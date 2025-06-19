Boost gaming performance on your Samsung smartphone with Game Booster+ module

Samsung smartphones are not always suggested for gaming because of their comparatively worse gaming performance. But Samsung has an ace up its sleeve, Game Booster+ is a Good Lock module that lets you tune performance per game. Here’s how you can install Game Booster+ on your Samsung mobile and use it.

Advertisement

How to install and use the Game Booster+ module on Samsung smartphones Download the Good Lock app from the Google Play Store on your Samsung phone. Launch the Good Lock app, locate the Game Booster+ module and install it on your phone. Launch the Game Booster+ from the Good Lock app or the App screen. Approve the required permissions to use the app. You can now choose one of the features listed below. Game Booster+ key features Controller key remapping: This is the best feature who love to play fast-paced shooter games on a smartphone using a controller. You can connect a PlayStation or Xbox controller, you can set custom button layouts easily and create multiple profiles. This lets you customise every button and trigger on the controller to make it feel just right.

Advertisement

Advanced GPU settings: Game Booster+ lets you fine-tune GPU settings per game for a much smoother gameplay experience. You can increase the resolution, set the frame rate and more in the Game Booster module. And these settings can be adjusted per game for flexibility.

This also lets you optimise the battery life if you are in for a marathon gaming session. Features like PreTransform in Vulkan games help lighten the GPU load. And the Texture Filter lets you choose to prioritise performance or visual quality to get a much better experience.

Game Categorisation: Not every app gets automatically recognised as a game by default. Game Booster+ can let you manually mark any app as a game. This helps in improving performance in a few emulators which do not appear as a game to the system.

Advertisement