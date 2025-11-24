Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TVs debut in India with 55, 65 and 75-inch models

Blaupunkt has brought the SonicQ QLED TV series to India, and the pitch is simple. Big screens with the kind of picture and gaming support most people look for today, without pushing buyers into expensive ranges. The series has three sizes, 55 inch, 65 inch and 75 inch, and all three are sold only on Flipkart. Pricing starts at ₹32,999 for the 55 inch model, goes to ₹44,999 for the 65 inch, and tops out at ₹65,999 for the 75 inch version.

All models use a 4K QLED panel. Blaupunkt claims the screen can show up to 1.1 billion shades, and it supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Peak brightness is listed at 550 nits, which should be enough for most living rooms, even in the daytime. Design is kept the same across sizes. You get a thin body, very narrow borders, and an alloy stand that keeps the TV looking clean without calling attention to itself.

Motion handling is one of the areas Blaupunkt is talking about. The SonicQ series gets 120Hz MEMC, so fast scenes in sports or action films should look smoother and less blurry. For gaming, the TVs support Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode. That basically means the screen can sync better with a console or PC and cut lag when you start a game. It is not being sold as a hardcore 120Hz gaming panel, but it still brings the right tools for casual PS5 and Xbox Series play.

Sound is another big part of the setup. Each TV has a four speaker system rated at 80W, along with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. Loudness alone is not proof of quality, but this does point to fuller audio and clearer dialogue than the basic speaker setups most TVs in this range use. If you want to add a soundbar later, the TVs come with HDMI ports with eARC, USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual band Wi-Fi for easy pairing with external gear.

On the software side, SonicQ runs Google TV 5.0 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. You get user profiles, app access through the Play Store, and voice commands through Google Assistant on the remote. Streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV and YouTube are supported out of the box.