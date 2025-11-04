Boost network speed and block ads by setting up private DNS on Android

Domain Name System, or DNS, is like a phonebook for the internet. It translates the easy-to-remember website names into numerical IP addresses to find those sites. You can change the DNS on your device to a better and faster provider can easily improve your browsing speed and also protect your device against malware and other attacks. Here is a quick update on how you can update DNS settings on your Android smartphone.
This new setting uses encryption for DNS queries to prevent ISPs or hackers from spying on or tampering with your requests. It makes the requests faster and more secure by using optimised DNS servers maintained by the respective providers.
After changing your DNS to a new provider, we recommend that you check if the DNS is working or not by visiting one of the DNS testing websites. If you haven’t tried it yet, then try it once on your Android phone. It’s an easy way to strengthen your online privacy and performance without technical hassle.