Boost network speed and block ads by setting up private DNS on Android

Domain Name System, or DNS, is like a phonebook for the internet. It translates the easy-to-remember website names into numerical IP addresses to find those sites. You can change the DNS on your device to a better and faster provider can easily improve your browsing speed and also protect your device against malware and other attacks. Here is a quick update on how you can update DNS settings on your Android smartphone.

Here’s how to change DNS settings on your Android smartphone Open the Settings and go to Network & Internet. Tap Advanced to reveal more options, including Private DNS settings. Choose the Private DNS provider option. Now, enter the hostname of a trusted DNS provider that supports encrypted DNS over TLS (DoT). Recommended options include: Cloudflare: 1.1.1.1

Google DNS: dns.google Press Save to apply the new DNS settings. This new setting uses encryption for DNS queries to prevent ISPs or hackers from spying on or tampering with your requests. It makes the requests faster and more secure by using optimised DNS servers maintained by the respective providers.