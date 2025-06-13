Blaupunkt launches new QLED Google TVs in India with 70W sound, starting at ₹10,999

Blaupunkt India has launched a new range of QLED Google TVs, available in various sizes starting from 32 inches all the way to 65 inches. They are powered by HDR 10, feature up to a four-speaker setup, and have a 70-watt audio output. The TVs come with support for various picture and sound modes, including Cinema, Sports, Vivid, and more. They also have various connectivity features.

Here is all you need to know about Blaupunkt's latest lineup of QLED Google TVs.

Blaupunkt 4K QLED Premium Lineup In the premium lineup, starters, there are 3 models, starting with 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches. The specifications will differ depending on the model you choose. The TVs feature HDR10 and a wide colour gamut.

The 55 and 65-inch models get a four-speaker setup, which is capable of a 70-watt sound output. As for the 50-inch model, it comes with a two-speaker setup capable of a 50-watt sound output. These models also get Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus support, along with six picture and sound modes: Cinema, Sports, Vivid, Music, News, and Standard.

Powered by Android TV, they have support for the Google Play Store, a built-in Chromecast, and Google Assistant. For connectivity, there is dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth support, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports.

QLED Compact Range While the above TVs are more premium, Blaupunkt has designed the 32 and 40-inch models for budget-conscious buyers. They feature Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby MS12 surround sound, and support 48-watt sound output with a two-speaker setup.

The company says these models are powered by a Realtek processor. Despite being budget-oriented, they too get QLED panels, support various picture modes like Cinema, Sports, Vivid, Music, News, and Standard, and come with Android TV OS.

Price And More The new Blaupunkt TV range will be available on Flipkart from June 13. Here are the various price points: the 32-inch model costs Rs10,999, the 40-inch model costs ₹15,499, the 50-inch model costs ₹27,999, the 55-inch model costs ₹31,999, and the 65-inch top-end model costs ₹44,999. Further, to sweeten the deal further, you can get a 10% instant discount by checking out with SBI credit cards.