boAt launches Stone Arc series portable speakers in India: Price, features, and availability

boAt has introduced its new Stone Arc series of portable wireless speakers in India, comprising three models, Stone Arc Pro Plus, Stone Arc Pro, and Stone Arc. All models support RGB lighting, offer IPX5 water resistance, and come with up to 12 hours of playback.

Stone Arc Pro Plus The Stone Arc Pro Plus features 45W output with boAt’s Spatial Sound technology. It includes Broadcast Mode to sync audio with multiple Arc speakers, RGB LED lighting, and supports the boAt Hearables App for sound and lighting controls. It has an IPX5 rating for water resistance and offers up to 12 hours of battery life. Price: ₹4,499.

Stone Arc Pro The Stone Arc Pro comes with 25W output and Spatial Sound. Like the Pro Plus, it supports Broadcast Mode for multi-speaker syncing and RGB LED lighting with four dynamic modes. It also has IPX5 splash resistance and up to 12 hours of playback (with RGB on). Price: ₹3,499.

Stone Arc The Stone Arc delivers 20W output via twin 58mm drivers and supports TWS pairing with another Arc speaker. It features RGB LED lighting, Bluetooth v5.4, AUX, and TF card inputs. The speaker has IPX5 splash and sweat resistance, 12-hour playback at 60% volume, and a built-in microphone for calls. Price: ₹2,999.

Availability and Colours Stone Arc Pro Plus: Black, Blue - ₹4,499

Stone Arc Pro: Raging Black, Groovy Grey - ₹3,499

Stone Arc: Frozen Blue - ₹2,999