Bought a base model MacBook? These external SSDs solve the storage problem

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Running out of storage on your MacBook can be frustrating, especially when large photos, videos and apps start eating into the available space. Deleting files every few weeks is not an ideal solution, and upgrading internal storage is either expensive or simply not possible on most modern MacBooks.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallSamsung T7 Shield Portable SSD 1TB, USB 3.2 Gen2 External SSD, Up to 1,050MB/s, Rugged, IP65 Water & Dust Resistant, for Photographers, Content Creators and Gaming, Mac Compatible, MU-PE1T0S, BlackView Details
₹28,101
SANDISK Extreme 1TB Portable External SSD, 1050MB/s R, 1000MB/s W, 3m Drop Protection, IP65 Water/dust Resistant, PC,MAC & TypeC Smartphone Compatible, 5Y Warranty, Black ColorView Details
₹16,999
Unlock Personalized
₹4,684x 6 months₹28,101
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Value for moneyCrucial X9 1 TB SSD External *CT1000X9SSD9View Details
₹14,299
High data transfer speedSANDISK Extreme Pro 1TB Portable External SSD, Up to 2000MB/s, USB-C, IP65 Water & Dust Resistant, 3m Drop Protection, Metal Enclosure, PC, Mac & Smartphone Compatible, Royal BlueView Details
₹18,999
ADATA SE880 1TB External Solid State Drive/SSD, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, Fast Speeds of up to 2000 MB/s - AELI-SE880-1TCGY (Titanium Gray)View Details
₹14,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
A good external SSD solves this problem without much effort. It gives you fast storage for backups, media files and everyday work while remaining compact enough to carry anywhere. To help you choose the right one, we have shortlisted the best external SSDs for MacBooks that offer excellent speed, reliability and value for different budgets.
The Samsung T7 Shield is a rugged portable SSD built for photographers, gamers, and professionals who need reliable storage on the move. It delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s respectively over USB 3.2 Gen 2. Its IP65-rated dust and water resistance, durable rubber exterior, and three-metre drop protection make it suitable for outdoor use. Buyers consistently praise its speed, reliability, compact size, and compatibility with Windows, macOS, Android, and gaming consoles.
Excellent real world transfer speeds
Rugged and weather resistant design
Slightly costlier than standard portable SSDs
USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 speeds not supported
Buyers praise its consistently fast transfer speeds, durable build, compact design, and dependable performance. Some feel it carries a premium price compared to similar capacity SSDs.
Choose this SSD if you need dependable high speed storage with rugged protection for travel, outdoor shoots, gaming, or professional content creation.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD combines fast performance with excellent portability, making it ideal for photographers, videographers, and everyday users. It offers read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s through USB 3.2 Gen 2. The silicone shell, IP65 rating, and three-metre drop protection provide durability during travel. Buyers appreciate its lightweight design, quick file transfers, and reliable compatibility across Windows, Mac, smartphones, and gaming devices, although some mention occasional firmware related concerns.
Lightweight and highly portable
Fast and consistent transfer speeds
Firmware updates recommended
Premium pricing versus entry level SSDs
Buyers appreciate the compact size, fast transfers, and durable construction. However, some recommend updating the firmware for the best long term reliability.
Choose this product for dependable portable storage, rugged protection, and excellent performance for everyday backups, photography, and content creation.
The Crucial X9 Portable SSD is a compact and affordable external drive offering read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s through USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity. Designed for students, professionals, and creators, it features a lightweight enclosure with drop resistance up to two metres. The SSD works with Windows, macOS, Android, gaming consoles, and tablets. Buyers praise its value, dependable performance, and compact size, making it an excellent everyday storage solution without paying flagship SSD prices.
Excellent value for money
Compact and lightweight design
No official IP water resistance rating
Plastic body feels less premium
Buyers like its excellent value, reliable transfer speeds, and compact size. Some wish it offered water resistance and a more premium metal construction.
Choose this SSD if you want dependable everyday performance, compact portability, and excellent value without spending on premium rugged models.
The SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD is built for professionals requiring maximum performance. Using USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, it delivers read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s for handling large 4K, 8K, and RAW files efficiently. The forged aluminium chassis improves heat management while the silicone shell adds IP65 protection and three-metre drop resistance. Buyers praise its exceptional speed, premium construction, and reliability, although achieving peak speeds requires compatible USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 hardware.
Extremely fast professional grade performance
Premium metal construction with rugged protection
Full speed requires compatible USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port
More expensive than standard portable SSDs
Buyers praise its blazing fast performance, premium build quality, and dependable reliability. Some note maximum speeds require compatible USB Gen 2x2 devices.
Choose this SSD if you regularly edit high resolution videos, transfer massive files, or need one of the fastest portable SSDs available today.
The ADATA SE880 is an ultra compact portable SSD that delivers impressive transfer speeds of up to 2,000MB/s using a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface. Its thumb sized metal body makes it easy to carry, while broad compatibility with Windows, macOS, Android devices, gaming consoles, and newer iPhones adds versatility. Buyers appreciate its exceptional speed, compact design, and plug and play functionality. However, achieving maximum performance requires a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 compatible device.
Extremely compact and lightweight
Excellent transfer speeds
Peak speeds need USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 support
Can become warm during prolonged transfers
Buyers appreciate its tiny size, fast file transfers, and reliable performance. Some mention that the drive gets slightly warm during heavy workloads.
Choose this SSD if you want flagship level speed in one of the smallest portable SSDs available for work, travel, and gaming.
The HIKVISION T300S is a 2TB portable SSD designed for users needing high capacity storage at an affordable price. Featuring USB 3.1 Type C connectivity, it offers fast data transfers suitable for backups, gaming libraries, and media files. The slim metal body provides shock and drop resistance while remaining lightweight for everyday portability. Buyers appreciate its generous storage, sturdy construction, and value for money, though transfer speeds are lower than premium USB 3.2 Gen 2 SSDs.
Large 2TB storage capacity
Durable metal body
Slower than premium SSDs
Limited official performance specifications
Buyers like the spacious storage, durable metal build, and good value. Some note that transfer speeds are adequate rather than class leading.
Choose this SSD if you need plenty of portable storage for backups, media files, or gaming without spending on premium flagship drives.
The ORICO FlashPod S5 is a compact portable SSD built for everyday file transfers and smartphone users. Its direct plug USB Type C design eliminates the need for cables, while PD 100W pass through charging lets compatible devices charge during use. The aluminium alloy body improves durability and heat dissipation. Buyers appreciate its portability, convenience, and plug and play operation. However, its 90MB/s transfer speed is considerably slower than mainstream portable SSDs.
Cable free direct plug design
Supports pass through charging
Much slower than standard SSDs
Limited storage capacity
Buyers appreciate its convenience, compact design, and direct connection. Some feel its transfer speeds are better suited for everyday files than professional workloads.
Choose this product if you want a highly portable SSD for smartphones, tablets, and quick file transfers without carrying additional cables.
The KIOXIA EXCERIA Plus G2 Portable SSD combines high speed performance with durable construction. It offers read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s through USB 3.2 Gen 2. MIL STD tested drop resistance and 256 bit AES hardware encryption provide added protection for important files. Buyers praise its consistent performance, premium build quality, and compact design. It is an excellent option for photographers, creators, professionals, and gamers requiring reliable portable storage.
Hardware encryption for better security
Durable compact construction
Premium pricing
Lacks official IP water resistance
Buyers appreciate its dependable speeds, compact size, and premium construction. Some wish it included official water and dust resistance for outdoor use.
Choose this SSD if you want secure, high speed portable storage with hardware encryption and dependable performance for professional workloads.
|External SSD
|Capacity
|Interface
|Key Feature
|Samsung T7 Shield
|1TB
|USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C
|IP65, 3m drop protection
|SanDisk Extreme
|1TB
|USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C
|IP65 rugged design
|Crucial X9
|1TB
|USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C
|Compact, value for money
|SanDisk Extreme PRO
|1TB
|USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type C
|Professional grade speed
|ADATA SE880
|1TB
|USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type C
|Ultra compact metal body
|HIKVISION T300S
|2TB
|USB 3.1 Type C
|High capacity metal body
|ORICO FlashPod S5
|128GB
|USB Type C
|Direct plug with PD charging
|KIOXIA EXCERIA Plus G2
|1TB
|USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C
|AES encryption, MIL STD tested
I have been covering consumer technology for years and have reviewed a wide range of laptops and computer accessories, including external SSDs, docking stations, laptop stands, hubs, keyboards, mice, and other everyday essentials. For this buying guide, I compared these external SSDs based on performance, build quality, compatibility, ease of use, and value for money, while also analysing customer reviews on Amazon to understand real world usability before shortlisting these recommendations.
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
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