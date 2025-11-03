Boring always-on displays are history: Android 17 will let apps show controls on your phone’s idle screen

If your phone’s always-on display has ever felt like wasted space with a dim clock and a few stray notifications, and not much else, you’re not the only one. Google is on the verge of changing that as Android 17 prepares to launch a feature which could make the AOD genuinely useful.

‘Min Mode’ Android’s “Min Mode” promises to reinvent the way your idle screen works, Android Authority reported. No longer limited to just telling the time or flashing up pending alerts, this update allows select apps to bring fully functional, minimalist interfaces right onto your phone’s darkened screen without fully waking the display or burning through battery life.

What does this mean for everyday use? Imagine checking live, turn-by-turn navigation without unlocking your device, tracking workout stats at a glance, or managing your music with slick controls even while the phone is technically asleep. With Min Mode, your phone would quietly follow your last-used app, letting supportive apps put their most essential features on display. Google Maps will be among the first with simple monochrome directions, visible throughout your journey.

A smarter idle screen Developers will be able to code specialised layouts that keep things clean and simple while the screen remains low-powered. Android 17 will shift the pixels every few seconds, protecting against burn-in while keeping your key information accessible. You won’t see garish colours, busy graphics or excessive clutter, just vital data presented with maximum efficiency.