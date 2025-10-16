Brighten your festive season with the best 32-inch smart TV deals on Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

A 32-inch smart TV is the perfect size for bedrooms, guest rooms, or cosy living spaces, offering a mix of smart features and crisp visuals without overwhelming the room. These TVs deliver seamless streaming, stunning clarity, and premium sound, all in a compact design ideal for modern Indian homes.

This Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 brings exciting discounts on top brands like Samsung, LG, OnePlus, Mi, and Redmi, letting shoppers grab their favourite models at festive prices. With additional bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI, this is your chance to upgrade to a smarter screen without stretching your budget.

The Xiaomi F Series is a 32-inch HD Ready TV that stands out with its integrated Fire TV operating system. This provides a seamless user experience with direct access to Prime Video, Netflix, and over 12,000 other apps from the App Store. Its bezel-less design offers an immersive viewing experience, enhanced by the Vivid Picture Engine and HDR support for better contrast and colour.

For smart functionality, the TV includes a Voice Remote with Alexa, allowing you to control content and smart home devices effortlessly. The audio system is equipped with 20-watt speakers supporting Dolby Audio and DTS:X, delivering clear and powerful sound. DTH Set-Top Box integration simplifies switching between cable channels and streaming apps directly from the home screen.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768) Operating System Fire TV Sound Output 20 Watts with Dolby Audio & DTS Virtual:X Connectivity 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Special Feature Voice Remote with Alexa

The Xiaomi A Series is a versatile 32-inch HD Ready smart TV powered by the Google TV platform. This gives you access to a massive library of apps via the Play Store, along with features like a built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant for voice commands. The display supports HDR 10 and HLG, complemented by Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine for vibrant and detailed visuals.

This model is designed for a comprehensive entertainment experience, featuring 20-watt speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS:X for immersive sound. Its dual-band Wi-Fi ensures stable connectivity for smooth streaming. With 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage, the TV provides a fluid interface for navigating apps and content.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768) Operating System Google TV Sound Output 20 Watts with Dolby Audio & DTS:X Connectivity 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-Band Wi-Fi Memory 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM

This TCL V5C model elevates the 32-inch category with a Full HD (1920 x 1080) QLED display, which delivers superior brightness and a wider colour gamut compared to standard LED screens. The TV features a premium metallic bezel-less design and supports HDR 10 and Micro Dimming technology to provide excellent contrast and a more lifelike picture quality.

Running on Google TV, it offers a smart and intuitive user interface with Google Assistant built-in for easy voice control. The audio is handled by powerful 24-watt speakers with Dolby Audio, ensuring a rich sound experience. It is powered by a 64-bit Quad-Core processor for smooth and responsive performance across all applications.

Specifications Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) Display Technology QLED Operating System Google TV Sound Output 24 Watts with Dolby Audio Connectivity 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi

The TCL S Series 32S5500 is a high-performance smart TV featuring a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution and a sleek, bezel-less design. Its picture quality is enhanced by the AiPQ Engine, HDR 10, and Micro Dimming, which work together to deliver sharp, vibrant, and well-contrasted images. It operates on the Google TV platform for a user-friendly experience.

This model stands out with its impressive 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, ensuring exceptionally smooth navigation and quick app loading. The sound system is equally robust, with 24-watt speakers and Dolby Audio creating an immersive listening experience. It's an excellent choice for those seeking a powerful and responsive Full HD smart TV.

Specifications Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) Operating System Google TV Memory 1.5 GB RAM + 16 GB ROM Sound Output 24 Watts with Dolby Audio Display Features AiPQ Engine, HDR 10, Micro Dimming

The LG LR570 is a 32-inch HD Ready (1366x768) smart TV running on LG’s acclaimed webOS operating system. It is powered by the α5 Gen 6 AI Processor, which intelligently optimises both picture and sound for a superior viewing experience. The display supports HDR 10 and Dynamic Tone Mapping to enhance detail in both bright and dark scenes.

While its 10-watt sound output is modest, it features AI Sound and Virtual Surround 5.1 up-mixing to create a more immersive audio environment. Smart features include a full web browser, screen sharing, and a Game Optimiser mode, making it a well-rounded option for casual viewing and gaming.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768) Operating System webOS Processor α5 Gen 6 AI Processor Sound Output 10 Watts with AI Sound Connectivity 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Bluetooth

This Samsung 32-inch TV offers an HD resolution (1366 x 768) and runs on the company's proprietary Tizen OS. The viewing experience is enhanced by its Hyper Real Picture Engine, PurColor technology for accurate colours, and HDR support. Its unique 50 Hz refresh rate is suitable for standard broadcast content and movie watching.

The TV comes with smart features like Samsung TV Plus, which offers over 100 free channels, and compatibility with voice assistants. The 20-watt sound system is impressive, featuring Q-Symphony for soundbar integration and Adaptive Sound technology that adjusts audio based on the content. Samsung Knox provides an added layer of security.

Specifications Resolution HD (1366 x 768) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Operating System Tizen OS Sound Output 20 Watts with Q-Symphony Display Features PurColor, HDR 10+, Contrast Enhancer

The LG LR600 is a 32-inch HD Ready (1366x768) TV that runs on the user-friendly webOS platform. Like its sibling model, it is equipped with the α5 Gen 6 AI Processor to upscale content and optimise audio. The display supports HDR 10 and features a wide viewing angle, ensuring consistent picture quality from different positions in the room.

This model upgrades the audio with a more powerful 20-watt sound output, enhanced by AI Sound and Bluetooth Surround Ready capability. Its smart features include a Game Optimiser for a better gaming experience, screen sharing, and access to all major streaming services, offering a solid all-around performance.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768) Operating System webOS Processor α5 Gen 6 AI Processor Sound Output 20 Watts with AI Sound Connectivity 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Bluetooth

The Sony Bravia KD-32W830K is a premium 32-inch HD Ready (1366 x 768) smart TV. Its standout feature is the X-Reality PRO picture engine, which analyses and upscales every pixel for exceptional clarity. The Live Color technology ensures the visuals are vivid and natural. Running on Google TV, it provides a feature-rich smart experience.

This TV offers excellent connectivity with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. The 20-watt Open Baffle Speakers with Dolby Audio produce clear, immersive sound. It supports Chromecast, Google Assistant, and is also compatible with Alexa, Apple Airplay, and Homekit, making it a versatile hub for any smart home.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768) Operating System Google TV Display Technology X-Reality PRO, Live Color Sound Output 20 Watts with Dolby Audio Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

The Sony Bravia KD-32W835 is essentially the same high-quality TV as the KD-32W830K, offering identical premium features. It boasts a 32-inch HD Ready screen powered by the X-Reality PRO engine for superior detail and Live Color technology for authentic colours. The Google TV platform ensures a seamless smart interface with access to numerous apps.

The key difference with this model is the special offer of a 2-year comprehensive warranty for purchases made within the current promotional period. It maintains the same excellent 20-watt Dolby Audio sound system and extensive connectivity, including 3 HDMI ports and compatibility with Alexa and Apple Airplay.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768) Operating System Google TV Display Technology X-Reality PRO, MotionFlow XR 200 Warranty 2 Years (Limited Period Offer) Sound Output 20 Watts with Dolby Audio

The TCL V4C brings advanced QLED display technology to the affordable 32-inch HD Ready (1366x768) market. This results in brighter, more vibrant, and colour-accurate images than traditional LED TVs. The viewing experience is further improved by HDR 10 support and Micro Dimming technology, all housed within a sleek, metallic bezel-less frame.

As a Google TV, it provides smart features like Google Assistant, a vast app library, and screen mirroring. Powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor, navigation is fluid and responsive. Its 16-watt sound system with Dolby Audio provides clear sound, making it a great value option for those wanting QLED quality in a smaller size.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768) Display Technology QLED Operating System Google TV Sound Output 16 Watts with Dolby Audio Display Features HDR 10, Micro Dimming, 100% Colour Volume

Similar articles for you Top 10 smart TVs: Best picks for every budget, home size, and streaming need in India right now

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.