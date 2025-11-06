Blockbuster offers! Washing machines, fridges, and chimneys up to 55% off, Amazon Clearance Sale from today till Nov 9

Amazon Appliances Clearance Sale runs November 6 to 9, 2025, right when kitchens plan winter menus and laundry never pauses. Expect up to 55% off on washing machines, refrigerators and chimneys, with exchange credits lowering the net bill. Choose by use case. Pick front load for quiet fabric care, top load for quick turns, and select fridge doors by family size.

Make a shortlist before opening the app. Set capacity first. Choose 6 to 7 kg for couples, and 8 kg and above for larger homes. Check service reach, delivery, installation and warranty. Compare the total cost after bank offers, exchange and no cost EMI today. If you cook with oil and spices, prioritise higher suction and easy clean chimneys, and read verified reviews.

596L SIDE BY SIDE FRIDGE

Haier’s 596 litre side by side refrigerator brings 100 percent convertible storage, Expert Inverter efficiency, and Frost Free cooling for steady performance. During Amazon Clearance Sale 2025, it is a timely pick for larger families planning fresh and frozen space.

The digital panel makes temperature changes simple, the twist ice tray keeps cubes ready, and Deo Fresh manages odour. HES 690SS runs quietly with Expert Inverter and offers convertible zones for families planning weekly meal prep. Now it's at 45% off.

Specifications Capacity 596 L Energy Rating 3 Star Type Side by side Cooling Frost Free Convertible 100 percent Inverter Expert Inverter Controls Digital display panel Freshness Deo Fresh Technology

60CM FILTERLESS CHIMNEY

Faber Artemis 60 cm filterless chimney gives 1200 m³/hr suction, slant body and T shape panel for hobs. Touch and gesture controls simplify use, moodlight helps late cooking, and an autoclean alarm prompts upkeep.

Comes with a 12 year motor warranty and 2 year comprehensive cover. Filterless design reduces oil clogs, and heat clean alerts prompt service. Hood Artemis IN HC SC FL BK60 fits 60 cm spaces and clears smoke quickly. It is at 54% off right now.

Specifications Model Hood Artemis IN HC SC FL BK60 Type Filterless kitchen chimney Size 60 cm Suction 1200 m³/hr Body Slant body, T shape panel Controls Touch and gesture Cleaning Heat clean, autoclean alarm

AI CONTROL WASHER DEAL

Samsung’s 8 kg front load washer pairs Eco Bubble care with a quiet Digital Inverter motor. AI Control learns usage patterns, while WiFi lets you set and check cycles on the go. Hygiene Steam supports deep cleaning, well timed for Amazon Clearance Sale 2025.

The 8 kg capacity suits families; the Inox finish stays tidy. App updates are quick, and presets cut guesswork. Model WW80T504DAX1TL balances water and temperature to protect fabrics and handle loads. Get it now at a 38% discount.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Type Fully automatic front load Technology Eco Bubble Control AI Control Connectivity Wi-Fi Motor Digital Inverter Feature Hygiene Steam

SAMSUNG 653L FRIDGE

Samsung’s Smart Choice 653 litre side by side adds Bespoke AI, glass door finish, and frost free cooling. At 38% off in Amazon Clearance Sale 2025, it pairs big family capacity with value. A 3 star rating helps manage bills, and the clean navy look suits modern kitchens.

Convertible 5 in 1 shifts space, Digital Inverter steadies cooling, and Auto Open Door eases access. This model supports weekly stock ups with simple and easy control.

Specifications Capacity 653 L Energy Rating 3 Star Type Side by side Doors Double door glass Cooling Frost free AI Bespoke AI Convertible 5 in 1

5 STAR WASHING MACHINE

Haier’s 8 kg front load adds AI-DBT care and PuriSteam hygiene to daily cycles. The 525 mm Super Drum improves movement and reduces tangles. At 44% off in Amazon Clearance Sale 2025, it’s a timely, family sized upgrade.

The inverter motor runs quietly, and an in-built heater covers hot wash needs. Model HW80-IM12929C keeps controls simple; the white finish stays tidy. A sensible pick when you want gentle care, deep cleaning, and consistent efficiency.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Type Fully automatic front load Technology AI-DBT, PuriSteam Motor Inverter Heater In built

GLEN 60 CM SPLIT CHIMNEY

Built for Indian kitchens, the Glen Silencio split chimney moves the motor outdoors to cut cooktop noise. The 60 cm body suits two to four burner hobs, and 1250 m³ per hour suction clears smoke and oil fast during daily cooking.

Steel build and the split setup lower vibration for conversation. At 40% off in Amazon Clearance Sale 2025, it delivers quieter, powerful extraction for heavy tadka, grilling and frying, provided ducting is available.

Specifications Model Silencio Split Chimney Type Split chimney with outdoor unit Size 60 cm Suction 1250 m³/hr Special Features Easy Clean Chimney, Italian Motor with TOP, Motor Housing : Metallic, PDCA Housing, Push Button Control

LG’s 655 litre side by side refrigerator balances family capacity with Smart Inverter efficiency and frost free cooling. Express Freezing handles party ice runs, while Multi Air Flow keeps even temperatures across shelves. At 38% off in Amazon Clearance Sale 2025, it lands well.

Model GL B257HWBY arrives in Western Black, with a double door layout. Storage is intuitive for weekly stock ups, and temperature control is simple for daily use in busy kitchens.

Specifications Capacity 655 L Type Side by side, double door Cooling Frost free Compressor Smart Inverter Special Features ‎Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Multi Digital Sensors, Smart Diagnosis

INVERTER DRIVE WASHER

LG’s 7 kg front load pairs Inverter Direct Drive with 6 Motion DD for fabric care. Steam helps hygiene and crease control, while the Essence White finish looks neat. Model FHB1207Z2WB adds a dial, full touch buttons, and an LED display for quick selections.

At 36% off in Amazon Clearance Sale 2025, it suits daily family laundry well. Balanced wash programs manage time and energy, service support is straightforward, and the stainless drum stays gentle.

Specifications Type Fully automatic front load Technology Inverter Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD, Steam Controls Dial and full touch, LED display Special Features Auto Restart, Child Lock, High Efficiency, Hygiene Steam, Inverter Cycle Options Active Wear, Cotton, Delicates, Rinse, Tub Clean

Built for heavier stovetop work, the Faber 90 cm box type chimney delivers 1350 m³ suction to clear smoke fast. This kitchen chimney uses 3 baffle filters for oil control, with touch control in a black finish.

At 39% off in Amazon Clearance Sale 2025, it is a smart pick for open kitchens. Heat and odour move out quickly, maintenance is simple, and noise stays manageable with proper ducting.

Specifications Size 90 Cm Type Box type kitchen chimney Suction 1350 m³/hr Filters 3 baffle filters Controls Touch control

PROSMART INVERTER FRIDGE

Voltas Beko’s 472 litre side by side refrigerator brings ProSmart Inverter cooling for low noise. Electronic temperature control and a clear display make adjustments simple, while the Inox steel finish suits busy kitchens. Model RSB495 FPV300RXID is sized for weekly stock ups.

At 42% off in Amazon Clearance Sale 2025, it offers family capacity well. Shelves organise produce and bottles cleanly, frost free cooling reduces chores, and the compressor helps manage bills through consistent efficiency.

Specifications Brand Voltas Beko Capacity 472 L Type Side by side Cooling Frost free Compressor ProSmart Inverter Controls Electronic temperature control and display Special Features ‎Digital Temperature Control, Freezer Light, Frost Free, Inverter Compressor, Large Capacity

