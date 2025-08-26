boAt Aavante Prime series soundbars launch confirmed: Dolby Atmos, and more we expect to see

boAt, known for its wireless audio products like TWS earbuds and Bluetooth speakers, has announced that it is going to be launching two new soundbars in the Indian market in the Aavante Prime series with Dolby Atmos support. The homegrown brand has revealed several details about the upcoming soundbars, including the kind of connectivity the models will offer, and what is the launch date. Read on.

boAt Aavante Prime 6250DA and Aavante Prime 7050DA: What to expect Both these soundbars are going to support Dolby Atmos, with boAt claiming “cinema-like audio” at home. The soundbars are also going to support 5.8G wireless rear satellite connectivity, and have support for multiple ports, meaning they will allow for wireless connectivity without the need for wires, making your room clutter-free.

When are these boAt soundbars expected? boAt, in a new press release, has confirmed that both the boAt Aavante Prime 6250DA and Aavante Prime 7050DA are going to be launched in the middle of September 2025.

Notably, this comes soon after the company launched the Stone Arc series portable speakers in the Indian market. There are three models: Stone Arc Pro Plus, Stone Arc Pro, and Stone Arc. The Stone Arc Pro Plus costs ₹4,499, the Stone Arc Pro costs ₹3,499, and the Stone Arc costs ₹2,999. Also, all these models support RGB lighting, offer IPX5 water resistance, and come with up to 12 hours of playback.