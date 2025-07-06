Blockbuster deals on convection microwaves with up to 35% off on select models from LG, Samsung, IFB, Panasonic and more

Big savings on convection microwaves from LG, Samsung, IFB, and more on Amazon. Get up to 35% off top models to upgrade your kitchen with smart, reliable cooking tools. A smart way to save and bring trusted appliances into your kitchen.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published6 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Blockbuster deals on convection microwaves to make cooking easier.
Blockbuster deals on convection microwaves to make cooking easier.

Blockbuster deals on convection microwaves are here with up to 35% off from brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, and Panasonic. These offers bring helpful kitchen appliances within easier reach, so you can handle everyday cooking and baking with less effort.

DigitalDisplay Microwave

Highest Blockbuster Deal

Blockbuster Offer

360 Rotisserie Microwave

Large Capacity Microwave

Dual Grill Microwave

FAQs

ProductRatingPrice

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BRUM, Black, With 360° Motorised Rotisserie & Diet Fry)View Details...

₹14,980

...
Godrej 23 L Convection Microwave Oven With Stainless Steel Cavity, Digital Display and 205 Instacook Receipes (GME 523 CF1 RM, Floral Black)View Details...

₹9,790

...
Samsung 28L Multi Spit, Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A6035QS/TL, Silver, Various Cooking Modes, Eco Mode, Hotblast, Crusty Plate, Wire Rack, Slim Fry, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)View Details...

...
Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)View Details...

₹10,590

...
LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Compact Oven(Mj2887Bium, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry,Pasteurized Milk, 360°Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Yrs Warranty-Charcoal Heater, Ebony Regal)View Details...

₹17,470

...
This sale includes models with convection heating, grilling options, and pre-set recipes to make meals more convenient. From warming leftovers to trying new dishes, there’s something for different cooking needs. If you’ve been thinking about adding a microwave to your kitchen, this is a good moment to pick one up at a lower price.

The LG 28 litre convection microwave oven is built for anyone who wants more from everyday cooking. The 360 degree motorised rotisserie turns out evenly cooked kebabs and roasted vegetables, while diet fry lets you prepare crisp snacks without using too much oil. Its sleek black finish adds a clean look to your counter.

Right now, there are blockbuster deals on microwave ovens, and this LG model is featured on Amazon at 32% off, ready to bring new recipes to your table.

Specifications

Capacity
28 L
Material
Stainless Steel Cavity
Display
Digital
Special Features
‎Auto Cook, Timer, Defrost, One Touch Button, Grill Function
Oven Cooking Mode
‎Convection

Cooking everyday meals gets easier with the Godrej 23 litre convection microwave oven. This model has a stainless steel cavity that heats evenly and a digital display for simple controls. It also includes 205 Instacook recipes you can try anytime.

You can pick it up under a blockbuster deal on convection microwaves right now. This offer takes 35% off the price for a limited period, making it a handy addition to your kitchen.

Specifications

Capacity
23 L
Material
Stainless Steel Cavity
Display
Digital
Recipes
205 Instacook
Heating Method
Convection
Finish Type
Glossy
Fuel Type
‎Electric

When your kitchen needs more cooking options, the Samsung 28 litre multi spit convection Microwave steps in with Hotblast technology, Slim Fry for crisp snacks, and a ceramic enamel cavity that wipes clean easily. It includes handy extras like a crusty plate and wire rack for better results.

This blockbuster deal on convection microwaves brings it home at 20% off. So don’t think too much and grab this deal. Make use of the chance and buy it today.

Specifications

Capacity
28 L
Cooking Modes
Multiple
Accessories
Crusty Plate, Wire Rack
Material
Ceramic Enamel Cavity
Special Features
‎Various Cooking Mode, Preheat, Eco Mode, Slimfry, Child Safety Lock

The Panasonic 23 litre convection microwave oven is built for easy meals any day of the week. Its 360 degree heat wrap cooks food evenly, while the Magic Grill helps you enjoy crisp textures without extra steps. The black mirror finish adds a polished look to your counter.

Right now, this Blockbuster deal on convection microwaves brings 29% off the price. It’s a smart way to bring versatile cooking home without spending more.

Specifications

Capacity
23 L
Cooking
Convection with Magic Grill
Technology
360° Heat Wrap
Finish
Black Mirror
Special Features
‎Auto Cook

Crispy snacks, slow roasts, and lighter meals all come together in the LG 28 litre convection microwave oven. It uses a 360 degree motorised rotisserie to cook meat evenly and a charcoal heater that keeps flavours rich. The healthy heart recipes and diet fry feature help you prepare dishes with less oil.

You’ll find a blockbuster deal on this microwave at Amazon. Buy it today and get jaw-dropping discounts with 24% off for a limited time.

Specifications

Capacity
28 L
Cooking
Charcoal Convection
Special Features
Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry, Pasteurised Milk, 360° Rotisserie, Auto Cook, Timer, Child Safety Lock

For busy kitchens, the IFB 30 litre convection microwave oven delivers consistent cooking and baking results. The metallic silver finish looks polished, and the spacious cavity makes it easier to prepare larger meals. From grilling to reheating, this oven handles a variety of everyday tasks.

There are blockbuster deals on microwave ovens right now, and this IFB model is one of them on Amazon at 25% off. A great option to consider if you want reliable cooking features at a better price.

Specifications

Capacity
30 L
Finish
Metallic Silver
Type
Convection
Special Features
‎101 Auto Cook Menus, Steam Clean, Deodorize, Timer option, Auto Reheat, Digital Clock, Overheating Protection

Grilling and baking get easier with the Godrej 30 litre convection microwave oven. It includes a rotisserie for roasting, a stainless steel cavity that heats evenly, and Dual Grill Technology to create crisp, golden meals. The 375 instacook menus help you try something new whenever you like.

There are blockbuster deals on microwave ovens happening now, and this model is one of them on Amazon at 32% off. A handy way to bring more cooking options into your kitchen.

Specifications

Capacity
30 L
Cooking
Convection with Rotisserie
Material
Stainless Steel Cavity
Special Features
Stainless Steel cavity, multi-distribution system, Instachef App, Healthy fry, Healthy fermentation, Dual grill technology

Fast cooking and smart features come together in the Samsung 28 litre convection microwave oven. It’s designed to handle daily meals, with a special function that even lets you make homemade curd. The polished black finish fits into any kitchen, while convection settings help you bake, grill, and reheat easily.

You’ll spot this model under blockbuster deals on microwave ovens, and it’s now on Amazon with 18% off. Grab it today otherwise you will miss this offer.

Specifications

Capacity
28 L
Cooking
Convection with Curd Making
Special Features
Auto Cook, One Touch Button, Defrost, Grill Function, Child Safety Lock, Turntable, Racks, Eco Mode
Oven Cooking Modes
‎Grill, Microwave, Convection

Busy kitchens will appreciate how the IFB 30 litre convection microwave oven handles everything from quick reheating to baking. The black finish keeps it looking smart on your counter, while convection cooking helps you prepare a range of dishes evenly. Simple controls make daily use easy.

There are blockbuster deals on microwave ovens right now, and this IFB model is included on Amazon with 26% off. A helpful way to bring more cooking variety home.

Specifications

Capacity
30 L
Finish
Black
Special Features
‎Auto Cook
Oven Cooking Mode
‎Convection
Wattage
‎800 Watts

The Samsung 28 litre convection microwave oven brings more ways to prepare meals you love. Slim fry helps you create crispy treats without deep frying, while sensor cook adjusts heat for consistent results. Multi split cooking makes it easy to handle several dishes at once.

Right now, there are blockbuster deals on microwave ovens, and this model stands out on Amazon with 24% off. Buy this today and bring home smart features while saving more on your purchase.

Specifications

Capacity
28 L
Heating Method
Convection
Finish Type
Ceramic
Special Features
Child Lock, Sensor Cook, Preheat, Eco Mode, Dough Proof/Yogurt, Auto Programs

FAQs
These are limited-time discounts on popular microwave models from top brands.
Brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, Panasonic, and Godrej often feature in these deals.
Yes, several discounted models include safety features like child locks.
Many ovens come with additional bank discounts or cashback offers.
Several convection microwaves with rotisserie come under blockbuster offers.

