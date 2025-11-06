Blockbuster offers! Washing machines, fridges, and chimneys up to 55% off, Amazon Clearance Sale from today till Nov 9

Amazon Appliances Clearance Sale runs November 6 to 9, 2025, right when kitchens plan winter menus and laundry never pauses. Expect up to 55% off on washing machines, refrigerators and chimneys, with exchange credits lowering the net bill. Choose by use case. Pick front load for quiet fabric care, top load for quick turns, and select fridge doors by family size.
Make a shortlist before opening the app. Set capacity first. Choose 6 to 7 kg for couples, and 8 kg and above for larger homes. Check service reach, delivery, installation and warranty. Compare the total cost after bank offers, exchange and no cost EMI today. If you cook with oil and spices, prioritise higher suction and easy clean chimneys, and read verified reviews.
Haier’s 596 litre side by side refrigerator brings 100 percent convertible storage, Expert Inverter efficiency, and Frost Free cooling for steady performance. During Amazon Clearance Sale 2025, it is a timely pick for larger families planning fresh and frozen space.
The digital panel makes temperature changes simple, the twist ice tray keeps cubes ready, and Deo Fresh manages odour. HES 690SS runs quietly with Expert Inverter and offers convertible zones for families planning weekly meal prep. Now it's at 45% off.
Faber Artemis 60 cm filterless chimney gives 1200 m³/hr suction, slant body and T shape panel for hobs. Touch and gesture controls simplify use, moodlight helps late cooking, and an autoclean alarm prompts upkeep.
Comes with a 12 year motor warranty and 2 year comprehensive cover. Filterless design reduces oil clogs, and heat clean alerts prompt service. Hood Artemis IN HC SC FL BK60 fits 60 cm spaces and clears smoke quickly. It is at 54% off right now.
Samsung’s 8 kg front load washer pairs Eco Bubble care with a quiet Digital Inverter motor. AI Control learns usage patterns, while WiFi lets you set and check cycles on the go. Hygiene Steam supports deep cleaning, well timed for Amazon Clearance Sale 2025.
The 8 kg capacity suits families; the Inox finish stays tidy. App updates are quick, and presets cut guesswork. Model WW80T504DAX1TL balances water and temperature to protect fabrics and handle loads. Get it now at a 38% discount.
Samsung’s Smart Choice 653 litre side by side adds Bespoke AI, glass door finish, and frost free cooling. At 38% off in Amazon Clearance Sale 2025, it pairs big family capacity with value. A 3 star rating helps manage bills, and the clean navy look suits modern kitchens.
Convertible 5 in 1 shifts space, Digital Inverter steadies cooling, and Auto Open Door eases access. This model supports weekly stock ups with simple and easy control.
Haier’s 8 kg front load adds AI-DBT care and PuriSteam hygiene to daily cycles. The 525 mm Super Drum improves movement and reduces tangles. At 44% off in Amazon Clearance Sale 2025, it’s a timely, family sized upgrade.
The inverter motor runs quietly, and an in-built heater covers hot wash needs. Model HW80-IM12929C keeps controls simple; the white finish stays tidy. A sensible pick when you want gentle care, deep cleaning, and consistent efficiency.
Built for Indian kitchens, the Glen Silencio split chimney moves the motor outdoors to cut cooktop noise. The 60 cm body suits two to four burner hobs, and 1250 m³ per hour suction clears smoke and oil fast during daily cooking.
Steel build and the split setup lower vibration for conversation. At 40% off in Amazon Clearance Sale 2025, it delivers quieter, powerful extraction for heavy tadka, grilling and frying, provided ducting is available.
LG’s 655 litre side by side refrigerator balances family capacity with Smart Inverter efficiency and frost free cooling. Express Freezing handles party ice runs, while Multi Air Flow keeps even temperatures across shelves. At 38% off in Amazon Clearance Sale 2025, it lands well.
Model GL B257HWBY arrives in Western Black, with a double door layout. Storage is intuitive for weekly stock ups, and temperature control is simple for daily use in busy kitchens.
LG’s 7 kg front load pairs Inverter Direct Drive with 6 Motion DD for fabric care. Steam helps hygiene and crease control, while the Essence White finish looks neat. Model FHB1207Z2WB adds a dial, full touch buttons, and an LED display for quick selections.
At 36% off in Amazon Clearance Sale 2025, it suits daily family laundry well. Balanced wash programs manage time and energy, service support is straightforward, and the stainless drum stays gentle.
Built for heavier stovetop work, the Faber 90 cm box type chimney delivers 1350 m³ suction to clear smoke fast. This kitchen chimney uses 3 baffle filters for oil control, with touch control in a black finish.
At 39% off in Amazon Clearance Sale 2025, it is a smart pick for open kitchens. Heat and odour move out quickly, maintenance is simple, and noise stays manageable with proper ducting.
Voltas Beko’s 472 litre side by side refrigerator brings ProSmart Inverter cooling for low noise. Electronic temperature control and a clear display make adjustments simple, while the Inox steel finish suits busy kitchens. Model RSB495 FPV300RXID is sized for weekly stock ups.
At 42% off in Amazon Clearance Sale 2025, it offers family capacity well. Shelves organise produce and bottles cleanly, frost free cooling reduces chores, and the compressor helps manage bills through consistent efficiency.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
FAQs
Which capacity suits a family of four?
Choose 300 to 400 litres double door for daily use or side by side if you bulk stock.
What is a convertible freezer?
It lets you switch a compartment between fridge and freezer to change capacity.
Direct cool or frost free?
Direct cool needs manual defrost while frost free circulates air to prevent ice.
How to manage hard water?
Use a descaler and the right detergent or models with hard water settings and clean the drum.
When should I use hot wash?
Use 40 to 60 degrees for towels and bedding and cold for delicates and colours.
How do I reduce noise and vibration?
Level the machine, place on a solid floor, and keep loads balanced within rated capacity.