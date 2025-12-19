Subscribe

boAt brings its Valour brand to smart rings with Valour Ring 1, promising app-based health tracking

boAt has launched the Valour Ring 1 in India, a screen-free smart ring focused on fitness and sleep tracking. It syncs with the boAt Crest app to show health insights and trends.

Published19 Dec 2025, 06:06 PM IST
boAt launches Valour Ring 1 smart ring
boAt launches Valour Ring 1 smart ring(boAt)

By Kanika Budhiraja

As an experienced tech writer with five years of experience, I specialise in simplifying complex subjects into compelling stories. My portfolio is packed with whitepapers, shopping guides, explainers, and analyses aimed at informing and engaging readers. My writing principle is simple: ‘your shopping problem is my shopping problem’.

boAt has launched the Valour Ring 1 in India, and it is aimed at people who want health tracking without another screen nudging them all day. This is a screen-free smart ring, so your stats live inside the boAt Crest app. The ring is priced at 11,999 and it will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, boat-lifestyle.com, and select offline stores.

You may be interested in

31% OFF

HERALD OF THE STORM

  • HERALD OF THE STORM

₹890

₹1290

Get This

QALO Women's Rubber Silicone Ring, Classic Silicone Wedding Ring for Women, Breathable, Durable Engagement Silicone Band, 5.5mm Wide 2.5mm Thick, Multicolor

  • QALO Women's Rubber Silicone Ring
  • Classic Silicone Wedding Ring for Women
  • Breathable

₹5015

Get This

13% OFF

Qalo Women’s Classic Silicone Wedding Ring

  • Qalo Women’s Classic Silicone Wedding Ring

₹5055.5

₹5801.25

Get This

78% OFF

Vighnaharta Valentine vanki ghoda CZ Gold Plated Alloy Combo Ring Set for Women and Girls[VFJ1685-1672-1683-1671FRG]

  • Vighnaharta Valentine vanki ghoda CZ Gold Plated Alloy Combo Ring Set for Women and Girls[VFJ1685-1672-1683-1671FRG]

₹599

₹2700

Get This

58% OFF

Fastrack Astor FS1 Pro Smart Watch, 1.97" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, Women's Health, IP68, Up to 5 Days Battery, Functional Crown (Teal)

  • Fastrack Astor FS1 Pro Smart Watch
  • 1.97" AMOLED Display
  • Bluetooth Calling

₹2099

₹4999

Get This

50% OFF

Fastrack Limitless FS2+ Smart Watch, 2.01" UltraVU Display, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 110+ Sports Modes, 200+ Smartwatch Faces, Upto 7 Day Battery, AI Voice Assistant, 200 Watts (Black)

  • Fastrack Limitless FS2+ Smart Watch
  • 2.01" UltraVU Display
  • Functional Crown

₹1499

₹2995

Get This

95% OFF

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch 1.83” HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100 Sports Modes, IP67 Waterproof, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watch for Man & Woman- Black

  • Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch 1.83” HD Display
  • Bluetooth Calling
  • AI Voice Assistant

₹1099

₹19999

Get This

53% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm
  • Green
  • BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR

₹18880

₹39999

Get This

95% OFF

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Smart Watch 2.01 inch Display, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance (Forest Green)

  • Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Smart Watch 2.01 inch Display
  • Bluetooth Calling
  • 120+ Sports Modes

₹999

₹18999

Get This

80% OFF

Boat Wave Call 3 Smartwatch 1.83” HD Display with Animated Watch Faces; BT Calling, Functional Crown, Multiple Sports Modes, IP68, HR, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watches for Men & Women (Bold Black)

  • Boat Wave Call 3 Smartwatch 1.83” HD Display with Animated Watch Faces; BT Calling
  • Functional Crown
  • Multiple Sports Modes

₹1399

₹6999

Get This

33% OFF

Fastrack VOX CirQ Smart Watch with AI Chat & AI Watchfaces, 1.38” TFT Display, Ripple Design, BT Calling, 24/7 Health Suite, SpO2, HRM, Sleep Tracking, IP68 Water Resistant - Onyx Black

  • Fastrack VOX CirQ Smart Watch with AI Chat & AI Watchfaces
  • 1.38” TFT Display
  • Ripple Design

₹2699

₹3999

Get This

82% OFF

Noise Quad Call 1.81" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Rose Pink)

  • Noise Quad Call 1.81" Display
  • Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch
  • AI Voice Assistance

₹1099

₹5999

Get This

46% OFF

Fastrack Limitless Glide X 1.83" Smart Watch with Ultra UV HD Display, SpO2, Heart Rate & Sleep Tracking, Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, 5-Day Battery, Smartwatch for Men & Women (Blue)

  • Fastrack Limitless Glide X 1.83" Smart Watch with Ultra UV HD Display
  • SpO2
  • Heart Rate & Sleep Tracking

₹1499

₹2799

Get This

55% OFF

Fastrack Radiant FX2 2.04" AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling, Voice Assistant, Functional Crown, Metal Alloy Case, 100+ Sports Modes, SpO2, AOD – Smartwatch for Men and Women (Black)

  • Fastrack Radiant FX2 2.04" AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling
  • Voice Assistant
  • Functional Crown

₹4499

₹9995

Get This

If you have ever taken your smartwatch off the minute you got home, or skipped wearing one to bed because it feels bulky, you know the feeling. A ring is easier to live with. It tracks in the background without nudging you to check notifications every few minutes. That’s the whole point, and boAt is using the Valour label to frame the ring as a fitness focused wearable rather than a lifestyle accessory.

Advertisement

The Valour Ring 1 uses a titanium frame, weighs under 6 grams, and comes in a Carbon Black matte finish. Sizes run from 7 to 12, and a sizing kit is offered so you can measure at home before ordering, which should reduce the usual ring problem of buying the wrong fit and living with it.

boAt Valour Ring 1

What it tracks, and what to keep in mind

Valour Ring 1 covers the basics most people actually check on a daily basis. It tracks heart rate round the clock, HRV, SpO2, steps and activity, skin temperature, stress, and it also adds VO2 max estimation. Everything shows up inside the Crest app, and the updated layout is meant to make trends easier to read without forcing you to dig through too many screens.

Advertisement

Sleep tracking is one of the main reasons a ring makes sense, because it’s easier to wear through the night than a watch. Valour Ring 1 tracks sleep stages and detects naps, which helps if you are trying to understand patterns across a week, not just obsess over one “score” after a bad night.

For workouts, boAt claims support for more than 40 sports modes. That will cover most common routines on paper, but it is worth keeping expectations realistic. A ring is not a sports watch, and you are not buying it for live workout screens or constant interaction. You are buying it for what it logs when you are not thinking about it.

Battery life is another headline claim. The ring is rated for up to 15 days on a single charge and can be fully charged in under 90 minutes using a Type C charging dock. boAt also notes that battery capacity varies by ring size, which is a fair detail because real world battery life will change based on size and usage. The ring is rated at 5 ATM water resistance, which should be fine for showers and swims, but boAt’s own guidance also warns against high pressure and high temperature situations like diving and saunas.

Advertisement

The box includes the ring, a charging case, a Type C cable, and documentation, along with Bluetooth 5.0 support. boAt is also bundling a health benefits package with the ring, and it is worth checking the terms because these bundles often come with time limits.

The Valour Ring 1 will come down to everyday things. Fit decides whether you keep wearing it, sleep comfort decides whether it stays on at night, and the Crest app decides whether the data feels useful or distracting. If those three click, boAt has a real chance of making a smart ring feel normal in India, not like a niche gadget you try once and forget.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesboAt brings its Valour brand to smart rings with Valour Ring 1, promising app-based health tracking
Read Next Story