature, while comprehensive sleep analysis helps refine rest habits. LTE support lets you take calls, stream music, and receive alerts even without your phone nearby.​

Specifications Display 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480 x 480 Battery 425 mAh, wireless fast charging Durability 5ATM + IP68, MIL-STD-810H Chipset Exynos W930, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage Connectivity LTE (eSIM), GPS, Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC

MOST TRUSTED BRAND

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 44mm) focuses on core Apple Watch features at a more accessible price while still offering a bright Retina display and smooth performance via the S8 SiP. It tracks daily activity, advanced workouts, and detailed sleep metrics, integrating tightly with Apple Fitness+ and the Health app. Crash Detection and Fall Detection add important safety functions, automatically contacting emergency services when needed, while high/low heart rate alerts support everyday heart health awareness.​

Specifications Display 44mm Retina OLED, 368 x 448 Chipset S8 SiP with 64‑bit dual‑core processor Battery Up to 18 hours typical use Sensors Optical heart sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, altimeter Connectivity GPS, Bluetooth, Wi‑Fi, NFC (Apple Pay)

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro offers a strong balance of style, endurance, and health tracking with its classic circular design and aluminum alloy body. The 1.45-inch AMOLED display is sharp and bright, ideal for viewing rich watch faces, notifications, and workout data. It supports Bluetooth calling directly from the wrist, plus built‑in Alexa and offline voice commands for hands‑free control. With over 150 sports modes and advanced metrics, it caters well to casual and serious fitness enthusiasts alike.​

Specifications Display 1.45-inch AMOLED, 480 x 480 Battery Up to 12 days typical use Sensors BioTracker heart-rate, SpO2, stress, accelerometer, gyroscope Connectivity Bluetooth, GPS + multi‑GNSS, Wi‑Fi (select variants) Water resistance 5ATM rating

BUDGET FRIENDLY

Huawei Watch GT 5 41mm targets users wanting a slim, stylish smartwatch with strong fitness features and good endurance. Its compact case and AMOLED display suit smaller wrists while still showing detailed maps, notifications, and workout stats clearly. With up to around 7 days of battery life, it supports continuous heart‑rate and sleep tracking without frequent charging. The watch offers pro‑level sports modes, training plans, and route guidance to help improve running, cycling, and outdoor performance.​

Specifications Display 41mm AMOLED (approx. 1.3–1.4 inches) Battery Up to 7 days typical use Connectivity GPS, Bluetooth, compatible with Android & iOS Sensors Heart-rate, SpO2, accelerometer, gyroscope Water resistance Typically 5ATM class

Noise Ultra 3 Luminary is built around a large 1.96-inch AMOLED display that delivers vivid colours and plenty of room for complications, notifications, and fitness data. Its standout feature is India’s first personalised notification alerts system (Lumilert), which lets you customise how important alerts grab your attention. The watch offers a premium metallic dial that lends a more refined, watch‑like feel, making it suitable for both office wear and casual outfits.​

Specifications Display 1.96-inch AMOLED Case Premium metallic dial design Notifications Lumilert personalised alerts, Lumiping emoji replies Health Heart-rate, SpO2, sleep and activity tracking Connectivity Bluetooth for calls and smartphone pairing

Noise Diva 2 is styled for women, featuring a sleek 36mm AMOLED display and slim case that offers a jewellery-like presence on the wrist. Its snug‑fit design and colour-matched Rose Link strap aim for day‑long comfort during work, workouts, and sleep. Enhanced female cycle tracking provides better insights and reminders, integrating cycle data with overall well-being metrics. The always-on style watch faces and rich colours on AMOLED make the interface feel more premium.​

Specifications Display 36mm AMOLED Design Sleek dial, snug fit, Rose Link strap Health Female cycle tracker, heart-rate, sleep, SpO2 Calling Bluetooth calling support Security Password protection on watch

Fastrack Marvellous FX2 is aimed at professionals wanting a bold, yet office‑appropriate smartwatch with a 1.54-inch Super AMOLED display. The crisp screen helps keep text and data legible, while the metal body delivers a more durable, premium feel than plastic alternatives. It includes SpO2 monitoring, sleep analysis, and 24/7 heart‑rate tracking, giving a solid overview of daily health while you move between desk work and workouts.​

Specifications Display 1.54-inch Super AMOLED Body Metal construction Health SpO2, heart-rate, sleep monitoring Sports 100+ sports modes Calling Bluetooth calling with mic and speaker

Titan Celestor combines a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with an elegant aluminium case, suiting both men and women who want a refined everyday smartwatch. The bright, high‑resolution screen displays watch faces, health stats, and notifications in clear detail. Built‑in GPS allows accurate tracking of outdoor activities without needing to carry a phone, beneficial for runners and cyclists. Advanced health intelligence generally brings insights from heart rate, SpO2, and sleep data into easy‑to‑understand wellness summaries.​

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED Case Aluminium construction (Beige finish) GPS Built-in for phone‑free tracking Health Advanced health intelligence, HR, SpO2, sleep Sports 100+ sports modes, water-resistant design

Noise Endeavour 2 Rugged focuses on durability and outdoor readiness, pairing a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with a tough, rugged case. It is built to withstand more demanding environments, aided by 5ATM water resistance for swimming and weather exposure. Built‑in GPS plus ABC sensors (altimeter, barometer, compass) make it well‑suited to hiking, trekking, and trail running, where elevation, pressure, and direction data matter.​

Specifications Display 1.46-inch AMOLED Battery Up to 7 days typical use Sensors ABC (altimeter, barometer, compass), heart-rate, SpO2 GPS Built-in with Strava integration Water resistance 5ATM rating

Noise Origin is designed to deliver one of the smoothest UI experiences yet from the brand, using the EN 1 processor and the new Nebula UI. The 1.46-inch ApexVision AMOLED display offers deep blacks and high brightness, making animations, watch faces, and health stats feel fluid and vivid. A stainless-steel body with contour-cut design adds a premium look and feel comparable to traditional watches, supporting office and formal wear comfortably.​

Specifications Display 1.46-inch ApexVision AMOLED Processor EN 1 for smooth UI (Nebula UI) Body Stainless steel, contour‑cut design Health Fitness Age, heart-rate, SpO2, sleep tracking Charging Fast charging support

