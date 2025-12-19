boAt brings its Valour brand to smart rings with Valour Ring 1, promising app-based health tracking

boAt has launched the Valour Ring 1 in India, and it is aimed at people who want health tracking without another screen nudging them all day. This is a screen-free smart ring, so your stats live inside the boAt Crest app. The ring is priced at ₹11,999 and it will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, boat-lifestyle.com, and select offline stores.

If you have ever taken your smartwatch off the minute you got home, or skipped wearing one to bed because it feels bulky, you know the feeling. A ring is easier to live with. It tracks in the background without nudging you to check notifications every few minutes. That’s the whole point, and boAt is using the Valour label to frame the ring as a fitness focused wearable rather than a lifestyle accessory.

The Valour Ring 1 uses a titanium frame, weighs under 6 grams, and comes in a Carbon Black matte finish. Sizes run from 7 to 12, and a sizing kit is offered so you can measure at home before ordering, which should reduce the usual ring problem of buying the wrong fit and living with it.

What it tracks, and what to keep in mind Valour Ring 1 covers the basics most people actually check on a daily basis. It tracks heart rate round the clock, HRV, SpO2, steps and activity, skin temperature, stress, and it also adds VO2 max estimation. Everything shows up inside the Crest app, and the updated layout is meant to make trends easier to read without forcing you to dig through too many screens.

Sleep tracking is one of the main reasons a ring makes sense, because it’s easier to wear through the night than a watch. Valour Ring 1 tracks sleep stages and detects naps, which helps if you are trying to understand patterns across a week, not just obsess over one “score” after a bad night.

For workouts, boAt claims support for more than 40 sports modes. That will cover most common routines on paper, but it is worth keeping expectations realistic. A ring is not a sports watch, and you are not buying it for live workout screens or constant interaction. You are buying it for what it logs when you are not thinking about it.

Battery life is another headline claim. The ring is rated for up to 15 days on a single charge and can be fully charged in under 90 minutes using a Type C charging dock. boAt also notes that battery capacity varies by ring size, which is a fair detail because real world battery life will change based on size and usage. The ring is rated at 5 ATM water resistance, which should be fine for showers and swims, but boAt’s own guidance also warns against high pressure and high temperature situations like diving and saunas.

The box includes the ring, a charging case, a Type C cable, and documentation, along with Bluetooth 5.0 support. boAt is also bundling a health benefits package with the ring, and it is worth checking the terms because these bundles often come with time limits.