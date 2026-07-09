Bought a base model MacBook? These external SSDs solve the storage problem

Running out of storage on your MacBook can be frustrating, especially when large photos, videos and apps start eating into the available space. Deleting files every few weeks is not an ideal solution, and upgrading internal storage is either expensive or simply not possible on most modern MacBooks.

Our Picks Best overall Value for money High data transfer speed High capacity For MacBook and iPhone FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD 1TB, USB 3.2 Gen2 External SSD, Up to 1,050MB/s, Rugged, IP65 Water & Dust Resistant, for Photographers, Content Creators and Gaming, Mac Compatible, MU-PE1T0S, Black View Details ₹28,101 Check Offers SANDISK Extreme 1TB Portable External SSD, 1050MB/s R, 1000MB/s W, 3m Drop Protection, IP65 Water/dust Resistant, PC,MAC & TypeC Smartphone Compatible, 5Y Warranty, Black Color View Details ₹16,999 Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹4,684 x 6 months ₹28,101 Value for money Crucial X9 1 TB SSD External *CT1000X9SSD9 View Details ₹14,299 Check Offers High data transfer speed SANDISK Extreme Pro 1TB Portable External SSD, Up to 2000MB/s, USB-C, IP65 Water & Dust Resistant, 3m Drop Protection, Metal Enclosure, PC, Mac & Smartphone Compatible, Royal Blue View Details ₹18,999 Check Offers ADATA SE880 1TB External Solid State Drive/SSD, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, Fast Speeds of up to 2000 MB/s - AELI-SE880-1TCGY (Titanium Gray) View Details ₹14,999 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

A good external SSD solves this problem without much effort. It gives you fast storage for backups, media files and everyday work while remaining compact enough to carry anywhere. To help you choose the right one, we have shortlisted the best external SSDs for MacBooks that offer excellent speed, reliability and value for different budgets.

The Samsung T7 Shield is a rugged portable SSD built for photographers, gamers, and professionals who need reliable storage on the move. It delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s respectively over USB 3.2 Gen 2. Its IP65-rated dust and water resistance, durable rubber exterior, and three-metre drop protection make it suitable for outdoor use. Buyers consistently praise its speed, reliability, compact size, and compatibility with Windows, macOS, Android, and gaming consoles.

Specifications Capacity 1TB Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C Read Speed Up to 1,050MB/s Write Speed Up to 1,000MB/s Protection IP65 water and dust resistant with 3m drop protection Reasons to buy Excellent real world transfer speeds Rugged and weather resistant design Reason to avoid Slightly costlier than standard portable SSDs USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 speeds not supported

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its consistently fast transfer speeds, durable build, compact design, and dependable performance. Some feel it carries a premium price compared to similar capacity SSDs.

Why choose this product? Choose this SSD if you need dependable high speed storage with rugged protection for travel, outdoor shoots, gaming, or professional content creation.

2. SANDISK Extreme 1TB Portable External SSD, 1050MB/s R, 1000MB/s W, 3m Drop Protection, IP65 Water/dust Resistant, PC,MAC & TypeC Smartphone Compatible, 5Y Warranty, Black Color Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD combines fast performance with excellent portability, making it ideal for photographers, videographers, and everyday users. It offers read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s through USB 3.2 Gen 2. The silicone shell, IP65 rating, and three-metre drop protection provide durability during travel. Buyers appreciate its lightweight design, quick file transfers, and reliable compatibility across Windows, Mac, smartphones, and gaming devices, although some mention occasional firmware related concerns.

Specifications Capacity 1TB Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C Read Speed Up to 1,050MB/s Write Speed Up to 1,000MB/s Protection IP65 water and dust resistance with 3m drop protection Reasons to buy Lightweight and highly portable Fast and consistent transfer speeds Reason to avoid Firmware updates recommended Premium pricing versus entry level SSDs

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the compact size, fast transfers, and durable construction. However, some recommend updating the firmware for the best long term reliability.

Why choose this product? Choose this product for dependable portable storage, rugged protection, and excellent performance for everyday backups, photography, and content creation.

VALUE FOR MONEY 3. Crucial X9 1 TB SSD External *CT1000X9SSD9

The Crucial X9 Portable SSD is a compact and affordable external drive offering read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s through USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity. Designed for students, professionals, and creators, it features a lightweight enclosure with drop resistance up to two metres. The SSD works with Windows, macOS, Android, gaming consoles, and tablets. Buyers praise its value, dependable performance, and compact size, making it an excellent everyday storage solution without paying flagship SSD prices.

Specifications Capacity 1TB Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C Read Speed Up to 1,050MB/s Drop Protection Up to 2 metres Compatibility Windows, Mac, Android, PC, consoles Reasons to buy Excellent value for money Compact and lightweight design Reason to avoid No official IP water resistance rating Plastic body feels less premium

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its excellent value, reliable transfer speeds, and compact size. Some wish it offered water resistance and a more premium metal construction.

Why choose this product? Choose this SSD if you want dependable everyday performance, compact portability, and excellent value without spending on premium rugged models.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD is built for professionals requiring maximum performance. Using USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, it delivers read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s for handling large 4K, 8K, and RAW files efficiently. The forged aluminium chassis improves heat management while the silicone shell adds IP65 protection and three-metre drop resistance. Buyers praise its exceptional speed, premium construction, and reliability, although achieving peak speeds requires compatible USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 hardware.

Specifications Capacity 1TB Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type C Read Speed Up to 2,000MB/s Write Speed Up to 2,000MB/s Protection IP65 with 3m drop resistance Reasons to buy Extremely fast professional grade performance Premium metal construction with rugged protection Reason to avoid Full speed requires compatible USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port More expensive than standard portable SSDs

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its blazing fast performance, premium build quality, and dependable reliability. Some note maximum speeds require compatible USB Gen 2x2 devices.

Why choose this product? Choose this SSD if you regularly edit high resolution videos, transfer massive files, or need one of the fastest portable SSDs available today.

The ADATA SE880 is an ultra compact portable SSD that delivers impressive transfer speeds of up to 2,000MB/s using a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface. Its thumb sized metal body makes it easy to carry, while broad compatibility with Windows, macOS, Android devices, gaming consoles, and newer iPhones adds versatility. Buyers appreciate its exceptional speed, compact design, and plug and play functionality. However, achieving maximum performance requires a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 compatible device.

Specifications Capacity 1TB Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type C Read Speed Up to 2,000MB/s Write Speed Up to 2,000MB/s Body Compact metal design Reasons to buy Extremely compact and lightweight Excellent transfer speeds Reason to avoid Peak speeds need USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 support Can become warm during prolonged transfers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its tiny size, fast file transfers, and reliable performance. Some mention that the drive gets slightly warm during heavy workloads.

Why choose this product? Choose this SSD if you want flagship level speed in one of the smallest portable SSDs available for work, travel, and gaming.

The HIKVISION T300S is a 2TB portable SSD designed for users needing high capacity storage at an affordable price. Featuring USB 3.1 Type C connectivity, it offers fast data transfers suitable for backups, gaming libraries, and media files. The slim metal body provides shock and drop resistance while remaining lightweight for everyday portability. Buyers appreciate its generous storage, sturdy construction, and value for money, though transfer speeds are lower than premium USB 3.2 Gen 2 SSDs.

Specifications Capacity 2TB Interface USB 3.1 Type C Body Ultra slim metal construction Protection Shock and drop resistant Compatibility Windows, Mac, Android, gaming devices Reasons to buy Large 2TB storage capacity Durable metal body Reason to avoid Slower than premium SSDs Limited official performance specifications

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the spacious storage, durable metal build, and good value. Some note that transfer speeds are adequate rather than class leading.

Why choose this product? Choose this SSD if you need plenty of portable storage for backups, media files, or gaming without spending on premium flagship drives.

The ORICO FlashPod S5 is a compact portable SSD built for everyday file transfers and smartphone users. Its direct plug USB Type C design eliminates the need for cables, while PD 100W pass through charging lets compatible devices charge during use. The aluminium alloy body improves durability and heat dissipation. Buyers appreciate its portability, convenience, and plug and play operation. However, its 90MB/s transfer speed is considerably slower than mainstream portable SSDs.

Specifications Capacity 128GB Interface USB Type C Read Speed Up to 90MB/s Charging Support PD 100W pass through Body Aluminium alloy Reasons to buy Cable free direct plug design Supports pass through charging Reason to avoid Much slower than standard SSDs Limited storage capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its convenience, compact design, and direct connection. Some feel its transfer speeds are better suited for everyday files than professional workloads.

Why choose this product? Choose this product if you want a highly portable SSD for smartphones, tablets, and quick file transfers without carrying additional cables.

The KIOXIA EXCERIA Plus G2 Portable SSD combines high speed performance with durable construction. It offers read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s through USB 3.2 Gen 2. MIL STD tested drop resistance and 256 bit AES hardware encryption provide added protection for important files. Buyers praise its consistent performance, premium build quality, and compact design. It is an excellent option for photographers, creators, professionals, and gamers requiring reliable portable storage.

Specifications Capacity 1TB Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C Read Speed Up to 1,050MB/s Write Speed Up to 1,000MB/s Features MIL STD drop tested, 256 bit AES encryption Reasons to buy Hardware encryption for better security Durable compact construction Reason to avoid Premium pricing Lacks official IP water resistance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its dependable speeds, compact size, and premium construction. Some wish it included official water and dust resistance for outdoor use.

Why choose this product? Choose this SSD if you want secure, high speed portable storage with hardware encryption and dependable performance for professional workloads.

Factors to consider when buying an external SSD for MacBook USB C compatibility: Choose an SSD with a USB C interface to get the best compatibility and faster transfer speeds with modern MacBooks.

Transfer speed: Faster read and write speeds make a noticeable difference when moving large files, editing videos or backing up your Mac.

Storage capacity: Pick the right capacity based on your needs. One TB is suitable for most users, while creators may benefit from 2TB or more.

Portability and durability: A lightweight SSD with a sturdy design is easier to carry and better suited for travel or daily commuting.

Security features: Hardware encryption or password protection can help keep important documents and personal files safe. Top 3 features of best external SSD

External SSD Capacity Interface Key Feature Samsung T7 Shield 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C IP65, 3m drop protection SanDisk Extreme 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C IP65 rugged design Crucial X9 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C Compact, value for money SanDisk Extreme PRO 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type C Professional grade speed ADATA SE880 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type C Ultra compact metal body HIKVISION T300S 2TB USB 3.1 Type C High capacity metal body ORICO FlashPod S5 128GB USB Type C Direct plug with PD charging KIOXIA EXCERIA Plus G2 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C AES encryption, MIL STD tested

The research and expertise I have been covering consumer technology for years and have reviewed a wide range of laptops and computer accessories, including external SSDs, docking stations, laptop stands, hubs, keyboards, mice, and other everyday essentials. For this buying guide, I compared these external SSDs based on performance, build quality, compatibility, ease of use, and value for money, while also analysing customer reviews on Amazon to understand real world usability before shortlisting these recommendations.

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