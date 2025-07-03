Boult FluidX series, brand's first over-ear headphones, launched in India: Price, features and more

Indian consumer tech brand Boult Audio has introduced its latest flagship offering in the over-ear headphone segment with the launch of the FluidX Pro. The new device leads the company’s recently announced FluidX series, which also includes the standard FluidX model that is already available for purchase.

Pricing in India The FluidX Pro is priced at ₹7,999 and is available in Raven Black and Skin Beige. The standard FluidX model is priced at ₹5,999 and comes in Black, Green, and Ivory White. Both models can be purchased online via Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

Specifications and features Positioned as a high-end audio product, the FluidX Pro is Boult’s first device to feature both Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), aiming to deliver a more immersive and controlled sound environment. The launch appears to mark Boult’s attempt to expand its presence in the premium segment of India’s competitive audio accessories market.

Both the FluidX Pro and standard FluidX come equipped with 40mm Bass Boosted Drivers supported by Boult’s proprietary BoomX technology, which the company claims enhances bass and overall audio performance. They also include Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with Blink and Pair for faster device pairing, as well as a dedicated Combat Gaming Mode offering low latency (60ms), aimed at mobile and casual gamers.

In terms of build, the headphones offer water resistance rated at IPX5 and are designed with foldable, adjustable headbands and rotating ear cups. Touch controls and support for voice assistants are available on both models.

Battery performance varies between the two. The FluidX Pro is claimed to support five hours of playback from a 10-minute charge, while the standard FluidX claims a longer overall battery life of up to 60 hours, with a three-hour playback window from a 10-minute top-up.