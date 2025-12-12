Brave browser starts testing agentic AI mode for automated tasks

Brave is upgrading its Leo AI and giving it the ability to browse the internet for you. This Agentic AI mode can do a lot of tasks on itself without the user’s intervention. By adding these agentic features to the browser, Brave is finally taking its first step in becoming an AI-powered Agentic browser.

The new agentic mode gives Brave’s AI the ability to act for the user instead of just offering answers or summaries. This could mean it can fill out online forms, complete repeated website actions, or even browse pages on your behalf while keeping privacy intact.

Brave says the goal is to make web browsing faster and more useful by combining smart automation with strict privacy protection. In the future, users might ask Leo to compare prices on different sites, book appointments, or handle small research tasks automatically. This turns the browser into something more active and helpful, beyond just being a tool for browsing.

Brave has been adding AI features for some time. Previously, it introduced Leo, an AI chatbot built directly into the browser that can summarise pages, answer questions, and rewrite text while keeping your data private. The agentic mode now builds on that idea, making the assistant more intelligent and action-oriented.

The feature is still being tested, and Brave has not announced when it will be released publicly. But as interest in agentic AI continues to rise, this move shows how browsers are starting to evolve into more capable, privacy-first tools.

