Bosch Crispmaxx Air Fryer Serie 6 Review: Can this German innovation fit into Indian kitchens at ₹10,999?

Bosch brings its German innovation to Indian kitchens with the Crispmaxx Air Fryer Serie 6, a sleek, mid-sized appliance that promises faster cooking, less oil and more flavour. It looks premium and feels sturdy, but the real question is how well it can handle Indian-style cooking that’s heavy on masalas and multitasking? Let’s find out.

Specifications of the Bosch Crispmaxx Air Fryer Serie 6

Category Details Price ₹ 10,999 Special Features Temperature Control, Timer, Memory Function, Double-Layered Illuminated Window Output Wattage 1800 Watts Voltage 230 Volts Control Method Touch Minimum Temperature Setting 40°C Maximum Temperature Setting 200°C Capacity 7.2 Litres Item Dimensions (D x W x H) 30.9 x 31.4 x 38.2 cm Item Weight 6.9 kg Material Type Aluminium, Plastic Inner Material Non-stick coating Dishwasher Safe Yes

Bosch Crispmaxx Air Fryer Serie 6 design and build: Compact yet premium The first thing you notice about the Bosch Crispmaxx Serie 6 is its understated elegance. With its matte black finish, steel accents, and soft-glow control panel, it looks like something straight out of a showroom. But despite the premium build, it’s compact enough to fit Indian kitchens where counter space is always a battle. That being said, it is a little on the heavier end, so it's better if you put it on a designated spot so you don’t have to move it again.

The 7.2-litre basket hits the sweet spot. It's big enough for small families yet easy to move around. The transparent viewing window with interior light is a thoughtful addition, letting you keep an eye on your fries or samosas without pulling the drawer out every few minutes. The touch controls are responsive and simple, with eight preset modes covering everything from fries to chicken and cakes.

It’s practical, sturdy, and fits right into the rhythm of daily Indian cooking, neat enough to sit on the counter, but tough enough to handle the chaos of everyday meals.

7 preset options and large capacity basket.

How well did it perform in my kitchen? Here’s where things started to get interesting. Bosch claims that the Crispmaxx can crisp, grill and bake evenly without any preheating, and after a few test runs in my kitchen, that turned out to be true.

Note: Before you use it, make sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions.

It has a 1800W heating system along with Bosch’s 360° air circulation, which means it is meant to deliver steady and even cooking. The temperature control ranges from 40°C to 200°C, which gives you enough flexibility to experiment. The 7 built-in presets work nicely for Indian snacks, and the Shake Reminder that beeps halfway through is genuinely helpful. It’s a small touch, but it makes a big difference when you’re multitasking in the kitchen.

I started with the basic frozen McCain fries that take ages to deep fry. With a few drops of oil (greasing) in the basket, my fries came out perfectly golden in around 20 minutes. Besides, the cutlets too had that satisfying crunch, and even reheated samosas tasted fresh with a crisp shell instead of turning soggy. With a few uses, you will understand it's all a matter of the right temperature and timer settings.

However, it’s not flawless. The basket design feels slightly bulky, which can make shaking food midway a little tricky, so you’ll need to be careful while flipping food. Also, while Bosch promises faster cooking, some heavier items like chicken legs take slightly longer than preset timings.

Cooking basic Indian food: The real test Indian kitchens aren’t just about fries and frozen snacks, so we wanted to see if this air fryer could manage the usual suspects: aloo tikkis, paneer cubes, kebabs, and even leftover rotis.

The strong 360° airflow ensures even cooking, even when food is coated with masala. For instance, the basic onion pakoras actually taste close to the deep-fried version, and toasted pav for vada pav nights came out perfectly golden.

When it comes to reheating rotis, parathas and tacos, this air fryer did a better job than microwave. Parathas regain their softness, pizza slices stay crisp at the edges, and leftover fries finally get their crunch back without tasting reheated.

Ease of use The Bosch Air Fryer Serie 6 gets most things right on the usability front. The digital touch controls are responsive and easy to navigate, while the preset modes cover popular Indian favourites like samosas, tikkas, fries, and even cutlets. The Shake Reminder is another thoughtful touch it beeps halfway through cooking to remind you to stir or flip your food for that even, all-around crispness.

However, there are a few quirks worth noting. The touch panel is a bit too sensitive, so a light tap can sometimes change your settings unintentionally. The instruction manual, though detailed, could have been clearer about accessory placement and cleaning routines, especially for first-time air fryer users.

Also, another thing that troubled me a little was the noise. It is not very loud, but when running on higher temperatures, the appliance can be a bit noisy.

Cleaning and maintenance Talking about cleaning, the basket is dishwasher safe. If you don’t use a dishwasher, you can clean it with a soft sponge and a mild dishwashing soap and wipe it dry. Let it then air dry for a while, then put it back.

The coating doesn’t trap grease or burnt bits, and the transparent window stays surprisingly clear after cooking. The detachable handle makes it easy to wash or store, and the body doesn’t heat up too much even during long sessions.

What could be better: Pros and cons

Pros Cons Large 7.2-litre capacity, good for small family meals or snacks Can be a bit noisy at higher temperatures 1800W heating with 360° air circulation ensures even cooking Touch controls are sensitive and can change settings accidentally Memory function recovers last cooking time and temperature after power cut Grill rack and baking tin not included Double-layered illuminated window lets you check food without losing heat Learning curve for some Indian dishes and vegetable timings Preset touch controls for fries, poultry, vegetables, etc. The instruction manual could be clearer on accessory placement and cleaning tips Shake Reminder beeps mid-cooking for even crispness Some items may need fine-tuning for extra crispness Detachable handle, non-stick basket, dishwasher-safe tray for easy cleaning No app control

Should you buy the Bosch Air Fryer Serie 6 At around ₹10,999, the Bosch Crispmaxx Air Fryer Serie 6 is definitely not a very affordable air fryer to buy, but it performs like a premium product. It’s fast, consistent, and stylish and most importantly, it adapts well to the way Indian kitchens work. If you have the budget, it can be a great addition to your kitchen with the amount of features and usability ease it offers.