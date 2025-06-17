Bought a new TV? 6 mistakes you may be doing

You’ve finally brought home your dream TV. Unboxed it, peeled off that oh-so-satisfying screen protector and now it’s ready to take centre stage in your living room. The excitement is real and you can’t wait for movie marathons or match days in glorious 4K.

But once it's all plugged in and powered on, something feels off. The picture doesn’t pop like it did in the showroom. The colours seem dull. The sound appears underwhelming. Before you start questioning your purchase, hear us out: it’s probably not the TV. It’s the way it’s been set up.

So before you dive into binge mode, make sure you’re not making these 6 rookie mistakes while installing it.

Mistake 1: Leaving the picture settings on default



Most TVs come with settings that are meant to make them look good under store lighting, not in your home. Switch out of Eco Mode (which dims the screen to save power but also dulls colours) and avoid Dynamic or Vivid modes too. They often oversaturate colours and make everything look unnatural.

Instead, try presets like Filmmaker, Cinema, or Movie. These offer a more balanced, true-to-source picture that’s easier on the eyes.

Mistake 2: Ignoring the software update prompt

You just turned your new TV on and it’s already asking for an update? But it's a new TV! So you hit ‘Skip’ and move on. Here’s why you shouldn’t.

That software update isn't just about adding new apps or fancy features! It’s about fixing bugs, boosting performance and tightening security, especially if your TV’s connected to Wi-Fi. Be it an Android TV, Tizen, webOS or Google TV, you need to head to Settings > System > Software Update and check manually.

Mistake 3: Using the wrong HDMI cables

You need the right kind of HDMI cables for your TV. Modern TVs with HDMI 2.1 ports support features like 4K at 120Hz, eARC, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), especially handy for gamers. But old HDMI 2.0 cables won’t help here.

So, to be on the safe side, look for Ultra High-Speed HDMI cables with support for 48Gbps bandwidth to use your TV’s full potential.

Mistake 4: Picking the wrong spot for your TV

Avoid positioning your TV right opposite windows, balconies or strong light sources because the glare can completely wash out the screen. Check the viewing distance. For a 65-inch screen, sitting about 6 to 7 feet away hits the sweet spot.

And don’t mount it too high or too low, your neck shouldn't have to do the heavy lifting. Comfort over aesthetics, always.

Mistake 5: Skipping help during installation

DIY is a good thing, but only up to an extent. Mounting a TV or even placing it on a stand isn’t a one-person job, especially if it’s 55 inches or bigger. TV panels are more fragile than they look, and tilting or lifting them incorrectly can cause serious damage.

At the very least, grab one more person to help. For 75-inch or 85-inch TVs, you might even need a third pair of hands to lift and guide it safely into position.

Mistake 6: Tossing the box too soon

Don’t be in a rush to toss the packaging until you’re absolutely sure that the TV is staying put. What if you really need to return it?